Returning Daily Journal All-Area football players

As the beginning of summer quickly brings preparations for the 2026 football season along with it, take a look at the returning Daily Journal All-Area players that will be back on the gridiron this fall.

First team

Coal City's Emmett Easton, right, looks to tackle Montini's Gavin Ericson during last season's Class 4A playoff game at Montini. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Emmett Easton, Coal City, DL, sr.

After qualifying for state in track and field (shot put) in the spring, Easton will look to lead the Coalers to that same peak as one of the area’s most feared defensive tackles. A two-time All-Area and All-Illinois Central Eight Conference talent, Easton had 66 tackles, eight for loss, and registered six sacks to earn team Defensive MVP for a Coalers squad that went 9-3 and bowed out to state champion Montini in the 2025 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Coal City's Connor Henline drops back to pass in a game at Wilmington last season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Connor Henline, Coal City, QB, sr.

Henline saw action in a handful of games as a sophomore before inheriting the Coal City huddle last season and running with it. The Coalers’ reigning Offensive MVP completed 107 of 204 passes for 2,035 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions, helping a potent offensive average 40.5 points per game.

Coal City's Logan Natyshok carries the ball on a play and tries to shake off a trio of Manteno players during a game at Manteno last season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Logan Natyshok, Coal City, RB, sr.

The other big component of Coal City’s lethal offense is back too, with Natyshok bringing dual threat abilities out of the backfield and as a pass catcher. Blending speed and a bruising style, Natyshok ran for 1,277 yards and 23 touchdowns on 161 carries. He was also one of Henline’s favorite targets, reeling in 24 catches for 598 yards and another seven scores.

Kankakee's Jyheir Sutton (55) tackles a Normal Community player during a 2024 game at Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Jyheir Sutton, Kankakee, DL, sr.

As he enters his senior season, Sutton’s already used to being a leader of the Kankakee defense. A starter at defensive tackle since his freshman season, Sutton took another step last fall when he earned Southland Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors with 88 tackles, 36 for loss and 6.5 sacks. Sutton’s senior summer begins with three NCAA Division I offers – UNLV, Western Illinois and Southeast Missouri State – and figures to end with at least a few more.

Wilmington's Declan Moran, left, zones in on El Paso-Gridley's Aaden Adams, right, during last year's Class 2A semifinal at Wilmington. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Declan Moran, Wilmington, TE/LB, sr.

Moran is perhaps the biggest returner for the defending Class 2A champions, both literally and figuratively. The 6-foot-2, two-way standout saw 18 of his 78 tackles come in the backfield last season, excelling both in pass rush and coverage. While his tight end duties largely led him to set the edge for the Wildcats’ vaunted double-wing offense last fall, expect coach Jeff Reents and offensive coordinator Barry Southall to draw up some ways to put the ball in the hands of their returning All-ICE star.

Bishop McNamara's Malachi Lee stiff arms Lawrenceville's Nick Morehead (28) during a game at Bishop McNamara last season. (Mason Schweizer)

Second team

Malachi Lee, Bishop McNamara, RB/WR/DB, sr.

Ky’ren Edmon, Bradley-Bourbonnais, RB, jr.

Derek Meier, Clifton Central, WR/DB, sr.

Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central, WR/DB, sr.

KJ Crite, Kankakee, DL, soph.

Phillip Turner, Kankakee, QB, sr.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rontez Smith, center, carries the ball on a play against Shephard in a Class 6A playoff game last season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Honorable mention

Micah Lee, Bishop McNamara, QB/DB, sr.

Rontez Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais, WR/DB, sr.

Jake Thompson, Clifton Central, OL/DL, sr.

Dameir Green, Kankakee, OL, jr.

Davion White, Kankakee, WR/DB, soph.

Joseph Coley, Manteno, OL/DL, sr.

Nick Honkisz, Manteno, RB/LB, sr.

Skyler Estay, Milford/Cissna Park, WR/RB/DB, sr.

Jayden Dau, Momence, WR/DB, jr.

Alex Chenoweth, Peotone, QBLB, sr.

Nick Cronin, Peotone, RB/LB, sr.

Kaiden Klein, Reed-Custer, RB/WR, jr.

Jesse Tresouthick, Reed-Custer, QB, sr.

Jyimere Thomas, St. Anne, OL/LB, sr.

Hunter Kaitschuck, Wilmington, RB/LB, jr.

Will Wilson, Wilmington, OL/DL, sr.