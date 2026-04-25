Former Marist LB Jimmy Rolder selected by Detroit Lions with 118th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder reacts after recovering a fumble by Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

Former Marist linebacker Jimmy Rolder was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 118th overall pick during the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. Rolder spent four seasons at Michigan, where he compiled 118 tackles (70 solo stops), nine tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two sacks. Rolder played in 43 collegiate games.

Rolder becomes the second former Marist player taken in the draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate, who the Tennessee Titans picked with the fourth overall selection.

At Marist, Rolder helped the RedHawks to a 9-4 record and a trip to the Class 8A state semifinals in 2021. During his junior season, shortened by COVID-19, Marist went 4-2.

Marist senior Jimmy Rolder helped his team defeat South Elgin 30-7 in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs during his senior year.

Rolder led the RedHawks with 115 tackles during his senior season in 2021. A four-star high school prospect, Rolder posted 13 TFLs, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2021. As a senior, Rolder was named an IHSFCA Class 8A All-State Honorable Mention and a national semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award.

Rolder, whose stepfather Scott Kehoe played collegiately at Illinois and professionally with the Miami Dolphins, will join a Lions squad that went 9-8 during the 2025-26 season. Among the team’s returning linebackers are Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and 2023 first-round choice Jack Campbell. Rolder’s hometown is Orland Park.