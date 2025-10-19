Newman scores 79 in win over Kewanee

Newman’s Matthew Blackert runs back the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Kewanee on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Leading winless Kewanee by 49 points, Newman had already pulled its starters in the second quarter as the game was trending toward a running clock after halftime.

The Boilermakers did not lie down, however, facing the Associated Press Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets.

Kewanee scored two more times before the break, denying a running clock and scoring a season high in the first half alone.

The Comets, who brought their starters back into the game, went on to win 79-32 to improve to 7-1. It was the most points Newman has scored in at least 29 years according to past results on IHSA.org, which go back to 1996.

In 2018, Newman beat Bureau Valley 75-14.

Matthew Blackert scored four rushing touchdowns and returned the opening kick for a score in the win. Newman led 43-8 after a first quarter that took nearly an hour.

“It was just a weird game overall,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. “We got up big and tried to get some other kids in. They weren’t quite ready I guess and let up some scores before half. It stinks trying to just keep the clock running and everything, especially in that type of game.

“And when you tell kids they’re done, and you expect them to come out in the second half, it’s hard to get them back up in that position.”

Kewanee’s Chris Crowe caught a 30-yard TD from Lain Taylor and Ace LaFollette had a 30-yard TD run. And on the final play of the first half, Taylor scampered in from six yards to make it 57-20 at halftime. A team must be leading by 40 to enact a running clock in the second half.

Kewanee entered the game having scored just 52 points all season.

Rylan Alvarado had three rushing TDs in the game, and his kick return score made it 72-32 to force the running clock in the third quarter. Danny Welty had a rushing score early in the fourth quarter to get the Comets to 79 points.

“It was never the intention to put up 79, but if that’s what it is, that’s always good, too,” LeMay said. “Special teams, defense, offense, all that stuff. It’s good when you’re clicking on all phases.”

Newman’s Rylan Alvarado reaches for the goal line against Kewanee on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. A penalty negated the gain. (Alex T. Paschal)

“It took a lot to get hyped back up after taking starters out for a while,” Blackert said, “but once we got going, you can’t slow us down.”

LaFollette, a junior, continued to pound his way forward for Kewanee. He also caught a 45-yard TD and ran for an 85-yard score in the third quarter.

“They have some tough kids on their team,” Blackert said. “Ace, he’s pretty tough to take down ... I know he likes competition and he won’t back down from anything.”

Newman continued to be productive on defense and special teams in addition to offensively.

The Comets had a safety and Parker Strommen, Alvarado and Jason Curtin had interceptions. Asher Ernst also caught a TD from Evan Bushman. Blackert had another kick return score called back due to holding.

“It really gives us confidence to know that we can score at any point of the game,” Blackert said. “Not just offense or defense but special teams too.”

Newman is approaching next week’s regular season finale on the road as the start of the playoffs against a 7-1 Monmouth-Roseville team coming off a 48-12 loss to Rockridge.

“We know they’ll be salty,” Blackert said. “And they want to come back, so we’ll be ready for them.”