Readers honor the people who serve Rochelle and Ogle County as everyday heroes

A first-year dispatcher already named Dispatcher of the Year. A veteran who enlisted at 17. A dental care provider going above and beyond for her community. Meet the Rochelle area’s reader-nominated 2026 Everyday Heroes.

Eugene Kessen & Helen Kessen

Nominated by: Ron Kessen

My mom and dad gave themselves completely to our community. My dad and I started RYBA in Rochelle, a youth basketball organization that catapulted our basketball culture into the future. He also coached little league baseball for over 30 years. While he was busy with those endeavors, my mom kept dinners warm and took control of her children while he was busy with other kids. She truly was the family leader, following his lead.

Gracie Kelchner

Nominated by: Luisa Nambo

In just her first year, Gracie has already been named Dispatcher of the Year — a true reflection of her commitment, compassion, and professionalism. She has handled some of the most challenging calls with confidence and care, consistently going above and beyond for those who need us most.

Gracie provides comfort and reassurance to callers during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. She comes to work each day ready to take on whatever comes her way, demonstrating resilience, empathy, and a strong sense of duty.

Her passion for this profession and the community she serves is evident in everything she does. We are incredibly fortunate to have her as part of our team.

Raquel Montelongo

Nominated by: Luna Walsh

Raquel works at Rochelle Family Dental and she goes above and beyond for her patients, especially towards the Hispanic community.

Tyler Vogt

Nominated by: Michelle Vogt

Tyler has never stopped amazing me since the day he was born. He has always had a passion to be part of the United States military. On his 17th birthday, he followed his dreams and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He served our country for over 10 years and was deployed to Africa for one of those years. He is now retired and has started a family of his own.

Tyler will do anything he puts his mind to and accomplishes it flawlessly. He is driven, hardworking, and the sky is his limit. He has always persevered and will continue to do so.

He is a graduate of RTHS and has obtained his bachelor’s degree and is currently working on his master’s for master lineman.

Tyler is my hero, and always will be.