Newman scores school record 79 points: Sauk Valley Week 8 football notes

In what Newman coach Mike LeMay described as a ‘weird game overall’, the Comets scored a school record 79 points in a 79-32 win over a scrappy Kewanee team last Saturday.

Leading the winless Boilermakers by 49 points, Newman (7-1) had already pulled its starters in the second quarter as the game was trending toward a running clock after halftime.

But Kewanee (0-8) did not lie down, facing the Associated Press Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets. Kewanee scored two more times before the break, denying a running clock and scoring a season high in the first half alone.

It was the most points Newman scored since a 75-14 win over Bureau Valley in 2018.

Matthew Blackert scored four rushing touchdowns and returned the opening kick for a score in the win. Newman led 43-8 after a first quarter that took nearly an hour.

“It was just a weird game overall,” LeMay said. “We got up big and tried to get some other kids in. They weren’t quite ready, I guess, and let up some scores before half. It stinks trying to just keep the clock running and everything, especially in that type of game.

“And when you tell kids they’re done, and you expect them to come out in the second half, it’s hard to get them back up in that position.”

Kewanee entered the game having scored just 52 points all season.

“It was never the intention to put up 79, but if that’s what it is, that’s always good, too,” LeMay said. “Special teams, defense, offense, all that stuff. It’s good when you’re clicking on all phases.”

The Comets had a safety, and Parker Strommen, Alvarado and Jason Curtin had interceptions. Asher Ernst also caught a TD from Evan Bushman. Blackert had another kick return score called back due to holding.

“It really gives us confidence to know that we can score at any point of the game,” Blackert said. “Not just offense or defense but special teams too.”

Blackert finished with 188 yards on just seven carries. He is up to a team-high 713 yards rushing, 8.2 yards per carry and nine touchdowns on the season.

Jake Whelan scores Dixon’s first defensive TD of the season

On a Friday when Dixon’s Landon Knigge found the end zone six times against Streator, senior linebacker Jake Whelan’s first career touchdown brought the most joy to the Dukes.

Extending the lead to 51 points just before halftime, Whelan’s interception return from midfield on the Dukes’ way to a 65-0, business-like, nonconference win had his teammates celebrating.

“I was pumped up,” Whelan said.

The Dixon (7-1) linebacker said the throw from Streator (1-7) quarterback Sam LeRette was forced off course by one of his defensive linemen.

“I think one of my D-linemen hit his hand,” Whelan said. “It went behind the guy who was catching the ball, he tipped it, and it just fell straight into my arms. I just grabbed the ball and took off.”

While Dixon’s defense has been stellar, holding opponents to 7.3 points per game heading into Week 9, Whelan said it was the unit’s first touchdown of the season.

“We’ve played pretty well this year defensively. We’ve had quite a few shutouts, but one thing our defensive coordinator preaches is takeaways and scoring on defense, so our guys try to attack the football,” Dixon coach Jared Shaner said.

“You can’t pick a better kid, Jake Whelan, No. 23, our linebacker, who had the pick-6 there. The guys were really excited for him. He’s a great kid, he’s one of our leaders on the team, and they tease him a little bit sometimes about his speed, or lack of speed. So they were pretty happy he got in there.”

• Derek Barichello contributed to this report

Sterling scores 31 unanswered in win over Quincy

Trailing by 10 points less than two minutes before halftime, Sterling was looking for a spark to change the momentum Friday night against Quincy.

The Golden Warriors got it in the form of a 56-second touchdown drive to close the first half, then they added four straight scoring drives in the second half to pull away for a 38-17 Western Big 6 win at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

“We just had to keep the flow of the game going. We started hot [in the second half], and then we just had to keep going,” Wyatt Cassens said. “You really just have to put everything together that you do in practice the week before, use what the coaches are teaching you and just do your job. Once you do it, the rest plays out for you.”

Sterling QB Brady Berlin finished 14-for-17 passing – including a perfect 10-for-10 after halftime – for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and he combined with four other ballcarriers to rush for 147 yards. Maurice De La Cruz led the way with 57 yards and three TDs on 12 carries, and Cobey Shipma added 43 yards on seven rushes, including two big runs on the Warriors’ final touchdown drive. Ryan Gebhardt kicked a 35-yard field goal to give Sterling a 31-17 lead to close the third quarter.

Quincy Maas (five catches, 100 yards, TD), Jack Saathoff (six catches, 86 yards, TD) and Koltyn Chapman (three catches, 37 yards) led the receiving corps.

“After last week [a loss to Geneseo], we really wanted to come out and show we can run the ball, and we had a good balance tonight,” Berlin said. “After we got the score at the end of the first half, there was so much energy in that locker room, and it showed when we came out in the second half. We play our best when we’re at our peak energy, and we put more points on the board and pulled away.”

• Ty Reynolds contributed to this report

Morrison reclaims Wooden Shoe trophy

For the first time since 2019, the Morrison Mustangs can put their longtime rivalry game trophy with Fulton in its trophy case for at least a year.

Morrison regained possession of the Wooden Shoe on Friday with a 31-21 win over the Steamers at E.M. “Bud” Cole Field.

“We really wanted to bring the heat and bring the intensity,” Morrison’s Noah Stout said. “We just had to go out there and not make as many mental mistakes. We were prepared for Fulton. We were mentally and physically prepared for them.”

Stout came up with a strip and fumble recovery to help seal the win.

“It came down to the guys executing the plays that we had and playing defense very soundly,” Morrison coach Nathan Vandermyde said. “Fulton’s a tough team and we knew it was going to be a tough game going into it, and they played well.”

“It feels good and I’m really happy for these guys to get the experience of bringing the Shoe back,” said Vandermyde, a Morrison alum. “Now that we’re in the NUIC, it’s bringing the rivalry back and that’s really great.”

Morrison leads the all-time series 58-30-5; a record that includes playoff games in which the trophy is not up for grabs – such as when the two faced each other in a 2023 Class 1A playoff opener in Morrison, a 34-12 Mustangs win.

• Cody Cutter contributed to this report

Friday Night Drive Team of the Week

Eastland-Pearl City QB Deaken Hofmaster and E-P defensive lineman Derek Naftzger each earned spots on the team of the week. Hofmaster threw for 297 yards and five TDs against Lena-Winslow. Naftzger had a sack and blocked a punt, which he returned for a score against Mendota.

Area scoreboard

Newman 79, Kewanee 32

Sterling 38, Quincy 17

Dixon 65, Streator 0

Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6

Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 14

Oregon 20, Winnebago 18

Morrison 31, Fulton 21

Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 32

Hamilton/Warsaw 48, Bureau Valley 12

Amboy 68, West Prairie 8

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 6

Polo 54, Hiawatha 14

West Carroll 41, South Beloit 22

AFC 1, Schlarman 0 (forfeit)

Forreston 26, LeRoy 13