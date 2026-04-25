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East St. Louis RB Myson Johnson-Cook commits to Auburn

4-star 2027 prospect rushed for 1,341 yards, 20 touchdowns, led Flyers to Class 6A state finals

East St. Louis's Myson Johnson-Cook runs the ball East St. Louis quarterback Reece Shanklin throws a pass during the Class 6A State championship game on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.

East St. Louis's Myson Johnson-Cook runs the ball East St. Louis quarterback Reece Shanklin throws a pass during the Class 6A State championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

By Russ Hodges

East St. Louis junior running back Myson Johnson-Cook, a four-star prospect and one of the top-ranked players in the state, committed to Auburn on Saturday.

Johnson-Cook rushed for 1,341 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Flyers to the Class 6A state finals last year.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder helped East St. Louis to a 10-4 record in 2025. During the 6A state title game against Fenwick, Johnson-Cook rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The No. 3-ranked prospect in the state’s 2027 class, according to 247Sports, Johnson-Cook holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama and more.

Johnson-Cook started his high school career at Decatur MacArthur before transferring to DeSoto in Texas for his sophomore season. At DeSoto, Johnson-Cook rushed for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns. He helped his team to an 11-3 record and a 6A D-II quarterfinal berth.

Johnson-Cook transferred from DeSoto to East St. Louis for his junior season and is expected to be one of the state’s top players in the fall. A multi-sport athlete, Johnson-Cook posted a wind-legal time of 10.45 seconds in the 100-meter dash with the DeSoto track team. His personal best is 10.30 seconds and his best 40 time is 4.39.

High School FootballFriday Night Drive

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.