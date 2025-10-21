Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2025 season

St. Francis defensive back Javonte Williams is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 8 of the 2025 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,643 people voted, tallying 5,644 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Javonte Williams, DB, St. Francis

Team of the Week: Week 8, 2025

Quarterback

Michael Silvius, Crystal Lake South

33 of 53 for 380 yards, 2 TDs

Deaken Hofmaster, Eastland-Pearl City

Threw for 297 yards and five TDs.

Armani Ford, Plainfield South

19 of 22 passing, 250 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD

Running Back

Justin Cobbs, Lincoln-Way Central

30 carries, 234 yards, 4 TDs

Henry Deering, Burlington Central

147 yards on 13 carries, 2 TDs

Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central

177 yards on 7 carries, 3 TDs

Receiver

Jayden Dau, Momence

7 receptions, 175 yards, 2 TDs; 1 INT in 44-19 win at Watseka

Mariano Velasco, Oswego

94-yard go-ahead TD catch

Noa Franch, Crystal Lake South

12 catches for 186 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Brady Williamson, Burlington Central

Helped pave the way for 338 total yards (228 rushing) on 36 plays and no sacks allowed

Brogan Kjellesvik, Morris

Anchored an OL that paved the way to a 50-10 win over Sycamore

Defensive Line

Derek Naftzger, Erie-Prophetstown

Had a sack, blocked a punt and returned it for a TD

Dylan Falasca, Richmond-Burton

6 tackles in KRC-clinching win over Marengo

Darrell McCullough, Lockport

Notched two QB sacks in the Porters’ victory over Meta Valley

Linebacker

Trevor Raap, Burlington Central

5 tackles, 1 TFL, also had 17-yard TD reception

Tommy Hosler, York

10 tackles in win over Glenbard West

Sedrick Love, Joliet West

3 sacks, 2 blocked punts, blocked punt recovery, fumble recovery in 31-7 win over Plainfield Central

Jonas Owens, Huntley

11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 48-36 win over McHenry

Defensive Back

Javonte Williams, St. Francis

2 INTs, 2 PBUs and 4 tackles

Logan Conroy, Morris

3 INTs in 50-10 win over Sycamore. Also caught a 13-yard TD pass

Noah Zmrhal, York

8 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Tanner Glock, St. Francis

2 INTs and 3 tackles plus 74 yards on offense