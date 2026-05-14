They show up, every single day: The Illinois Valley’s reader-nominated Everyday Heroes of 2026

A PE teacher who turned grief into a mental health movement. A school resource officer who never says he’s too busy. A Marine who’s always there. Meet the Illinois Valley’s reader-nominated 2026 Everyday Heroes.

Lt. Carl O. McCormick

Nominated by: Diane Gee

He served twice in the Vietnam War so a first-time dad could be with his wife for the delivery. He got shot down while on a mission that found the enemy’s weapons hiding place. He was a career man who fought for our freedom.

Bonnie Lynn Pawlak-Lucas-Hartman

Nominated by: Nick Barrett

Bonnie has saved countless lives working in the emergency medical field between Utica, Peru, Oglesby, Marseilles, and Sheridan. She’s always helping people and always ready to handle any emergency.

Marie L. Verdine

Nominated by: Rodney Verdine

She worked over 30 years as one of the first female engineers at the Illinois DOT in Ottawa, in a male-dominated profession. After retiring she has been the treasurer at our church when no one else would do it, even through pain in recent months. Even more, she cares and helps me to do so also.

Emily Snow

Nominated by: Debra Whalen

Emily goes above and beyond in caring for people. She makes herself available to you.

Emily Hardee

Nominated by: Vickie Yacko

Not only does Emily work in a grade school teaching 500+ children daily as a P.E. teacher, but in her spare time — when she isn’t caring for her precious 2-year-old daughter — she started a movement for increasing mental health awareness and suicide prevention in the Illinois Valley.

Every year she hosts a 5K in June in honor of her cousin, Molly Yacko, who she lost to suicide in 2018. Emily’s race and movement, Run Today For Tomorrow, went from a race of 200 participants where funds from sponsors and race entries were donated to suicide prevention causes, to recent years where all funds remain local — providing grants to mental health resources as well as the Molly Lenora Yacko Memorial Scholarship for future mental health professionals.

Emily found an outlet for her pain and threw herself wholeheartedly into fighting the stigma of mental health issues and helping others, in hopes that no one else has to feel they have no other choice. She believes “in a tomorrow where everyone is here to see it.”

Mackenzie Kruse

Nominated by: Tambreah Kruse

My brother, Mac Kruse, is the school resource officer for Princeton Elementary Schools. He takes his job very seriously and now has a new partner to train named Balto. He puts so much effort into being a good role model and police officer for the kids of Princeton. Then he goes home and is a pretty great husband to his wife and father to his kids.

Within the past two years, Mac has lost both our father and his father-in-law. He has stepped up immensely to help our mother and his mother-in-law with whatever is needed — whether it be a new roof, a new furnace, or yard work. He’s taken care of it.

Then add in me, his older sister, who is a single mom doing her best. I have things constantly breaking at my house and in my car. Every time I call him and say, “Are you busy?” he replies, “Nope, I’ve got a minute. What’s going on?” He is always there to take care of whatever is needed. We all depend on him so much. I sure hope he knows how much he is appreciated. He deserves everything good in this world.

Gregory A. Crabbe

Nominated by: Linda Crabbe

He’s an honest and sincere, caring man. He loves and respects nature and animals. His kindness extends to all his family and neighbors — he’s always willing to help when he can. Being a Marine, he has dignity and discipline at all times. He loves his family and has always been there for each of us at different times in life. His honor extends to his country and to God.

Greg has been here for me throughout our life. He knows when I’m down or just need his touch or a smile to help me back up. Above all, he is a loving husband, my trusted soulmate, and best friend. He is my honest hero for life.