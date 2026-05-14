Readers celebrate the people who show up for the Sauk Valley, every single day

A free store for neighbors in need. A teacher her students still call Ms. Rhonda, decades later. Meet the Sauk Valley’s reader-nominated 2026 Everyday Heroes — as told by the people who love them.

Lori Snow

Nominated by: Betty Zaagman

Lori Snow lives in Morrison with her husband Dave and opened up a store called “God’s Will” on Main Street in Morrison over a year ago. It’s a store like no other in the Sauk Valley area — people donate items to it, and people in need can come once a month and get 20 items completely free each time. People can donate items or money, but she uses her own money to buy groceries and hygiene items a lot too. She does this because she loves to help people. The store is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 to 2, and sometimes if needed they will deliver a furniture item to someone. She has a heart of gold, is totally dedicated to God and the people she helps, and she is a hero to me and many people.

Mary Lawrences

Nominated by: Jill Pribble

Mary is one of the kindest and most generous people that I know. She volunteers at her church, at St. Vincent de Paul, and is always willing to help others out. She genuinely cares about others and never puts herself first. She has serious health issues herself but doesn’t like anyone to make a fuss over her. The world needs more people like her.

Kelly Shroyer

Nominated by: Katie Sibley

Kelly spends countless hours volunteering with her therapy dog Vinny in the community. They visit schools, hospitals, and various community centers and events. She does this out of the goodness of her heart and spreads so many smiles throughout the community of Dixon.

Rhonda Conklen

Nominated by: Kolten Conklen

As a kid, I loathed going to the grocery store with my mom. Trips that would take the average person 15 minutes always took us at least an hour, as my mom would always end up running into someone she knew — which by now is basically the whole town. The conversations that often were the longest were the ones she had with her former students. There was a pattern to these conversations regardless of whether the student was one of my mom’s first students or a recent one: she would embrace them with the warmest hug, and they would always respond by saying, “Ms. Rhonda, it’s so nice to see you.” Then “Ms. Rhonda” would ask them how they’ve been, what they’re up to, and so on. After all the life updates and reminiscing, Ms. Rhonda always told her students that she was proud of them and to keep in touch. I share this anecdote because it encompasses why Rhonda Conklen is my hero.

For 37 years, Ms. Rhonda has given her heart to generations of students at Dillon School and her preschool, shaping not only their education but the very way they see themselves and the world around them. She has a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and deeply cared for, often going far beyond what is asked of her.

In and out of the classroom, Ms. Rhonda demonstrates what it means to lead with compassion. Whether it be cheering on her students at their games and recitals or making scrapbooks for her preschoolers when they graduate, she is always happy to show up for her students because she knows the importance of these moments and the lasting impact they can have.

I know Ms. Rhonda has had a lasting impact on hundreds of students because over the past couple of weeks her students have been visiting her to celebrate her upcoming retirement and thank her for being such a caring, selfless, and inspirational figure in their lives.

My mom is my hero because she demonstrates the power of kindness — and that you don’t need to do something grandiose to have an impact on someone’s life. Simply showing up for those around you, checking in on them, and leading with a smile are all ways Ms. Rhonda demonstrates her positive impact on the community. She is my everyday hero. And while I might be biased because she is my mom and former preschool teacher, if the conversations in the grocery store are any indication, she is an everyday hero to a lot more people than just me.

Stephanie McLean

Nominated by: Ryan McLean

My wife Stephanie is a registered nurse who has been teaching CPR in the surrounding Sauk Valley communities for several years through the American Heart Association, before she started doing it as a business. She is passionate about what she does and strives to make her students — whether they are a foster parent, work in the medical field, or are part of a company’s first responder team — feel comfortable and prepared to respond confidently to life-threatening emergencies if they arise.