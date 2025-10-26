2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Sauk Valley area teams

Class 4A

No. 4 Dixon (8-1) vs. No. 13 Woodstock North (6-3)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 5 Coal City (7-2) or No. 12 Sterling (6-3)

About the Dukes: Outside of a 28-7 loss to Byron in Week 2, they have been dominant. Dixon has five shutouts this season and allowed 15 points or less in two other wins. They are averaging 50 points a game this season. Running back Landon Knigge leads the offense with 1,845 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. He is averaging 15 yards per carry and ran for a single-game school record 447 yards to end the season against Genoa-Kingston. They have allowed just five rushing scores all season and 52 first downs. Quarterback Jagger Kemp has thrown for 635 yards, 11 TDs and one interception. Jake Whelan leads the defense with 64 tackles and two interceptions.

About Woodstock North: The Thunder left no doubt and made a major statement in Week 9 with a 49-0 win against crosstown rival Woodstock. Both teams entered the regular-season finale with identical 5-3 records. David Randecker became the school’s all-time leading rusher in the victory. North is in the playoffs for the second year in a row under first-year coach Jeremiah Homuth after ending a six-year drought. Last year’s team was the only KRC team to win a playoff game with a 34-24 win over Freeport. The Thunder lost to Nazareth 42-20 in the second round. North enters the playoffs averaging 31.4 points a game and allowing 12.1.

No. 12 Sterling (6-3) at No. 5 Coal City (7-2)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 4 Dixon (8-1) or No. 13 Woodstock North (6-3)

About the Golden Warriors: They won five of their last six games and finished third in the Western Big 6 Conference behind Moline and Geneseo. They lost 36-20 to Moline, 31-10 to Geneseo and 43-14 to Metamora. Their best wins were over Quincy (38-17) and United Township (49-28). They are averaging 145 yards rushing per game this season, more than double from last season. QB Brady Berlin has been efficient in the pass game, throwing for 1,189 yards, 14 TDs and two interceptions. He has completed 67.6% of his passes. Track athlete Maurice De La Cruz leads the backfield with 501 yards and 11 TDs with a 7.6-yard average carry. Quincy Maas is Sterling’s leading receiver with 490 yards and six TDs on 31 catches. Jack Saathoff has 25 catches for 378 yards and four TDs. Wyatt Cassens has been a menace on defense with a team-high 8.5 sacks, 68 tackles (41 solo), 22.5 for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Sterling’s Marice De La Cruz takes a punt against Quincy Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

About the Coalers: Coal City, a defending state semifinalist, has its eyes set on another trip at least that far this fall, the program’s 14th postseason in a row. Save for losses to Wilmington and Richmond-Burton teams that are a combined 17-1, the Coalers have outscored opponents 347-48 in their seven wins. They’re big, strong and experienced in every position group on the field, and with the growth of junior quarterback Connor Henline this year, boast one of the most diverse offenses in Class 4A.

Class 3A

No. 15 Oregon (5-4) at No. 2 Byron (9-0)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The Winner places either No. 7 Johnsburg (7-2) or No. 10 Durand-Pecatonica (6-3)

About the Tigers: They are the No. 1 ranked team in the Associated Press Class 3A polls. Their closest game this season was a 28-7 win over Dixon in Week 2. They have allowed just 14 points in their last three games while scoring at least 55. They beat Oregon 35-7 in Week 3.

About the Hawks: They have qualified for the playoffs a third straight year under Broc Kundert for the first time since a run of six straight appearances in 2006-2011. Their lone win over a team with a winning record this season came 45-13 over 5-4 North Boone. They lost 56-0 to Dixon and 21-15 to Stillman Valley. They fell 41-8 to Dwight to close the regular season after a 20-18 win over Winnebago.

Class 2A

No. 10 Colfax Ridgeview (7-2) at No. 7 Newman Central Catholic (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 2 El Paso-Gridley (9-0) or No. 15 Chicago Marshall (5-4)

About the Comets: Their only losses this season came 26-6 to 2A No. 1 Rockridge and 40-7 to 3A Monmouth-Roseville to close the season. They scored a school-record 79 points against Kewanee and have wins over three other playoff teams: Princeton, E-P and Riverdale. The Comets bring a more balanced offense with quarterback Evan Bushman throwing for over 1,200 yards and 18 TDs. Matthew Blackert leads the backfield with 713 yards and nine TDs, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Rylan Alvarado and George Jungerman each have five rushing TDs. Jungerman is the leader of the defense with 74 tackles (44 solo). He missed the last game of the season but coach Mike LeMay expects him to be back for the playoffs. Seven different players have caught TDs for the Comets this season.

About the Mustangs: They started the season 7-0 before losses to playoff teams: 28-19 to Deer Creek-Mackinaw and 55-27 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. They beat 7-2 Heyworth 14-0 in Week 2. They went 5-0 on the road this season. They went 2-7 their last two seasons. They went 12-1 in 2022 in 1A, reaching the state semifinals.

No. 14 Eastland-Pearl City (5-4) at No. 3 Farmington (9-0)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The winner faces wither No. 6 Aurora Christian (7-2) or No. 11 E-P (6-3)

About the Wildcatz: They are in the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing 7-3 last season. They have two wins over winning teams this season, beating 7-3 Fennimore (WI) 30-18 and 5-4 Forreston 51-24. They are led by dynamic tailback Draven Zier and tackling machine Zy Haverland. QB Deaken Hofmaster also had a five TD game against Lena-Winslow.

About the Farmers: They are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP 2A poll. Their best win this season was a 30-16 victory at Macomb to win the Lincoln Trail-Prairlieland - Large conference title. They started 12-0 and reached the state semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Palos Heights Chicago Christian.

No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (6-3) at No. 6 Aurora Christian (7-2)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 3 Farmington (9-0) or No. 14 EPC (5-4)

About the Panthers: The Panthers, who took third in a rugged Three Rivers Rock conference behind Newman and Rocridge, have made consecutive playoffs for the second time in school history, with the Panthers advancing to three in a row from 2012 to 2014. Erie lost its season finale to Princeton 48-0, but were winners of four straight prior to it, which included a 42-36 victory over Riverdale in Week 6, its only win over another school making the playoffs. The Panthers lost their opening round matchup against Bismarck-Henning 12-6, and will be looking for their first playoff win since 2021.

About Aurora Christian: The Eagles enter the playoffs as winners of their last four games, including a 44-20 win over Marian Central Catholic in Week 9, after losing back-to-back contests against Bishop McNamara and Hope Academy. The Eagles have appeared in the last seven playoffs, but have only made it out of the second round twice during that span, with their last time being in 2023. The main focal point of the team is their offense, which scored over 40 points in seven of their games this season. Senior quarterback Asa Johnson has been at the mantel for the season, while two-way stars in Jalen Callaway and Dom Klimpke have been crucial to the team’s success.

Class 1A

No. 3 Lena-Winslow (8-1) vs. No. 14 Forreston (5-4)

When: TBD

Worth noting: The winner faces either No. 6 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-2) or No. 11 Ottawa Marquette (6-3)

About the Panthers: They are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 1A rankings. Their only loss this season came to No. 1 Stockton 38-14 in Week 2. They have finished as state runner-up the last two years after two straight titles. They have six state titles since 2010 under Ric Arand.

About the Cardinals: They return to the playoffs after a rare 2-7 down season last year following three straight 8-win seasons under Kenyon Janicke. They opened the season with a 50-12 loss to the Panthers before four straight wins. Their other three losses came to playoffs teams EPC (51-24), Du-Pec (34-20) and Stockton (44-6) to close the regular season. They beat 5-4 Galena 22-20.