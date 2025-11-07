2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A second-round analysis

Glenbard North's Donato Gatses (22) takes off on a long run during Class 7A first round football game between Glenbard North at Yorkville. Friday, Oct 31, 2025 in Yorkville. Glenbard North was one of just three lower seeded teams to win in Round 1 of Class 7A. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There wasn’t a lot of room for Cinderella stories in Class 7A in the opening round of the play.

Just three lower-seeded teams won in the opening round and with a majority of the higher-seeded teams moving along in the bracket a number of very interesting second-round matchups have been created.

The class is one where many teams are considered viable for making a run to the state championship game, but when the dust clears after this round some of that instability as to who that might be should be resolved.

First-round predictions: 15-1

Second-round matchups

Richards vs. Hersey: Richards, who is voluntarily playing up to 7A from 6A, drew a postseason staple in the first round but this wasn’t one of Edwardsville’s stronger entries and the Bulldogs weren’t really pushed. Speaking of not really pushed, Hersey breezed to an opening round win and this matchup should be a much better indicator of each team’s true ability level.

Pick: Richards

St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central: St. Rita is obviously a dangerous 25th seed and few teams can put together a list of its losses with better quality teams. But now that doesn’t matter anymore and quality losses just mean the season is over. Lincoln-Way Central has been frighteningly consistent this season on both sides of the ball and there’s little to believe that’s going to change here.

Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Glenbard East vs. Batavia: Glenbard East continued beating up on Upstate Eight Conference foes as it drew another one in and easy win over West Chicago in Round 1. But the level of competition amps up severely here as Batavia has a postseason success ratio that not too many teams can match.

Pick: Batavia

Moline vs. Glenbard North: Moline hasn’t lost to an Illinois based team this season but it is valid to question the strength of its schedule considering Moline played very few larger schools of playoff caliber this season. Glenbard North certainly can’t say the same and a shutout victory over Yorkville indicates this defense is the kind you need for postseason success.

Pick: Glenbard North

Glenbard West vs. Downers Grove North: Glenbard West is not fooling around in its quest to make a deep run in the 7A playoffs as it dropped 63 points on Willowbrook in Round 1. The Round 2 foe is a familiar one, though, as Glenbard West beat Downers Grove North 35-21. That contest however, was played without DGN’s standout quarterback Owen Lansu under center and he’s back for the rematch game.

Pick: Glenbard West

Lincoln-Way West vs. Kenwood: Lincoln-Way West is playing its second straight Chicago Public League team but this one seems to be positioned to give the Warriors a much sterner challenge than the first, Lincoln Park. Kenwood undoubtedly has the player to watch in this one in QB Kenyonte Lewis, but Lincoln-Way West’s defense has been staunch all season and might be primed for slowing him down.

Pick: Lincoln-Way West

St. Charles North vs. Carmel: This has the makings of perhaps the most entertaining game of the second round regardless of class. St. Charles North has a high-octane offense that can seemingly score at will and Carmel seems to be up for any challenge that involves scoring at a rapid rate with Nebraska-signee QB Trae Taylor at the controls of the Corsairs offense.

Pick: Carmel

Brother Rice vs. Jacobs: Brother Rice seems to have been labeled the Class 7A favorite by most and the Crusaders have done nothing to dispel that notion. Their lone loss came in a competitive game against Mount Carmel and they breezed to a 57-0 win in round one. By record, Jacobs pulled a small upset in Round 1 as the Golden Eagles were able to advance out of the first round for the first time in their last four qualifications.

Pick: Brother Rice