Historical covers for May 15: Plan for oil pipeline gets cool reception

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from the month of May across our storied history. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of global conflict to the quiet, optimistic return of community life.

1910: Joliet Sunday Herald

On May 15, 1910, the Joliet Sunday Herald balanced heavy global news with a chaotic local beat. The front page tracked a “National Uprising” in India and the arrival of “Big Game Hunters” in the German capital, but the local headlines were dominated by crime and vice. From a “Saloon Keeper Attacked by Patron” to a dramatic “Daring Bandits Hold Up Pair on Busy Street,” the paper painted a vivid picture of a bustling, sometimes dangerous, Joliet. Even fashion carried a warning, with a headline declaring “Hat Pin No Longer Is Dangerous Weapon,” reporting on a new safety invention for women’s millinery.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By May 15, 1945, the world was on the brink of a new era as World War II neared its end. The Morris Daily Herald led with the intense headline “Yankees Fight In Streets Of Naha,” detailing the bloody struggle for Okinawa. Closer to home, the paper focused on the “Biggest Stakes of Peace Parley,” as world leaders met in San Francisco to shape the post-war world. Locally, the community remained focused on the war effort, with a “Bomb Salutes Open Bond Drive” to support the 7th War Loan, alongside more domestic concerns like “Heavy Rains Cause Water to Rise Here.”

1996: Northwest Herald

On May 15, 1996, the Northwest Herald in McHenry County reflected a region grappling with growth and infrastructure. The lead story, “FRG officials boil,” highlighted a heated dispute between Fox River Grove and railroad officials over crossing delays. The front page also featured a prominent debate over energy infrastructure with the headline “Plan for oil pipeline gets cool reception.” In the sports world, local fans were riding high as the Chicago Bulls—led by a rebounding Dennis Rodman—advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

2021: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the May 15, 2021, edition of The Times captured a pivotal moment of relief during the modern era. The bold, celebratory headline “‘THIS IS GOOD NEWS’” marked the CDC’s decision to relax mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals, signaling a long-awaited “return to normalcy.” The front page featured local business owners, including an ice cream parlor in Utica, eager to welcome back maskless customers. It stands as a recent reminder of the role local journalism plays in documenting our shared resilience.