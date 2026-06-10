Hall’s Braden Curran takes one last football stop before Augustana baseball

Hall's Braden Curran runs the ball against Rockridge last season. He will play in the 52nd Annual Shrine All-Star Football game on Saturday, June 20 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. (Jen Heredia for Shaw Local News )

Braden Curran will be playing baseball for Augustana College next spring, but first he will put the football pads back on.

Curran will represent Hall High School in the upcoming 52nd Annual Shrine All-Star Football game on Saturday, June 20 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Curran, an outside linebacker, will be playing for the Red Team. He will find ties to the Three Rivers Conference with players Cale Filer and Owen Voorhees of Orion, Caen Beckett of Riverdale, Gaven Adams of Erie-Prophetstown and George Jungerman of Newman and coaches Guy Dierikx of Riverdale and Mike LeMay of Newman.

Zebadiah Maxwell and Cam Shriey of Seneca will also play for the Red team.

Nick Huston and Brody Dodd of Three Rivers Mississippi champ Monmouth-Roseville will suit up for the Blue squad.

This prestigious all-star event will feature 97 of Illinois’ top high school football players, who recently graduated, competing to support Shriners Children’s in Chicago and St. Louis, the official philanthropy of Shriners International.

Admission is $12 per person and tickets will be available at the gate. Event information and complete rosters for the Red and Blue teams can be found at Illinois High School Shrine Game.

The mission of the Illinois High School Shrine Game is to provide a memorable experience for players, families, Shriners, and Shrine Kids while raising awareness and support for the life-changing care provided by Shriners Children’s.

This year’s banquet speaker will be Barry Creviston, who recently completed his 33rd year as a high school football coach. Throughout his coaching career, he has had the unique opportunity to coach alongside three of his sons, all of whom have participated in the Illinois High School Shrine Game.

In 2025, the Illinois High School Shrine Game raised nearly $16,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting patient care programs at Shriners Children’s.