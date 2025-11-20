DuPage and suburban Cook County semifinal IHSA football previews

Class 7A

No. 15 Downers Grove North (10-2) at No. 6 Brother Rice (11-1)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North is in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons, having taken second place in Class 7A in 2023. The Trojans are coming off an efficient, impressive 28-10 win over Lincoln-Way West in a quarterfinal. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for 209 yards and touchdowns to Max Troha and Oliver Thulin, and ran for a third score, in the first half. He’s now been back for six games since missing four with a broken left non-throwing arm. Thulin, Troha, Caden Chiarelli and Illinois commit Will Vala are all two-way threats both as playmakers around Lansu and part of a Downers Grove North defense that has not budged even with Purdue recruit Aiden Solecki out since Week 7 with a knee injury. The Trojans kept Lincoln-Way West out of the end zone into the fourth quarter after holding Glenbard West to just one score.

About the Crusaders: Brother Rice, which was ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Class 7A statewide poll, has looked the part in the postseason. The Crusaders beat their first two opponents by a combined 103-0 margin and comfortably beat DuKane Conference co-champion St. Charles North 42-18 in the quarterfinal. The Crusaders are now a win away from the program’s fourth championship game appearance, and first since taking second in Class 8A in 2018. Brother Rice’s only loss came to Class 8A No 1 Mount Carmel, 27-14 in Week 6. The team’s calling card is a defensive line led by Illinois recruit King Liggins, four-star junior prospect Brayden Parks and four-star sophomore Kameron McGee, rated the No. 1 player in Illinois’ Class of 2028. Leading the offense is senior QB and Army recruit CJ Gray. Running backs Jaylin Green and Jameson Davis each scored twice and Brother Rice’s defense had five sacks and allowed just five yards rushing in the first half in the win over St. Charles North.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 13 Batavia (10-2) at No. 25 St. Rita (8-4).

Friday Night Drive pick: Brother Rice

Class 6A

No. 11 Fenwick (9-3) at No. 1 Nazareth (11-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Friars: It’s hard not to be impressed with the manner in which Fenwick has plowed through the postseason. The Friars have beaten three opponents by an average margin of 34 points and topped 40 points on each occasion, the latest a 49-21 win over Burlington Central in the quarterfinals. Junior Jake Thies has rushed for 400 yards and scored eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving) in the last two games combined. Jamen Williams was 17-for-20 passing for 214 yards and two TDs in the win last week. Will Tomczak had four catches for 75 yards and a score. Fenwick is in the state semifinals for the fifth time, first since winning the Class 5A state championship. Coincidentally, the Friars won at Nazareth in the quarterfinals that year, the Roadrunners’ last playoff loss with a postseason win streak now at 18.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth pulled a rabbit out of its hat last Saturday, scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes – with the help of a blocked punt and recovered onside kick – to rally to beat Lake Zurich 24-21. Jackson Failla found Trenton Walker for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:23 to play. Walker had six catches for 73 yards, all in the second half, and Charles Calhoun caught the first TD of the fourth-quarter rally. Failla completed just 13-of-26 passes but connected on his final six passes and Justin Watson also ran in a TD. Nazareth has trailed at halftime of its last two games, at Wheaton Warrenville South and home against Lake Zurich. The three-time defending Class 5A champions, seeking their fourth consecutive championship game appearance and ninth since 2014, have won nine straight games since a Week 3 loss to Mount Carmel.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 8 East St. Louis (9-3) at No. 10 St. Laurence (8-4).

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (9-3) at No. 2 Belvidere North (12-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: Will the fourth time be the charm for St. Francis, which makes its fourth consecutive semifinal appearance? “We’ve been here before four times now,” said Spartans coach Bob McMillen following last weekend’s 44-14 quarterfinal triumph over Chicago King. “Hopefully, one of these times we’re going to get through this and push through.” Senior quarterback Brock Phillip, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns against King, has thrown for 2,212 yards and 26 TDs while rushing for 509 yards and 10 TDs. “He’s playing really good football right now, and that’s what you need at this time,” said McMillen. All-state senior nose guard Jaylen Torres, a four-year varsity player, has experienced three previous semifinal losses. “This year, I think we’ve got what it takes to make it to state,” said Torres. “We’ve got to come out with physicality and set the tone for the game.” Senior WR/DB Tanner Glock, who caught 5 passes for 63 yards with a touchdown and added a fumble recovery for a touchdown last weekend, looks forward to the challenge. “We’re going to come out and be better than we were the last three years – and go get it,” said Glock. “It’ll be a different environment (road game on natural grass), but you can’t control that.” In addition to Glock, the Spartans feature NCAA Division I receivers Zach Washington (Michigan State), Dario Milivojevic (SIU), and junior tailback Tivias Caldwell. Junior kicker Evan Kolinski booted field goals of 26, 35, and 46 yards against King.

About the Blue Thunder: Belvidere North wears down defenses with its option offense, a run-heavy approach designed for time-consuming drives. That was evident during the Blue Thunder’s 30-25 second-round playoff victory over Kaneland when they ran five plays that generated 20-plus yards in the second half. Last weekend, the Blue Thunder showed they will surprise teams through the air as well, as quarterback Andrew Bucci connected with Nathan Alexander on a 71-yard play-action pass for a touchdown – the team’s only pass of the contest in an upset of Cary-Grove. Air Force commit Ben Bucher leads the running backs group, supported by Erick Roman, Xavian McElroy, and a strong running quarterback in Bucci. “It’s a tough offense to simulate at practice,” said McMillen. “They have an unbelievable quarterback, a fullback who runs extremely hard, and their linemen are physical, so we have to go out and do our jobs.” St. Francis faced a similar option team two weeks ago when it outlasted top-seeded Prairie Ridge. “I think it helps us,” said McMillen. Coached by 2009 Dundee-Crown graduate Jeff Beck, Belvidere North averages 34 points per game while allowing 13 points per contest. Blue Thunder kicker Jovanni Pina booted a 40-yard field goal against Cary-Grove. This is Belvidere North’s first state semifinal appearance in the school’s 18-year history.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Oak Forest (11-1) at No. 5 Providence (9-3)

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

Class 4A

No. 2 Morris (11-1) at Montini No. 1 (12-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About Morris: Morris has done a pretty good job of morphing into whatever that week’s game needs from its roster, whether it be a high-scoring game like in a second-round matchup with Metamora or a grind-it-out affair such as its quarterfinal win over Geneseo. When worse comes to worse though, Morris has a completely reliable option in its backfield with Caeden Curran, who rushed 39 times for 226 yards and two scores in the win over Geneseo. But Morris is likely going to need a step-up effort from its defensive unit because trying to match Montini point for point hasn’t worked well for anyone this season. Champions of the Interstate 8 Conference, Morris’ only loss came in Week 9 to Byron Center (Mich.). Morris, which lost in the 2022 and 2024 Class 5A semifinals, seeks its first championship game appearance since finishing as Class 4A runner-up in 2017.

About the Broncos: Montini, defending Class 3A champions, has had little difficulty navigating its path in a higher classification. The Broncos shook off a somewhat slow start offensively to roll past Coal City 35-0 last week and have won three playoff games by an average margin of 36.3 points. In fact, Montini really has not been tested since a Week 6 win over Carmel. Montini’s defense has allowed just 33 points combined in the six games since that Carmel win. Johnny Louise had two sacks and an interception and All-State pick Santino Tenuta also had two sacks against Coal City. Israel Abrams threw for 247 yards and three TDs, two to Nico Castaldo and one to Damacio Ortegon, and ran for a score against Coal City. Charles Flowers ran for 77 yards and a TD.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 4 Breese Central (11-1 at No. 3 Rochester (11-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini