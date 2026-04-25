East St. Louis RB Myson Johnson-Cook commits to Auburn

East St. Louis's Myson Johnson-Cook runs the ball East St. Louis quarterback Reece Shanklin throws a pass during the Class 6A State championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

East St. Louis junior running back Myson Johnson-Cook, a four-star prospect and one of the top-ranked players in the state, committed to Auburn on Saturday.

Johnson-Cook rushed for 1,341 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Flyers to the Class 6A state finals last year.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder helped East St. Louis to a 10-4 record in 2025. During the 6A state title game against Fenwick, Johnson-Cook rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The No. 3-ranked prospect in the state’s 2027 class, according to 247Sports, Johnson-Cook holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama and more.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 225 RB from East St. Louis, IL chose the Tigers over Miami and LSU



“WDE, Let’s bring the standard back to Auburn 🦅”https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/ZpgJmD52As — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

Johnson-Cook started his high school career at Decatur MacArthur before transferring to DeSoto in Texas for his sophomore season. At DeSoto, Johnson-Cook rushed for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns. He helped his team to an 11-3 record and a 6A D-II quarterfinal berth.

Johnson-Cook transferred from DeSoto to East St. Louis for his junior season and is expected to be one of the state’s top players in the fall. A multi-sport athlete, Johnson-Cook posted a wind-legal time of 10.45 seconds in the 100-meter dash with the DeSoto track team. His personal best is 10.30 seconds and his best 40 time is 4.39.