Loyola’s John Holecek announces retirement after 17 seasons

Loyola coach John Holecek will retire after 17 seasons with the program, the school announced Tuesday.

Holocek, the Ramblers’ all-time winningest coach, made the announcement Monday at the team’s end-of-season banquet. The decision comes after the Ramblers won the Class 8A state title in Champaign last month.

WGN’s Mike Lowe was the first to report the retirement.

“There’s no question that John has elevated our football program, helping it to become a nationally-recognized program,” Loyola Academy Vice President for Athletics and Fitness Genevieve Atwood said in a press release. “The Holecek era will stand out among the storied history of Loyola’s football program for its grit, its winning tradition and its commitment to excellence.”

Holecek joined the school in 2006 and led the program to the playoffs each season, with the exception of the spring 2021 COVID-19 season when no postseason was held. Loyola won three state titles and played in four more championship games. The Ramblers won their first title under Holecek in 2015 and won another in 2018 before the 2022 win.

Loyola captured nine Chicago Catholic League and CCL/ESCC championships under Holecek and added two Prep Bowl wins. The Ramblers made it to at least the semifinals 10 times and failed to make it past the first round only once.

Holecek’s .837 win percentage (185-36) is second all-time in IHSA history in win percentage with at least 200 games coached, behind Carthage’s James Unruh, who had a .850 percentage.

The release said that Holecek did not announce what’s next for him in his career.

Atwood announced that Loyola is forming a search committee for its new coach and more information about the application process will be available in January.

“We are committed to hiring the best coach to continue to lead this exceptional program,” Atwood said. “We have significant work to do but I am confident that we’ll get there.”

