Friday Night Drive’s 2025 All-CCL/ESCC Team

Mount Carmel's Emmett Dowling celebrates Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, after their win over Oswego in the IHSA Class 8A state chamionship game in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Here are Friday Night Drive’s 2025 All-CCL/ESCC award winners.

First Team

Offense

Montini junior Israel Abrams (Montini Athletics )

QB: Israel Abrams, jr., Montini

A four-star prospect in the 2027 class, Abrams threw for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions over 14 games, leading Montini to an IHSA 4A state championship and a second straight state title. Abrams, who rushed for 224 yards and 10 touchdowns, earned IHSFCA All-State honors and was named both an All-CCL/ESCC player and the CCL/ESCC White’s Co-MVP.

Mount Carmel's Emmett Dowling (Photo courtesy of Mount Carmel)

QB: Emmett Dowling, sr., Mount Carmel

Dowling spearheaded the Caravan offense during the team’s 14-0 season that culminated with an IHSA 8A state championship and the team’s fourth state title in four years. Dowling posted 3,703 passing yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 496 yards and 11 touchdowns. An IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention, Dowling was named All-CCL/ESCC and CCL/ESCC Blue’s Player of the Year.

Fenwick junior Jake Thies (Fenwick Athletic )

RB: Jake Thies, jr., Fenwick

One of the top Class of 2027 prospects in the state, Thies dominated on both sides of the ball for the Friars, who stunned East St. Louis to win the IHSA 6A state championship. At running back, Thies ran for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns on 143 carries while adding 30 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns. At safety, Thies compiled 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, four interceptions, three sacks and one defensive touchdown.

Providence's Broden Mackert (Photo courtesy of Providence Catholic)

RB: Broden Mackert, jr., Providence

The leader of a dominant Providence rushing attack, Mackert ran for 1,756 yards and 23 touchdowns on 226 carries. The junior led Providence to the IHSA 5A state finals and was named both an All-CCL/ESCC honoree and the CCL/ESCC Orange’s Offensive Player of the Year. Mackert also won an IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention.

St. Laurence's Cory Les (Photo courtesy of St. Laurence)

RB: Cory Les, sr., St. Laurence

Les took on a variety of roles for the Vikings, rushing for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two touchdown catches and two touchdown throws. A Louisville baseball recruit, Les guided the Vikings to an 8-5 record and the IHSA 6A state semifinals. Les was the CCL/ESCC White’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year this season.

Dario Milivojevic of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

WR: Dario Milivojevic, sr., St. Francis

The Southern Illinois commit, who holds a preferred walk on offer from Missouri, had an outstanding senior season, catching 52 passes for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns while guiding St. Francis to an IHSA 5A state championship win. Milivojevic is an IHSFCA All-State honoree and the CCL/ESCC Green’s MVP.

Mount Carmel's Quentin Burrell (Photo courtesy of Mount Carmel)

WR: Quentin Burrell, jr., Mount Carmel

A four-star prospect with several Division I offers, Burrell led the Mount Carmel receiving corps, making 67 catches for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns. Burrell, who brought two kickoffs back for touchdowns this season, helped the Caravan finish 14-0 and win a fourth straight state championship. Burrell is the CCL/ESCC Blue’s Offensive Player of the Year and an IHSFCA All-State selection.

Nazareth senior Jake Cestone (Nazareth Athletic)

WR: Jake Cestone, sr., Nazareth

An Illinois State recruit who played four years of varsity football at Nazareth, Cestone ended his senior campaign with 48 catches for 999 yards and 17 touchdowns while helping the Roadrunners reach the IHSA 6A state semifinals. Cestone earned IHSFCA All-State and CCL/ESCC Green Offensive Player of the Year awards this year.

Matthew Anderson of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

OL: Matthew Anderson, sr., St. Francis

A two-time All-CCL/ESCC selection, Anderson led the Spartans with 71 pancake blocks and spearheaded an offense that compiled over 5,000 total yards this season en route to winning the IHSA 5A state championship, the program’s first title since 2008.

Carmel's Jalin Strowder (Photo courtesy of Carmel Catholic)

OL: Jalin Strowder, sr., Carmel

Named the CCL/ESCC White’s Lineman of the Year, Strowder is an Eastern Illinois recruit who had 17 pancake blocks and graded out at 92% for the Corsairs, who advanced to the second round of the IHSA 7A state playoffs this season. With Strowder up front, Carmel finished the season with over 5,700 yards of total offense.

Providence's Bryce Tencza (Photo courtesy of Providence Catholic)

OL: Bryce Tencza, sr., Providence

A third-degree blackbelt in tae kwon do and a Lafayette football recruit, Tencza earned All-CCL/ESCC honors and was named the CCL/ESCC Orange’s Co-Lineman of the Year. Tencza spurred a Providence rushing attack that totaled 3,507 yards this season. The Celtics went 10-4 and reached the IHSA 5A state finals.

Nazareth junior Christian Malachuk (Nazareth Athletics )

OL: Christian Malachuk, jr., Nazareth

The CCL/ESCC Green’s Lineman of the Year and an All-CCL/ESCC player, Malachuk anchored a Nazareth offense that posted 4,942 yards over 13 games en route to the IHSA 6A state semifinals. Malachuk, the younger brother of state championship quarterback Logan Malachuk, earned an IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention.

Montini's Angelo De Sensi (Photo courtesy of Montini Catholic)

OL: Angelo De Sensi, jr. Montini

De Sensi holds multiple FCS offers and helped Montini’s offense set multiple program records during its 14-0 season, which ended with an IHSA 4A state championship. An All-CCL/ESCC honoree in the White Division, De Sensi is a 6-foot-6, 285-pounder who has been a three-year starter for the Broncos, winners of 24 straight.

Defense

Brother Rice's Kameron McGee (Photo courtesy of Brother Rice)

DL: Kameron McGee, so., Brother Rice

A monster in the trenches, McGee helped comprise a defensive line that collectively won CCL/ESCC Blue’s Lineman of the Year honor. The super sophomore and five-star prospect had 54 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Crusaders, who won the IHSA 7A state championship. McGee is an All-CCL/ESCC winner.

Brother Rice's Brayden Parks (Photo courtesy of Brother Rice)

DL: Brayden Parks, jr., Brother Rice

The CCL/ESCC Blue’s Defensive Player of the Year, Parks is a four-star prospect who capped off his junior season with 61 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception. Parks, an All-CCL/ESCC honoree, had 3.5 tackles for loss during Brother Rice’s IHSA 7A state title victory.

Jaylen Torres of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

DL: Jaylen Torres, sr., St. Francis

A two-way standout and Lindenwood recruit, Torres recorded an outstanding 114 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 19 hurries with a forced fumble. Torres, who started on the offensive line and had 64 pancake blocks, was named an IHSFCA All-State winner and an CCL/ESCC Green selection this season.

Nazareth's Chris Kasky (Photo courtesy of Nazareth Academy)

DL: Chris Kasky, jr., Nazareth

A rising prospect who now has three-star status, Kasky turned in a strong junior season, collecting 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for the Roadrunners. Kasky, who also recovered one fumble and scored a defensive touchdown, received All-CCL/ESCC honors and guided Nazareth to the IHSA 6A state semifinals.

Montini's Santino Tenuta (Photo courtesy of Montini Catholic)

LB: Santino Tenuta, sr., Montini

Tenuta, a standout wrestler who earned All-CCL/ESCC and IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention recognition this football season, had an astonishing 165 tackles along with 36 tackles for loss, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Montini, which went 14-0 and won the IHSA 4A state title.

Mount Carmel's Roman Igwebuike (Photo courtesy of Mount Carmel)

LB: Roman Igwebuike, jr., Mount Carmel

Another elite 2027 prospect rostered by the Caravan, Igwebuike posted 115 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Igwebuike earned All-CCL/ESCC honors and anchored the Mount Carmel defense during its IHSA 8A title run.

Fenwick's Michael Murphy (Photo courtesy of Fenwick)

LB: Michael Murphy, sr., Fenwick

A versatile weapon who plays linebacker, tight end and snapper for the Friars, Murphy collected 116 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and one defensive touchdown. With Murphy, an All-CCL/ESCC winner, aiding the charge, Fenwick won the IHSA 6A state championship this year.

St. Laurence's Sean Rice (Photo courtesy of St. Laurence)

LB: Sean Rice, jr., St. Laurence

An All-CCL/ESCC honoree who helped St. Laurence reach the IHSA 6A state semifinals, Rice wrangled up 123 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Vikings. Rice, who also played tight end this season, is a top 2027 player with offers from multiple Division I programs including Illinois.

Fenwick senior Tommy Thies (Fenwick Athletic s)

DB: Tommy Thies, sr., Fenwick

The Miami (Ohio) signee was outstanding for the Friars, posting 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. Thies, who added two receiving touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, guided the Friars to an IHSA 6A state championship win over East St. Louis.

James McGrath of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

DB: James McGrath, jr., St. Francis

A jack-of-all-trades for the Spartans, McGrath finished with 120 tackles, six pass breakups, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. McGrath, an All-CCL/ESCC winner this season, helped St. Francis outlast Providence in the IHSA 5A state championship.

Mount Carmel's Tavares Harrington (Photo courtesy of Mount Carmel)

DB: Tavares Harrington, jr., Mount Carmel

A four-star prospect in the 2027 class, Harrington had 50 tackles, nine pass breakups, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick and one defensive touchdown this season. The talented cornerback is an All-CCL/ESCC honoree who helped Mount Carmel win the 8A title.

Fenwick senior Noah Sur (Fenwick Athletics)

K/P: Noah Sur, sr., Fenwick

One of the top kicking prospects in the nation, Sur will be playing at Northwestern and representing Fenwick in the annual Navy All-American Bowl. Sur was 58 for 60 on extra points and 8 for 11 on field goals, scoring 66 total points. Sur is an All-CCL/ESCC player as well as an IHSFCA All-State honoree for the 6A state champs.

Second Team

Offense

QB: Trae Taylor, jr., Carmel

QB: Brock Phillip, sr., St. Francis

RB: Brandon Johnson Jr., jr., St. Rita

RB: Isaac Alexander, sr., Montini

RB: Jaylin Green, sr., Brother Rice

WR: Zach Washington, sr., St. Francis

WR: Marshaun Thornton, so., Mount Carmel

WR: Nico Castaldo, sr., Montini

OL: Tommy Fraumann, sr., Loyola

OL: Logan Schultz, sr., Fenwick

OL: Rico Schrieber, sr., Marist

OL: Nate Sefcik, sr., Nazareth

OL: Claude Mpouma, sr., Mount Carmel

Defense

DL: Will McGarry, jr., Nazareth

DL: Dominic Infelise, sr., Providence

DL: King Liggins, sr., Brother Rice

DL: Braeden Jones, sr., Mount Carmel

LB: Foley Calcagno, sr., IC Catholic Prep

LB: Laddie Asay, sr., Montini

LB: Charlie Barkmeier, sr., Brother Rice

LB: Jack Schapendonk, so., St. Rita

DB: Aiden Williams, sr., Fenwick

DB: Tanner Glock, sr., St. Francis

DB: Anthony Iaquinta, sr., Providence

K/P: Zak Zeman, sr., Loyola

Third Team

Offense

QB: Jamen Williams, sr., Fenwick

QB: CJ Gray, sr., Brother Rice

RB: Tivias Caldwell, jr., St. Francis

RB: Nathan Samuels, jr., Mount Carmel

RB: Anthony Catron, sr., St. Patrick

WR: Damacio Ortegon, jr., Montini

WR: Grant Bowen, so., IC Catholic Prep

WR: Kai Owens, sr., Carmel

OL: Kam Rutlin, jr., Fenwick

OL: Wyatt VanBoening, so., Carmel

OL: Gavin Ericson, jr., Montini

OL: Tim Harkins, sr., Mount Carmel

OL: Ethan Posey, jr., Brother Rice

Defense

DL: Tamarion Garner, sr., IC Catholic Prep

DL: Cooper Paukstis, sr., St. Francis

DL: Gavin Neil, sr., Marian Catholic

DL: Joey Quinn, sr., Mount Carmel

LB: Declan Dircks, sr., Providence

LB: Jameer Miles, so., Carmel

LB: Will Mettee, jr., Loyola

LB: Gavin Farley, sr., Providence

DB: Langston Smith, sr., St. Rita

DB: Jaden Penna, jr., IC Catholic Prep

DB: Gavin Conjar, sr., Mount Carmel

K/P: Saul Ruiz, sr., St. Rita

Honorable Mentions

QB: Nate Lang, jr., IC Catholic Prep, Steven Armbruster, sr., St. Rita, Connor Wanzung, sr., St. Ignatius, Jackson Failla, sr., Nazareth, Lucas Simulick, sr., Joliet Catholic, Luke Detampel, sr., Marist, Owen Askren, sr., Marian Catholic, Roy Magana, so., Marmion, Derrick Davis, sr., Leo

RB: Jaquel Edmonds, so., Carmel, Jordan Moore, so., Carmel, Brayden McKay, so., Providence, Charles Flowers, sr., Montini, Melo Maldonado, so., Loyola, Robbie Connor, sr., St. Ignatius, Tyson Hooks, so., DePaul Prep, Joe Salvino, sr., Benet, Kyle Scott, sr., Marian Catholic, Ellison Cox, so., Leo, Zach Woodberry, sr., De La Salle

WR: Trenton Walker, sr., Nazareth, Jovan Green Jr., sr., Brother Rice, Eli Jackson, sr., Carmel, Greg Bess-Henning, so., Carmel, Kyron Hart, jr., Carmel, Colin McEniry, jr., Marmion, Raphiel Stewart, sr., Fenwick, Donovan Evans, jr., St. Rita, Walter Jones, sr., St. Rita, Jordan McKinley, so., Loyola, Xavier Coleman, sr., Providence, Curtis Stubbs II, jr., Providence, Jayden Armstrong, sr., Joliet Catholic, Will Schmidt, so., IC Catholic Prep, Marty Donahue, sr., Marist, Stephen Brown, sr., Marist, Joe Costanzo, sr., St. Patrick, Tim Schayer, sr., St. Patrick, Matthew Osterman, sr., DePaul Prep, Luke Doyle, sr., Benet, Jack Leonard, jr., St. Viator, Andrew Goers, jr., Marian Catholic, Ian Parker, sr., Marian Catholic

OL: Peter LaFleur, sr., St. Viator, Isaac Zackavec, sr., Marian Catholic, Jake Sleggs, sr., St. Ignatius, Michael Harris, sr., Marmion, Eli Valencia, sr., St. Patrick, Omar Saadan, sr., St. Ignatius, Anthony Sebastian, jr., IC Catholic Prep, Connor Ahoyt, sr., Joliet Catholic, Sean Cook, jr., Niles Notre Dame, Joseph Chase, sr., St. Patrick, Conor Malenock, Carlos Rios, jr., DePaul Prep, Alex MacDiarmid, sr., Benet, Jack Sciortino, sr., Benet, Sylvester Wilson, sr., Marian Catholic, Michael Woytas, sr., Marmion, Jay’Dien Watkins, jr., Leo, Elijah Sirleaf, jr., De La Salle

DL: Kai Calcutt, sr., Loyola, Namari Anderson, jr., Montini, Kristian Chadick, so., Carmel, Lamar Winfield, jr., Providence, Israel Easley, sr., St. Rita, Ian Campbell, sr., Joliet Catholic, Frankee Piechonka, jr., Joliet Catholic, Anthony Baldassano, sr., Niles Notre Dame, Kevin Michaelsen, sr., St. Patrick, Hunter Wahtola, jr., DePaul Prep, Peter Zuvich, jr., DePaul Prep, Wynn Philippi, sr., St. Viator, Paris Morris, so., De La Salle

LB: Vinnie Testa, sr., Marmion, Owen Lynch, sr., St. Rita, Nick Hopman, sr., Carmel, Eddie Scheel, sr., Marist, Dylan Wellner, jr., Nazareth, Gavin King, sr., Loyola, Derrick Pomatto, jr., Joliet Catholic, Stephen Winkler, sr., Mount Carmel, Dillon Gallagher, sr., Niles Notre Dame, Alex Wojtulewicz, sr., Niles Notre Dame, Luke Flom, sr., DePaul Prep, Jordan Ochoa, sr., DePaul Prep, Andrew DeLuca, sr., Benet, Dean Meah, jr., Benet, Colton Schneider, jr., St. Viator, Nate Rhein, sr., Marian Catholic, Nicholas Roche, so., Marmion, Rob Cunningham III, so., Leo

DB: Emeir White, sr., Brother Rice, Josh Morgan, jr., Fenwick, Connor Hites, jr., St. Ignatius, Kevin Murphy, sr., Carmel, Danny Hyland, sr., St. Laurence, Mickey Lotus, sr., St. Laurence, Matthew Williams, sr., St. Laurence, Steve Martin, sr., Joliet Catholic, Blake Garrigan, sr., Providence, Tommy Hosty, jr., Marist, Pat Wynn, sr., Marist, Ryan Cisneroz, sr., Niles Notre Dame, Patrick Carnel, jr., St. Viator, Ryan Loria, jr., Marmion, Jaivon Dale, sr., Leo, Donovan Moore, so., De La Salle, Phillip Seltzer, sr., De La Salle

K/P: Vinny DiNovo, jr., Joliet Catholic, Aidan Lyons, sr., St. Patrick