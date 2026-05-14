Readers Recognize McHenry County’s Everyday Heroes of 2026

An emergency room nurse. A food pantry director who gave the shirt off his back — literally. A retired Air Force colonel. A hospice patient who never complains. A property management team that quietly paid off a family’s debt when their child was sick. What they have in common is simple: someone saw what they do and wanted to say thank you. Shaw Local invited McHenry County readers to recognize the unsung heroes in their lives — neighbors, coworkers, family members and friends who show up when it matters most. These are the 2026 Everyday Heroes.

Dakota Harvel

Nominated by: Annie Zielinski

Dakota is an everyday hero in the truest sense—someone who shows up, works hard, and puts his family and community first without asking for recognition. Through his work in septic pumping with Helmer Septic, he takes on a job that many would overlook, yet it is absolutely essential to keeping homes safe, clean, and running smoothly. It’s not glamorous work, but it’s honest, demanding, and deeply important.

What makes Dakota stand out is not just what he does, but how consistently he does it. Day in and day out, he puts in the effort to provide for his family, often in tough conditions, without complaint. His reliability, work ethic, and willingness to do the hard jobs reflect a level of dedication that speaks volumes about his character.

At home, that same commitment carries through. Everything he does is rooted in care—for his family’s well-being, stability, and future. Being an everyday hero isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about steady sacrifice, responsibility, and love. Dakota embodies all of that, making a lasting difference both at home and in the community he serves.

Tom Allen & Pat Trunda

Nominated by: Barb McDonel

This dynamic duo has been volunteering for the last six years on The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Canteen. Which gets called out to support local first responders during their emergency calls at anytime of day and night in all types of weather. They are true selfless heroes! The firefighters have repeatedly told us how they are so appreciative when they see the Canteen pull up.

Dr. Ashaki Patel

Nominated by: Erin Doherty

I work with Dr. Ashaki Patel at Pinnacle Dermatology in Barrington. Everyday I look forward to working alongside her, watching her help, heal, and diagnose so many different skin conditions every day. She is beyond brilliant, and so incredibly talented, yet she remains humble and doesn’t truly realize how amazing she is. The level of dedication and care that she gives to her patients every single day, goes above and beyond anything I’ve ever experienced working with different doctors.

It’s nice to know that there are such sweet, caring, and incredibly talented human beings like her out there, and I’m lucky enough to be able to work with and learn from her every day. She is not only my hero, she is truly an inspiration.

Mary Terry

Nominated by: Dalia Garcia

Mary extends herself to her workplace, providing guidance to her staff and patients. One particular patient was having suicidal ideation and she leapt into action. She organized resources that included hotlines, physicians, and reining masters. The change in the mood of the patient was vastly apparent. The staff is so excited to work for a leader that evokes change and teaches by example.

Kate Hein

Nominated by: William Geheren

When we think about everyday heroes, we often picture people who quietly and consistently make life better for those around them. Kate Hein is exactly that person—someone who doesn’t just talk about making a difference, but shows up, year after year, to do the work.

For more than a decade, Kate has been a driving force in the McHenry County community. What began as a radio show evolved into the podcast 2 Dudes and The Duchess, which became more than entertainment—it became a platform for connection, generosity, and action. Through that platform, Kate helped launch and host numerous local charity events, earning multiple recognitions from the Huntley Chamber of Commerce along the way.

Her commitment to service is perhaps best seen in her involvement with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. As a host and emcee, Kate has helped lead an event that raised over $30,000 annually for ten consecutive years to support childhood cancer research. That kind of sustained impact doesn’t happen without passion, leadership, and heart—and Kate brings all three.

At the same time, she has empowered others to live healthier lives. Through her brand, Duchess Fit, Kate has inspired people to take control of their wellness journeys. She deepened that commitment by becoming a Jazzercise instructor nearly a decade ago, personally helping hundreds of individuals improve their fitness and confidence. Never one to stand still, she recently expanded her reach by becoming a certified Pvolve instructor, continuing to grow in order to better serve others.

Kate’s dedication to causes close to her heart is equally remarkable. For the past ten years, she has been deeply involved in the McHenry Country Walk to End Alzheimer’s, serving as co-chair for the past three years. Inspired by the loss of her father, she helped move the event to Downtown Crystal Lake—an idea that more than doubled participation and increased annual fundraising to just shy of $200,000. Even beyond her leadership role, Kate has personally raised more than $10,000 each of the past four years.

And as if her contributions to charity, health, and community weren’t enough, Kate is also an accomplished actress, bringing joy and creativity to audiences across McHenry County, from the Raue Center to Woodstock to the MCC Black Box Theater.

But what truly makes Kate Hein a local hero isn’t just what she does—it’s who she is. Over the past 18 years, I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her, and I’ve seen firsthand the way she shows up for her family with the same energy and devotion she gives to the community. She is a dedicated wife, a loving mother to a high school senior, and a caring friend—roles she carries with grace and strength.

Kate Hein leads by example. She uplifts others, inspires action, and builds community in everything she touches. For all these reasons and more, she is more than deserving of recognition as one of our community’s Everyday Heroes.

Carolyn Pollock

Nominated by: Gary Hackney

Carol is my wife and best friend. She’s in home hospice care since February and is dying and never complains about anything. May 14th is Carol’s birthday. She will be 75.

Karen Hendrickson

Nominated by: Karen Hendrickson

Earned private pilot license at age 17. Appointed to the US Air Force Academy. Graduated with an Air Force officers commission. Earned US Air Force pilot’s wings. Earned US Air Force instructor pilot in supersonic T-38 aircraft. Earned helicopter pilot wings at US Army Fort Rucker Aviation School. Served overseas deployments in service of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Retired from Air Force after 34 years of service as a full colonel. Served on the Dean Street Grade School PTO. Served on the First United Methodist Church’s administration board, also chairman of the trustees for the First United Methodist Church and Sunday school teacher. Also an active civilian flight instructor teaching young people to fly. Small business owner managing vacation rental houses. Mother of 2 WHS High Honors students and wife of over 30 years.

Nada Lundford

Nominated by: Katelyn Shepley

Nada runs Steven’s Home, a nonprofit organization helping our local homeless. She spends countless hours helping, advocating, and cooking for the homeless in McHenry County. She has a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone in need.

Woodstock Westward360 Team

Nominated by: Michelle Rodriguez

I would like to nominate the Woodstock team at Westward360, a property management company, as Everyday Heroes. While this recognition is often given to an individual, their actions show how a group of people can come together to make an extraordinary impact in someone’s life.

The Westward360 management team consistently goes beyond their professional responsibilities, but one situation in particular stands out. They became aware of a homeowner in one of their communities whose child was undergoing leukemia treatment. The family was facing not only emotional hardship, but also serious financial strain, making it difficult to keep up with their monthly assessments.

Without hesitation, the team stepped in. They personally donated money and reached out to friends and family to gather additional support. Together, they raised enough funds to pay off the homeowner’s outstanding balance, relieving a significant financial burden during an already overwhelming time.

But they didn’t stop there. Knowing the holidays were approaching and that the family would likely struggle to provide gifts for their children, the team also purchased Walmart gift cards so the parents could give their kids a meaningful holiday experience.

What makes this story so powerful is that these actions were not required, expected, or done for recognition. They were simply driven by compassion, empathy, and a genuine desire to help someone in need.

The Westward360 team exemplifies what it means to be Everyday Heroes—not through one grand gesture, but through a culture of kindness and willingness to step up when it matters most.

Dr. John G. Noble

Nominated by: Susan Noble

In every community, there are people whose quiet dedication shapes lives far beyond their own. For our family—and for countless patients across three countries—that hero is my dad.

For fifty years, he devoted himself to caring for others. When most people would have embraced retirement, he chose to keep going. After leaving Illinois, he returned to medicine for another twelve years, serving veterans at the VA clinics in Cape Coral and Fort Myers—men still living with the effects of Agent Orange. He treated them with dignity, compassion, and the same careful attention that defined his entire career.

His journey in medicine spanned continents. He began in Britain, continued in Canada, and ultimately built his legacy in the United States. Over the years, he practiced OB/GYN, Surgery, Neurology, and even served as a surgeon in the Royal Navy before dedicating himself to Family Practice on the South Side of Chicago.

For him, quality and commitment were non-negotiable. He made house calls long after most doctors had stopped, because his patients mattered more than convenience. He worked late into the night on Tuesdays and Thursdays so people who labored during the day could still receive care. He never turned anyone away because they couldn’t pay. He put people first—always.

Some moments are etched into our family’s memory. The night he drove 30 miles through a snowstorm because a patient needed him. The day my mother nearly died after receiving the wrong blood type during surgery when my little brother was born. He drove two hours there and two hours back to get the correct blood, speeding the entire way. When the police pulled him over and he explained why, they gave him a full escort to the hospital and back. That was my dad—going the extra mile for the people he loved and the people who trusted him.

As children of a doctor, we sometimes missed school events or family moments because someone else needed him more. But as we grew older, we understood. He was teaching us the value of service, compassion, and doing something greater than yourself. And when my mother became ill with dementia, he cared for her with unwavering love, dignity, and respect. Their bond, nearly sixty years strong, remained unbreakable.

My dad’s career was never just a profession—it was a calling. His legacy lives not only in the thousands of patients he healed, but in the example he set for his family: integrity, sacrifice, and a heart that always chose to care. He shaped what I believe a physician should be—committed, compassionate, and dedicated to the well-being of others. I’m fortunate that my own doctor carries those same values.

Thank you, Dad, for the love, kindness, and generosity you showed your patients. You taught us that serving others is one of the most meaningful things a person can do. Your legacy lives on in the lives you touched, the families you helped, and the standard you set for what true medical care looks like.

You are my hero, our family’s hero, and a hero to the community you served so faithfully.

Jen Lueder

Nominated by: Pat Pierce

Jen is my niece. She’s there 24/7 for her husband Mike and two boys ages 10 & 7. Not only does she work full time, mostly from home, but is involved with all the boys’ activities. As an example, this week she is in Ohio at her company’s home office for a few days, and when she gets back has to gather the kids and their camping gear so the boys can be at their Boy Scouts weekend camp out where she’ll be spending two nights sleeping on the ground. She’s also very involved with their pack’s fundraising as well as standing outside of Jewel with the boys. Not to mention, before camping there’s at least one baseball game or practice for one or both boys. If it’s a game, she’s there managing the music for the kids to walk up to the plate. She works with all the parents sending reminders of games, practices and who brings the after game snacks. She’s also very involved with fundraising for her son’s teams and the CLLLB. During the school year, yes, she’s involved with fundraising for her boys’ school. That could be an evening at Culver’s or raising money at the local roller skating place. Unfortunately, she has a problem saying no when it comes to anything the boys are involved in or friends or family that need a place to stay (including me). Organized chaos, to be kind, is evenings and weekends at the house. Bringing home the bacon and burning it in the pan is not uncommon. Finicky eaters and making a nutritional dinner for them all is pure wizardry by her. There’s individual cuddle time for the boys and hubby (the boys won’t fess up to that, tho). Time for herself, you ask? Well, 2-3 days a week she’s at a 6am Jazz-er-size class that she’s been attending for years now. After class she goes home, showers and begins that chaos all over. Jen is a hero to her community, her family and to the people who see her pull all of this off by day, week and year. She is certainly deserving of this award!!

Jason Weisenberger

Nominated by: Pam Skoff

I volunteer at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. I walk the floor with neighbors in need. I watched Jason, who is the Executive Director of the Pantry, hear someone say they just became homeless and only had one change of clothes—and he ran home and grabbed clothes out of his closet to bring to the person in need. The person broke down in tears when he handed them the clothes and when I walked with them their exact words were, “not all heroes wear capes.” That made me cry.