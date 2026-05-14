Readers honor the people who show up for Will County every day

A nonprofit CEO who never sits behind his desk. A school board member who makes sure every voice is heard. A retiree who filled Joliet with Little Free Libraries. Meet the Herald News 2026 Everyday Heroes nominated by our readers.

Benjamin Stortz

Nominated by: Annamariaa Dorsey

I work for a non-profit organization and Ben is the CEO. He carries that title very well. He is not the person who sits behind the desk. He interacts with our clients, and he has an open-door policy. I have worked directly with him for six years and he has taught me so much about the job. He answers questions and teaches you the fact behind the question. He is so down to earth, and he is also a homebody who works with his children as their coach. There is no better man — he is my hero.

Matthew Kennedy

Nominated by: Brenda Kennedy

Matt is an everyday hero in our community, quietly making a powerful impact through his dedication and service. As President and JTHS school board member, he gives his time selflessly, working behind the scenes to support students, families, and educators. His commitment goes beyond meetings and decisions — he genuinely cares about the future of our schools and the well-being of everyone in them.

What truly sets Matt apart is how he embraces and celebrates the diversity of our community, making sure every voice is valued and heard. Through his leadership, compassion, and willingness to serve, he inspires all of us to be more involved, more understanding, and more united.

Bev Cavanaugh

Nominated by: Workforce Investment Board

Once Bev retired from JJC, you would have thought she would slow down — but that’s not Bev! As the former Manager of JJC’s Early Childhood Center, having more time to serve others is what motivated Bev to become more involved with the Kiwanis Club of Joliet and specifically their Literacy Committee. Bev coordinates guest readers at local early childcare centers, where volunteers read to and distribute books to children. She also manages our Little Free Library sites throughout Joliet, which includes the construction, maintenance and stocking of these spots where people can take or exchange books.

Thanks to Bev, many area children are learning to love reading — and for the impact that she makes, I am proud to honor Bev Cavanaugh as an Everyday Hero.