Historical covers for June 10: The Stanley Cup returns to Chicago

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from June 10. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century graduation milestones to historic sports triumphs and moments of national mourning.

1909: Joliet Evening Herald

On June 10, 1909, the front page celebrated local achievement with the banner headline, “Brilliant Class of 1909, J. T. H. S., Ends Existence Tonight in Blaze of Glory,” highlighting the 115 pupils completing their high school careers. The page also balanced solemn national news, reporting “Edward Everett Hale Dies at Ripe Old Age,” alongside intense local legal drama in the story “Boy ‘Bandit’ Makes Fight for Liberty.”

1930: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By June 10, 1930, the publication captured a gripping true-crime mystery with its top headline, “Claim to Know Slayer Chicago Newspaper Man,” detailing the multi-state hunt for an ex-convict. Political curiosity also made the front page with a map and a provocative theoretical question: “Shall Texas Be Cut Up Into Five States?”

2004: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The June 10, 2004, edition was dominated by a poignant farewell to a national figure, leading with “Mourners pay tribute to Dixon’s native son” following the passing of former President Ronald Reagan. The edition heavily emphasized the local connection to the event, featuring a prominent photo caption and a secondary headline noting how a “Local airman carried Reagan’s casket.”

2010: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

Rounding out the collection, the June 10, 2010, front page broadcast pure sports ecstasy for the region. The massive, bold headline “THE CUP RETURNS TO CHICAGO” celebrated Patrick Kane’s thrilling overtime goal, which secured a 4-3 victory over the Flyers and clinched the Chicago Blackhawks’ first Stanley Cup title in 49 years.