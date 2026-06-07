Spring Valley man faces up to 10 years for stolen pistol

A Spring Valley man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a stolen gun – seized after he ran from a traffic stop – and faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on Aug. 13.

Angel X. Garibay, 25, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered blind pleas to unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison, and possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony carrying an extended sentence of two to 10 years.

Garibay was charged Oct. 16 after state police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no front license plate. Garibay sped from the traffic stop and braked at an unspecified location before attempting to flee on foot.

When police searched the getaway car and located a backpack. Inside was a Glock pistol with an extended magazine. The weapon was found to have been stolen. Garibay had a previous felony conviction for aggravated fleeing and eluding and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, let alone a stolen one.

There was no agreement or “cap” limiting how much time Garibay could get. He will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. at a sentencing hearing set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.