Former Marist OL Pat Coogan selected by Tennessee Titans with 194th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrate after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Former Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who played four years at Notre Dame before finishing his collegiate career at Indiana, is going to the Tennessee Titans after being selected in the sixth round with the 194th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Coogan, who became the third Marist player to be drafted (Carnell Tate, Jimmy Rolder), will reunite with Tate in Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder helped the RedHawks advance to the Class 8A state semifinals during his junior season in 2019. A three-star player out of Marist, Coogan signed with Notre Dame in December 2020.

Marist alumnus and Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates during the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff semifinal gave against Penn State. Coogan has stepped in and provided leadership for the Irish. Photo courtesy Notre Dame Athletics

Hailing from Palos Heights, Coogan spent four years with the Irish, making his collegiate debut against Boston College in 2022. Coogan became the team’s starting left guard in 2023, playing in 13 games and helping the Notre Dame offense finish seventh in program history in total offense (5,619 yards) and second in point per game (39.1).

Coogan moved to center in 2024, making 13 starts and playing in all 16 games as the Irish reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Coogan helped pave the way for Jeremiyah Love, the 2026 No. 3 overall draft pick who went over 1,000 yards in 2024.

Huntley punt returner Alex Janke is tripped up by Marist lineman Pat Coogan during the third quarter Saturday in their Class 8A second-round game in Chicago. (Daryl Quitalig)

Coogan transferred to Indiana for his fifth and final season. He made 16 starts, all at center, and guided the Hoosiers to a perfect season and a victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He was named Offensive MVP in the Rose Bowl Game, becoming the first offensive lineman to win the honor since Norm Verry (1944).

Coogan was one of four former CCL/ESCC players (Tate, Rolder and Nazareth’s Tanner Koziol) to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.