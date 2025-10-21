Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2025 season is here.
After 3,643 people voted, tallying 5,644 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Javonte Williams, DB, St. Francis
Team of the Week: Week 8, 2025
Quarterback
Michael Silvius, Crystal Lake South
33 of 53 for 380 yards, 2 TDs
Deaken Hofmaster, Eastland-Pearl City
Threw for 297 yards and five TDs.
Armani Ford, Plainfield South
19 of 22 passing, 250 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD
Running Back
Justin Cobbs, Lincoln-Way Central
30 carries, 234 yards, 4 TDs
Henry Deering, Burlington Central
147 yards on 13 carries, 2 TDs
Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central
177 yards on 7 carries, 3 TDs
Receiver
Jayden Dau, Momence
7 receptions, 175 yards, 2 TDs; 1 INT in 44-19 win at Watseka
Mariano Velasco, Oswego
94-yard go-ahead TD catch
Noa Franch, Crystal Lake South
12 catches for 186 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Brady Williamson, Burlington Central
Helped pave the way for 338 total yards (228 rushing) on 36 plays and no sacks allowed
Brogan Kjellesvik, Morris
Anchored an OL that paved the way to a 50-10 win over Sycamore
Defensive Line
Derek Naftzger, Erie-Prophetstown
Had a sack, blocked a punt and returned it for a TD
Dylan Falasca, Richmond-Burton
6 tackles in KRC-clinching win over Marengo
Darrell McCullough, Lockport
Notched two QB sacks in the Porters’ victory over Meta Valley
Linebacker
Trevor Raap, Burlington Central
5 tackles, 1 TFL, also had 17-yard TD reception
Tommy Hosler, York
10 tackles in win over Glenbard West
Sedrick Love, Joliet West
3 sacks, 2 blocked punts, blocked punt recovery, fumble recovery in 31-7 win over Plainfield Central
Jonas Owens, Huntley
11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 48-36 win over McHenry
Defensive Back
Javonte Williams, St. Francis
2 INTs, 2 PBUs and 4 tackles
Logan Conroy, Morris
3 INTs in 50-10 win over Sycamore. Also caught a 13-yard TD pass
Noah Zmrhal, York
8 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Tanner Glock, St. Francis
2 INTs and 3 tackles plus 74 yards on offense