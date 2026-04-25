Former Nazareth WR Tanner Koziol selected by Jacksonville Jaguars with 164th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (9) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Antione Jackson (7) after catching a pass during the second half of a 2025 NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Former Nazareth wide receiver Tanner Koziol, who moved to tight end during his four-year collegiate career at Ball State and Houston, was selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 164th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Koziol played for the Roadrunners in 2019, helping Nazareth advance to the Class 7A state finals.

Koziol, who played his junior season at Nazareth before transferring to Mt. Vernon in Indiana for his senior football season, signed with Ball State out of high school. Koziol spent three years with the Cardinals, logging 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2024. Koziol was a three-time All-MAC selection while at Ball State.

Nazareth’s Tanner Koziol makes a catch against Cardinal Ritter’s Aeneas Tibbs in La Grange Park. (Mike Mantucca)

The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder transferred to Houston for his senior year and recorded 74 catches for 727 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. As a high schooler, Koziol was at Lake Park for two years until going to Nazareth as a junior. Playing alongside future NFL quarterback JJ McCarthy, Koziol helped the Roadrunners to a 12-2 overall record.

Because of the COVID pandemic shortening football in Illinois, Koziol transferred to Mt. Vernon in Indiana and returned to Lake Park for his final semester of high school. An All-Big 12 First Team pick in 2025, Koziol will join a Jaguars tight end room that includes 2023 second-rounder Brenton Strange and 2026 second-rounder Nate Boerkircher.