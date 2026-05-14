Historical covers for May 14: How Do You Want To Be Remembered?

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 14. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of global conflict to the modern milestones of our community members.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On May 14, 1929, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle led with a major shift in local athletics, focusing on DeKalb High School with: “High School Withdrawals From Big Seven Group.” The front page also touched on international intrigue with “Graf Hop Postponed,” noting a delay for the famous Zeppelin’s trans-Atlantic flight. Meanwhile, a human-interest story featured a “Veteran Walker” finishing a “wonderful career” on foot, and local tragedy was recorded in an inquest regarding a “Quarnstrom” family death.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1945, the world was gripped by the final stages of World War II. The bold, all-caps headline screamed, “U.S. MARINES ENTER OKINAWA CAPITAL,” detailing the fierce battle for Naha. Domestic concerns remained high, however, as the paper reported on a “Food Czar” to be sought by the Senate and an increase in “Tire Rations.” Even amidst global war, local tragedy hit home with a report of a “Stateville Guard Fatally Injured” in Joliet.

2015: The Herald-News (Joliet)

The May 14, 2015, edition of Joliet’s The Herald-News took a more reflective and community-focused tone. The main headline, “How Do You Want To Be Remembered?”, featured valedictorians and top students reflecting on their high school journeys during graduation season. On the sidelines, the “Slammers manager” expressed optimism for a new baseball season, while local crime news noted “Bars’ setbacks” following a commission hearing.

2021: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the May 14, 2021, Northwest Herald captured a world beginning to pivot away from a global pandemic. The headline “Back In Business” highlighted McHenry County gearing up for lessened COVID-19 restrictions under the “bridge phase.” The front page balanced this local recovery with heavy international news of Israel “amassing troops” near Gaza and a somber local report on a “2019 hit-and-run” sentencing.