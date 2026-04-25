Former Willowbrook O-lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. selected by San Francisco 49ers in fifth round of NFL Draft

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Former Willowbrook offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr., who played for five collegiate seasons at Syracuse and Kansas, was selected on Saturday by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the 179th overall pick.

Cruz was an All-State lineman as a senior at Willowbrook in 2019, helping lead the Warriors to an 11-2 record and the Class 7A quarterfinals.

Cruz was at Syracuse for four seasons, where he started 18 games.

He transferred to Kansas in 2025, where he started all 12 games at right tackle and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Cruz reached the fastest top speed (20.69 mph) of any offensive lineman who ran the 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Combine, according to Next Gen Stats. He also ranked among the top two O-lineman in the vertical (35 inches) and broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches).