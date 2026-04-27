Former CCL/ESCC football players sign UDFA contracts, receive rookie minicamp invitations

Minnesota tight end Jameson Geers (86) celebrates after catching a three-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

The CCL/ESCC had multiple players selected, including three from Marist, during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh over the weekend. This year’s draftees were Carnell Tate (Marist), Jimmy Rolder (Marist), Tanner Koziol (Nazareth) and Pat Coogan (Marist).

Action has continued into this week, as a quartet of former CCL/ESCC players have signed as undrafted free agents or received rookie minicamp invitations. One is the son of a former Chicago Bear.

Josh Kreutz, an offensive lineman at Illinois who played his high school football for Loyola, received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Chicago Bears. Josh is the son of Olin Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time First-Team All-Pro over his 14-year career.

Illinois center Josh Kreutz calls out a blocking scheme during an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Josh Kreutz, a three-star prospect out of high school, helped Loyola win the IHSA Class 8A state championship game at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in 2018. Kreutz signed with Illinois in 2020 and spent five seasons with the Illini, becoming the team’s starting center in 2023. A team captain, Kreutz started 37 games over his final three years.

Jameson Geers (Providence) and Tyler Duzansky (St. Francis) are two more former CCL/ESCC players bound for the NFL. Geers, who played tight end at Minnesota, signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Duzansky, a long snapper at Penn State, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Providence Catholic's (86) Jameson Geers works on pass catching on in practice in August at Providence Catholic High School. (Shaw Media)

Geers was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after catching 26 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Geers played in 46 games over his five-year career with the Golden Gophers, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors four times. A three-star recruit out of Providence, Geers had 58 catches for 518 yards at Minnesota.

St. Francis senior long snapper Tyler Duzansky (9) went on to play for Penn State and receive an UDFA contract from the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo provided)

Duzansky was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, an award presented annually to the nation’s top long snapper, in 2025. A two-time All-Big Ten player in his five years at Penn State, Duzansky played in 49 collegiate games. St. Francis went 25-4 over his three years on varsity (2018-20).

Mt. Carmel's Kenenna Odeluga celebrates with the rest of the Caravan celebrate their 37-13 win over Nazareth Academy after the IHSA Class 7A State Football Championship at Huskie Stadium in Dekalb, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

Kenenna Odeluga, a linebacker who helped Mount Carmel to the 2019 IHSA Class 7A state championship and played collegiately at Illinois, received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts. Odeluga spent five years with the Illini, playing in 52 games and concluding his career with 76 tackles, 11 TFLs and six sacks.