8-Man Football 2025 Playoff Pairings: First-round information for Sauk Valley area teams

Illinois 8-Man Football Association area matchups

No. 1 Milledgeville (9-0) vs. No. 16 Meridian (4-5)

Worth noting: The winner plays either No. 8 South Beloit (7-2) or Alden-Hebron (7-2).

About the Missiles: Milledgeville and South Fork were the only teams to finish the regular season 9-0. The Missiles opened the season with a 30-22 win over Amboy in a rematch of last year’s state title game, won by the Clippers, 42-14. They have been dominant in nearly every other game, including a 28-6 win over Polo and a 54-28 win over West Carroll. They closed the regular season with a 28-12 win at North Shelby (MO), the runner-up in the Missouri 8-man playoffs.

About the Hawks: They won their final three games to reach the playoffs after starting 0-3. They scored over 60 points in wins over Hutsonville/Palestine and Blue Ridge. They lost 41-6 to St. Anne (8-1) and 54-7 to Pawnee (8-1).

No. 5 Amboy (8-1) vs. No. 12 Milford/Cissna Park (6-3)

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 4 Pawnee (8-1) or No. 13 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (6-3).

About the Clippers: They are the two-time defending 8-man state champions. They have been on fire since falling 30-22 to Milledgeville in Week 1. They have not allowed more than 18 points in any other game, also scoring at least 46 points or more offensively.

About the Bearcats: They ended the season with two straight losses, falling 61-28 to St. Anne (8-1) and 32-28 to Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski (4-5). They also lost 50-16 to Pawnee (8-1). Their only win over a playoff team this season came 52-30 against 4-5 Meridian.

No. 7 West Carroll (7-2) vs. No. 10 West Central (7-2)

Worth noting: The winner will face either No. 2 South Fork (9-0) or No. 15 Galva (5-4).

About the Thunder: Their only losses this season were to state semifinalist Polo (30-20) and state runner-up Milledgeville (54-28). They finished the season with wins over two other playoff teams, South Beloit (41-22) and Hiawatha (43-26). They shut out four teams this season and allowed one score to AFC. This is their second season playing 8-man football. They beat FCW 20-17 in last year’s playoff opener before falling to Polo 66-0 in the second round.

About the Heat: Their only losses came 42-0 to West Carroll in Week 1 and 56-14 to Amboy in Week 9. They have two wins over playoff teams, beating FCW (40-32) and Galva (26-18). They lost 54-0 to Amboy in last year’s playoff opener.

No. 3 Polo (8-1) vs. No. 14 Hiawatha (5-4)

Worth noting: Polo beat Hiawatha 54-14 in Week 8 of the regular season. The winner will face either No. 6 St. Anne (8-1) or No. 11 Metro-East Lutheran (7-2).

About the Marcos: They have reached the 8-man semifinals the last two years and won I8FA state titles in 2019 and 2021. Polo fell to eventual state runner-up Milledgeville in last year’s final four. Polo’s lone loss this season was to the Missiles, 28-6. It scored a season high to finish the season in a 70-42 win over South Beloit. Polo also beat FCW, another playoff team, 40-20 in Week 2, and West Carroll 30-20 in Week 3. JT Stephenson has been a dual threat at QB while Mercer Mumford has led the backfield. Stephenson had four rushing scores and two passing scores in the regular season finale while Mumford ran for 212 yards and two scores.

About the Hawks: The Hawks are back in the playoffs after missing last year. They’re still looking for their first 8-man playoff win. They lost 54-6 to Amboy in 2023, 44-8 to Polo in 2022 and 56-8 to Orangeville in 2021. Aidan Cooper handles things under center for the Hawks, who shifted to a shotgun offense this year. Tim Pruitt has been effective at running back. Hiawatha is 1-4 this year against teams with winning records.