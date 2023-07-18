Loyola relies on system amid player, coach changes

There might be a lot of change surrounding Loyola on paper, but the Ramblers believe there’s consistency where it matters the most.

Their system.

Beau Desherow took over as Loyola’s new head coach and the Ramblers will return two offensive starters from last season’s team that won the Class 8A state title. But a majority of the coaching staff remains the same and the returning Ramblers know how the program likes to run its processes, which has led to a smooth transition.

“He’s a new coach but it didn’t really disrupt anything on the team,” senior Ethan Hogg said of Desherow.

Desherow became the head coach after longtime coach John Holecek departed last season. Loyola won three state titles during Holecek’s 17 years as coach – and played in four more title games – along with nine Chicago Catholic League and CCL/ESCC championships and two Prep Bowls.

The Ramblers won their first state title under Holecek in 2015 and won another in 2018 before last season’s title run.

Desherow coached under Holecek for 16 seasons and knew not to mess with a system that worked when he took over. With so many young players moving up to starting roles, the system will be important.

“You lean into your process, your film study, your work and preparation,” Desherow said. “That’s going to help carry you through any type of adversity.”

Loyola will need to lean into its process offensively with two returning starters. The Ramblers will try to replace a lot of talent, including quarterback Jake Stearney, who earned All-State honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) and was the CCL/ESCC Blue Offensive Player of the Year.

Top wide receiver Declan Forde also graduated along with a majority of the offensive line.

Seniors Freedom Ali and Lucas Holubar and junior Ryan Fitzgerald are battling for the quarterback position, but whoever earns the job will have the benefit of an experienced running back room. Will Nimesheim tore his ACL again and will not return but Luke Foster and Drew MacPherson are both strong backs who should steady the way for an inexperienced offense.

“They’re going to be a dynamic duo,” Desherow said. “Each of them brings something a little bit different to the table. They’re both quick and explosive, they both are home run threats. I’m very excited about the running back room.”

Loyola will have fewer holes to fill defensively, but the Ramblers will try to replace defensive lineman Brooks Bahr. He signed with Michigan and earned CCL/ESCC Blue Lineman of the Year, Friday Night Drive First Team Team of the Year honors last season.

Defensive tackle Joe Kelly, who returned to play in the playoffs last season after breaking his ankle during the regular season, will be a big returning leader for the Ramblers in the middle. Kelly, along with edge rusher Hogg, linebacker Colin Scheid and secondary leader Kenny Langston will try to lead the way for newcomers who’ve already shown promise over the summer.

“We have a lot of good underclassmen stepping up on defense,” Hogg said. “We have a lot of good returning seniors who had some playing time.”

Loyola will need to rely on its system early with another tough schedule. The Ramblers will play two defending state champions (Mount Carmel and IC Catholic) and six Illinois teams who made the IHSA playoffs last year. Loyola starts the season against Michigan’s Central Catholic, who won three state titles since 2019.

Desherow knows Loyola will need to rely on its system early as the Ramblers try to make adjustments. In order to compete for a CCL/ESCC Blue division crown and another state title, Loyola will need to focus on the week ahead and not what could be down the road.

“We can’t be looking ahead and say we want to be repeat champions, we want to win the Blue,” Desherow said. “We have a game on Aug. 26, that’s our focus, that’s the most important game. From there, we move on.”