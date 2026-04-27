Suit and tie, ready to play: NIU tight end, Niles West grad Jason Fowler, doing more than dressing the part

Northern Illinois University's tight end Jason Fowler (83) gains some yards before being brought down during the spring football scrimmage game on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Jason Fowler dressed for the job he wanted.

So when the Northern Illinois quarterbacks were drafting teams for last week’s spring game, the redshirt sophomore tight end from Niles West showed up in a suit and tie.

He was the first tight end picked by captains Brady Davidson and Bryshawn Brown of Team Huskies, and made sure he didn’t just look the part.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder was one of Davidson’s favorite targets in the game Saturday, continuing his emergence as the top tight end as spring practice winds down.

“It feels good knowing I was the first one picked,” Fowler said. “I came in wearing a suit and a tie. I was ready for draft night.”

He was ready for the spring game. After a couple of catches earlier in the contest, he came up big on Team Huskies’ only touchdown drive in their 17-10 loss to Team NIU.

After Micha Cook sacked Davidson, the sophomore quarterback found Fowler over the top for a first down, keeping the drive alive.

Redshirt junior tight end Glen Weber, a transfer from Modesto Junior College, had a big catch later in the drive, the pair of tight end catches setting up Davidson’s scoring pass to Tavaris Cole, which tied the game at 10.

Fowler said the scrimmage showcased how the NIU offense has improved from the last couple of seasons, when it’s been among the worst nationally.

“I feel like we’re getting our playmakers the ball more and we’re moving the ball downfield,” Fowler said. “The offense just has a lot more energy and juice than we did last year.

Fowler was a three-year letterwinner at Niles West, leading the Wolves in receiving in his final two seasons, playing double duty at defensive end and tight end.

He played in one game in 2024 and in six games last year. He made his first two career catches in the season finale against Kent State.

With starting tight end Jake Appleget gone from last season, Fowler is trying to get into the starting lineup.

“Obviously, I was sitting behind Jake last year, and I got my chance at the end of the year a little bit,” Fowler said. “Now I’m just trying to take advantage of my opportunity.”

Interim coach Rob Harley said the Huskies are loaded with players who can catch the ball this year, and that includes the tight ends.

He called it a good problem to have. But he said that Fowler has the more traditional skillset for a tight end as well.

“To be honest with you, I love catches, but blocking on the perimeter and inline has been really impressive all spring from all those tight ends, but especially Fowler,” Harley said.

Tight ends coach Joseph Hawkins, who was the wide receivers coach at NIU since April 2022 before taking the new position on the staff this spring, said that one of Fowler’s best attributes is that he’s like a sponge.

He’s spent two years learning and trusting the process, and the results are showing on the field, Hawkins said.

“Jason’s ready,” Hawkins said. “We talk about there’s a time to be ready, but he is prepared and ready for this. He’s prepared for the past couple of years, and this spring has been an elite one for him, and I’m excited for him this fall.”

Fowler said the spring game showed just how dangerous any of the NIU tight ends can be.

“We have some experience with me and Glen Weber, but we’re bringing the younger guys around,” Fowler said. “We’re excited we got coach Hawk with us now, and we’re playing at a different level.”