Sauk Valley Week 9 IHSA football previews

Big Northern

Genoa-Kingston (4-4, 4-3) at Dixon (7-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: They may be in play to make the playoffs even with four wins, although pulling off the upset will virtually guarantee a postseason spot. The Cogs rolled to a 62-6 win at Rock Falls last week, with Jaiden Lee scoring four times. Cody Cravatta has been a force for the Cogs in all three phases, leading the team on offense in the newly installed Gun-T offense. He’s also blocked multiple kicks this year and has been making plays and forcing turnovers from his linebacker spot. Three of the Cogs’ four losses this year are by a touchdown.

About the Dukes: They picked up a 65-0 win at Streator last week, their fifth shutout of the season. Only Byron and Winnebago have scored more than once against the Dukes’ defense this year. Linebacker Jake Whelan scored his first career touchdown, pushing the Dixon lead to 51 points just before halftime. Landon Knigge scored six times, including on a punt return. He had 177 yards and five rushing touchdowns. The week before, he had a five-touchdown performance against Winnebago.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Rock Falls (0-8, 0-8) at Rockford Lutheran (0-8, 0-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: They have been shut out four times this season and have yet to score more than 14 points in a game. They have scored just 38 points all season while allowing 379, an average of 47 points per game. Their closest game was a 21-14 loss to North Boone in Week 2. They lost 49-14 to Lutheran last season.

About the Crusaders: They lost 77-0 to Byron last week and 55-0 to North Boone the week before. They had not been shut out prior to the last two weeks. Their season high in scoring came in a 58-36 loss to 1-7 Dakota. They have not had a winless season since the 2009-10 campaign.

FND pick: Rockford Lutheran

Oregon (5-3) at Dwight (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They bounced back for a 20-18 win over Winnebago after a tough 21-15 loss to Stillman Valley in Week 7. Last week Jakobi Donegan ran for 140 yards and two TDs for Oregon, while Keaton Salsburg also ran for a score. Oregon has not won two straight games since starting the season 2-0.

About the Trojans: Dwight is on a three-game winning streak after last week’s 28-13 win over Warrensburg-Latham. The Trojans’ five wins should get them in the playoffs, but a win against Oregon (5-3) would lock it up. However, if Dwight loses in Week 9, it could make playoff pairings day nerve-racking for the Trojans as they have a low number of playoff points. Dwight is tied for the lowest amount of playoff points among teams listed in the 1A playoff outlook and have a lower number of points than all the 1A 4-4 teams.

FND pick: Oregon

Western Big 6

Sterling (5-3, 4-2) at Rock Island (2-6, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: They scored 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 win over Quincy last week. Brady Berlin was 14 of 17 passing for 223 yards and two TDs while Maurice De La Cruz had three rushing scores and 57 yards. Quincy Maas (99 yards) and Jack Saathoff (87 yards) each caught scores. Berlin is up to 1,060 yards passing with 12 TDs for the season. De La Cruz has 417 yards rushing and nine TDs. Maas leads the team with 458 yards and six TDs on 30 catches.

About the Rocks: They are coming off a 41-6 win over Galesburg last week. Their only other win is a 51-0 shutout of Alleman. They have not scored more than 21 points in their six losses while allowing 44 points or more.

FND pick: Sterling

Three Rivers crossover

Newman (7-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: They are ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Class 1A poll. They scored a school record 79 points last week against Kewanee as Matthew Blackert ran for 188 yards and four TDs on just seven carries. He and Rylan Alvarado also returned kicks for TDs. QB Evan Bushman has thrown for 1,247 yards and 17 TDs to one interception this season. George Jungerman leads the defense with 74 tackles (44 solo). John Rowzee has a team-high seven tackles for a loss.

About the Titans: Receiving votes in the latest 3A AP poll, they are coming off a 48-12 loss at 2A No. 1 Rockridge. They had scored 35 points or more in every game before last week. They beat Newman 21-0 last season. RB Nick Huston leads the offense with 1,226 rushing yards and 17 TDs. Last week’s loss was his only game without running for over 100 yards.

FND pick: Mon-Rose

Erie-Prophetstown (6-2) at Princeton (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: E-P has won four games in a row, including a 27-14 victory over Mendota last week. The Panthers’ two losses came to Newman (49-14) and Rockridge (29-12). Gaven Adams caught two touchdown passes and intercepted a pass in the end zone to help seal the win. QB Keegan Winckler threw for 119 yards and ran for 69 yards last week, while Tristan Hovey ran for 98 yards and a TD on 10 attempts. E-P’s Derek Naftzger blocked a Mendota punt and returned it for a score.

About the Tigers: Princeton is looking to lock up its seventh consecutive playoff berth. Senior Casey Etheridge ran for 217 yards and five TDs in Princeton’s 41-22 win over Mercer County last week. He set the Bureau County record for career TDs last week. Etheridge now has 75 TDs. The Tigers have won three games in a row after their 36-8 loss to Monmouth-Roseville. QB Gavin Lanham ran for 106 yards and a TD on 10 carries. He also completed 5-of-10 passes for 51 yards. Princeton beat the Panthers 61-14 in last year’s regular season finale.

FND pick: Princeton

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston (5-3, 4-3) at Stockton (8-0, 7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They beat LeRoy 26-13 last week. The Cardinals pulled away after trailing 13-6 after one quarter. Connor Politsch scored an 80-yard TD on his first carry and led Forreston with 125 yards. Eli Ferris had 49 yards and a TD, and Brady Gill threw a 52-yard TD to Politsch and also ran for a TD.

About the Blackhawks: They are the No. 1 team in the AP Class 1A poll. They are coming off an 18-14 win over Du-Pec last week. They have yet to allow more than 20 points this season. They beat Forreston 44-20 last season.

FND pick: Stockton

Galena (4-4, 3-4) at Fulton (2-6, 1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: They beat Dakota 46-6 last week after four straight losses. They beat Morrison 22-14 in Week 1. Their best win is a 27-16 victory over EPC in Week 3. They beat Fulton 28-7 last season.

About the Steamers: They are coming off a 31-21 loss at Morrison in the Wooden Shoe game. They were coming off two straight wins of scoring 55 points or more, beating Dakota 55-14 and Southwestern (WI) 54-40. Wyatt Connor leads the team with 412 yards rushing and five TDs.

FND pick: Galena

Eastland-Pearl City (4-4, 3-4) at Dakota (1-7, 1-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: They look to get back in the win column after falling 60-32 to Lena-Winslow last week and 46-8 to Stockton the week before. Deaken Hofmaster still had a big game last week, throwing for 297 yards and five TDs.

About the Indians: They lost 46-6 to Galena last week. Their lone win is a 58-36 victory over 0-8 Rockford Lutheran. They have not scored more than 16 points in any other game.

FND pick: EPC

Nonconference

Marquette (5-3) at Morrison (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: Coming off a solid 59-6 win over Knoxville in which it racked up 422 total yards, including 360 on the ground, Marquette is looking to close out the regular season strong. Last week Grant Dose led the way rushing for 162 yards and four touchdowns, while QB Anthony Couch threw for a pair of scores. The Crusaders’ defense has allowed seven or fewer points three of the last four games.

About the Mustangs: Morrison started the season with six consecutive losses against teams with a combined 34-14 record. However, the past two weeks have been wins over Dakota (48-16) and Fulton (31-21) and the Mustangs would love to end the season on a three-game win streak against their former Big Rivers Conference rival.

FND pick: Marquette

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Farmington at Bureau Valley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Farmers: Farmington is looking to close out its second straight 9-0 regular season. The Farmers haven’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 6, 2023. Farmington is averaging 46.4 points per game while allowing 10.6 points per game. The Farmers have scored more than 50 points four times. Farmington has held six opponents to 16 points or less, including three shutouts. The Farmers are coming off a 42-0 win over the Lewistown co-op. Senior receiver/defensive back Jack Gronewald is a North Dakota recruit. He was recruited to play linebacker. The Farmers beat Bureau Valley 54-6 last season.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is coming off a 48-12 loss to West Hancock. Dane Stewart rushed for 133 yards and two TDs on 18 carries last week. Bureau Valley has allowed more than 40 points in half its games while scoring 12 points or less four times. The Storm will finish the season with two wins or fewer for the sixth time in program history.

FND pick: Farmington

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (7-1) at West Central (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The two-time defending Illinois 8-Man state champion is riding a seven-game winning streak into the regular season finale after last week’s 68-8 rout of West Prairie. The Clippers have scored more than 60 points five times. Since allowing 30 points in their Week 1 loss, the Clippers have held every team to 18 points or less. Last week, Jose Lopez (148 yards), Colt McCoy (95 yards) and Casein Heath (82 yards) each rushed for two touchdowns. Heath also returned a fumble for a TD, while QB Tanner Welch threw a TD pass to Cody Winn. Amboy beat West Central 50-8 last season.

About the Heat: West Central has won seven in a row since losing 42-0 to West Carroll in Week 1. The Heat have scored 271 points over the last seven games - an average of 38.7 per game - and has scored over 50 points twice, including last week in a 59-36 win over Bushnell-Prairie City. The Heat and Clippers have two common opponents that are .500 or better in Galva and Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. West Central beat Galva 26-18 and FCW 40-32, while Amboy beat the same teams 66-6 and 46-18. The Heat beat the Clippers in the 2022 Illinois 8-Man state title game.

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville (8-0) at North Shelby (MO) (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: They looked primed for another run at state after scoring 54 points or more for the fifth game after a 54-22 win over Alden-Hebron last week. Kyson Francis threw three TDs and Spencer Nye threw another in the win. Nye and Konner Johnson also ran for scores.

About the Raiders: They are coming off a 52-16 win over Schuyler County. That was the fewest number of points they’ve allowed all season. They have scored at least 34 points in every game. They finished 9-5 last season after falling in the Missouri 8-man finals.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Hiawatha (5-3) at West Carroll (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They lost 54-14 to Polo last week and face another tough task with the Thunder. Coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks will have to be physical against West Carroll. Both teams are about equal in the speed department, he said, making physicality key for his team. He also said the Hawks’ pass defense will have to be sharp. The Hawks have locked up their third playoff berth in the last four years and their first winning season since 2022.

About the Thunder: They come in off a big victory, 41-22 against a previously undefeated South Beloit team that had beaten Hiawatha 34-14 in Week 5. Quarterback Winter Harrington and receiver Roger Laborn hooked up twice for touchdowns. Aden Buccholz also added a rushing touchdown. Harrington threw for 148 yards and rushed for another 75.

FND pick: West Carroll

South Beloit (7-1) at Polo (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sobos: They lost 41-22 to West Carroll last week. They had yet to allow more than 20 points before that contest. Their best wins this season are a 34-14 win over Hiawatha and a 49-7 win over Alden-Hebron. They lost 44-8 to Polo last season in Week 1.

About the Marcos: They led 48-8 at halftime en route to a 54-14 win over Hiawatha last week. It was a fourth straight win by 40 points or more. Mercer Mumford ran for 131 yards and three TDs, JT Stephenson ran for two more and Quentin Hart found the end zone for Polo. The Marcos ran for 297 yards on 39 carries in the win.

FND pick: Polo

Ashton-Franklin Center (2-6) at Alden-Hebron (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: They won by forfeit against Danville Schlarman last week. The Raiders had lost their previous six games after opening the season with a win over West Prairie co-op. They have scored only 75 points and have allowed 322. The Raiders lost to Alden-Hebron 40-0 in Week 9 last year to conclude an 0-9 season.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron lost 54-22 to Milledgeville last week, giving the Giants two losses in their past three games, but their six wins have guaranteed them a postseason berth. Louie Bageanis rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and added three catches for 48 yards. JP Stewart had 41 yards rushing and a score, and also passed for 64 yards. Fabian Carreno had two catches for 52 yards.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron