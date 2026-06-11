Oswego’s Dontrell Young, a seven-time state track medalist, commits to Iowa State for football

Oswego's Dontrell Young drops back into coverage during the Kaneland 7 on 7 football tournament in Maple Park. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Dontrell Young is one of the top sprinters in Illinois, a seven-time state medalist in track.

Football, though, is his greatest love.

The Oswego rising senior this week pledged his future to that sport.

Young announced his verbal commitment to Iowa State. A defensive back in football, Young chose the Cyclones from nine scholarship offers including Wake Forest, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan and Toledo.

The three-star prospect is ranked the No. 50 senior in Illinois’ Class of 2027 by the 247Sports recruiting site.

“Track and football, I felt like it came down to football had the edge,” Young said. “Why not go with something you like a little more?”

Iowa State started to show recruiting interest in Young in late March and early April. Coaches came to watch him work out in the Oswego fieldhouse, and saw him at the North Central College camp where Young ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds.

“They saw me move around a little bit, high point the ball and show out during the camp,” Young said. “They pulled me to the side while they were at the camp and offered me. It’s a blessing.”

Young made his commitment while on an official visit this week to the Iowa State campus.

“I got to meet their DBs coach [Mike] Banks, their assistant DBs coach, they showed me the playbook – I just liked the vibe," Young said. “What really got me was the intensity of the practice. They were not in pads but it was the fast pace and the hunger.”

Young was first invited up to varsity as a sophomore in 2024, but missed all of two games with a meniscus injury. He returned for outdoor track season in spring 2025, and played defensive back last fall for Oswego’s Class 8A runner-up football team.

Yorkville at Oswego Yorkville's T.J. Harland (5) runs away from Oswego's Dontrell Young (7) during football game between Yorkville and Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Young last month earned three medals at the state track and field meet for the second consecutive year, taking second in the Class 3A 200 in 21.18 seconds, fourth in the 100 in 10.70 seconds and fifth in the 400 in 48.68 seconds.

That ability is what attracted Iowa State, and recently some Big Ten programs, to Young.

“Recruited to play a cornerback, obviously they like my speed and my footwork, I’m quick on my feet,” Young said. “I’m really just excited to showcase my talent. I’ve been playing against older people my entire life. It’s nothing new.”