DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 5 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Lions: Lyons had its 13-game regular-season winning streak snapped last Saturday in a 29-26 home loss to Hinsdale Central. It was a tough pill to swallow as the Lions led throughout most of the second half before an interception early in the fourth quarter turned the momentum. EJ Kuhlman was a workhorse in the loss, 30 carries for 176 yards and two TDs. Lyons QB Jack Slightom completed 20 of 39 passes with a TD to Brady Rusk. Lyons last year beat Glenbard West 24-7, its first win over the Hilltoppers since 2016. The Lions probably will need another win here to position themselves to successfully defend their Silver title in what should be a tight race.

About the Hilltoppers: If nonconference wins over Batavia and Joliet Catholic weren’t proof enough, Glenbard West’s performance last Saturday against Downers Grove North affirmed that the Hilltoppers are back as a beast in the Silver and statewide. The final was 35-21, not indicative of Glenbard West’s dominance as the Hilltoppers raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and then eased off the gas pedal. Junior QB AJ Rayford returned from a hip flexor injury that cost him two games to throw for 172 yards and a 51-yard TD to Brady Johnson. Bryce Ellens rushed for 55 yards and JaMarcus Kelly for two TDs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

Oak Park-River Forest (2-2, 1-1) at York (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Huskes: OPRF surpassed last year’s win total with a 48-12 victory over Proviso West in Week 4. Jordan Williams rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Gardner ran for 57 yards and a TD and Liam Smith ran for 34 yards and two TDs as the Huskies rolled up 261 yards rushing. The Huskies did hang with Glenbard West for a half in Week 3. Can they do the same against another top Silver opponent?

About the Dukes: York continued to roll through the soft portion of its schedule, beating Leyden 56-0 last Friday. The Dukes have won their last three games by a combined margin of 143-17. Dom Alfano was 9-for-9 passing for 186 yards and three TDs. Defensively, Owen Roberts had four tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. A game with the somewhat frisky Huskies should provide a modest challenge before the Dukes finish against the other top four teams in the Silver. York beat OPRF 42-21 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

Proviso West (1-3, 0-2) at Downers Grove North (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Proviso West’s season started well enough, a Week 1 win over Christ the King, but it’s been a downward slide since, three losses by a combined margin of 107-34. It only gets tougher from here, games with four Silver opponents with a combined record of 13-3 and a matchup with Willowbrook.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten last week, 35-21 last Saturday to Glenbard West, a game in which the Trojans trailed 28-0 in the first quarter. Minnesota recruit and Trojans’ QB Owen Lansu missed his second game with injury suffered in the first half of Week 2. The Trojans were hurt by turnovers at Glenbard West, two lost fumbles inside their 20-yard line. Kevin Jay, starting again at QB, scored on two late TD runs and threw a 71-yard TD pass to Max Troha. Downers Grove North beat Proviso West 54-0 last year, and this would seem to be an ideal get-well game.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

West Suburban Gold

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South was competitive, but dropped a 21-7 loss to Addison Trail last week. Isaiah Burton accounted for the lone score in the loss. The Hornets’ schedule has been a bear early on, their three losses to teams with a combined record of 11-1. This game provides another litmus test against an opponent that’s resided in the upper echelon of the Gold.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook, a playoff mainstay the last decade, has some work to do the second half of the regular season for it to continue that streak. The Warriors come in off a 34-23 loss to Downers Grove South. Willowbrook led early in that game and QB Jahonise Reed showed off his run/pass skill set that included a 6-yard TD pass to Otis Powell.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

Morton (1-3, 1-0) at Addison Trail (3-1, 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton finally got in the win column last week, its 14-0 win over Proviso East. The Mustangs’ defense has actually been steady in three of their four games this season, giving them a chance to win. An offense that has scored a total of 34 points still needs to pick up the pace.

About the Blazers: Addison Trail comes in off a 21-7 win over Hinsdale South. The Blazers pulled away from what was a 7-7 halftime tie to secure the win. Gio Ortiz scored all three TDs for Addison Trail in the win. Save for a blocked field goal in the waning seconds of Week 2, the Blazers could very well be unbeaten through four weeks. Addison Trail beat Morton 35-12 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Addison Trail

West Suburban Conference crossover

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central looks like a contender in the Silver, following a close miss against Downers Grove North with a statement 29-26 win at Lyons last Saturday. Nico Mann had a huge momentum-turning interception early in the fourth quarter, setting up Dominic Tresslar’s go-ahead 90-yard TD run. Jack Lesniewicz had 194 receiving yards and a TD. Senior Riley Contreras continues to be a unique two-way starter as the QB of a large-school program. He threw for 212 yards and two TDs, rushed for 43 yards and a TD and had eight tackles and five assists against Lyons.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South has made a habit of digging out of tough starts to seasons in recent years, and the Mustangs began that process again with their 34-23 win over Willowbrook last Friday. Daniel Mensah took center stage at running back with four TD runs, three coming in the second half. Jake Mytys had a pivotal blocked punt. Downers Grove South’s defense racked up five sacks, and Cooper Schoenike had an interception.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale Central

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams, left, hands the ball off to teammate Isaac Alexander (28) during the game against Fenwick held at Montini High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

CCL/ESCC crossover

Nazareth (3-1) at Joliet Catholic (1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth needed late heroics, a 39-yard field goal by sophomore Billy Harding, to pull out a 24-21 win at IC Catholic last Friday. Now the Roadrunners hit the road again for a rematch of the last two Class 5A championship games, both won by Nazareth. Jackson Failla threw for 214 yards and TDs to Jackson Flickinger and Jake Cestone. Trenton Walker had seven catches for 146 yards, Charles Calhoun rushed for 80 yards and Julian Watson 63 yards and a TD. The Roadrunners will need to keep their radar up knowing from their own recent history how dangerous an opponent needing wins can be.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic had to pull out a dramatic play to earn its first victory of the season salvaging a botched field goal attempt into a touchdown pass to allow them to edge Marist. The Hilltoppers continue to struggle to get a consistent running game going, but they seem to cobble together just enough there to not fully abandon those efforts. They will need to figure out a way to put all the pieces together offensively over the next string of games in order to keep playoff hopes alive.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

St. Francis (3-1) at Providence (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: St. Francis earned a solid bounce-back win last week, going on the road to beat St. Rita 17-10. The Spartans’ offense has shown that it can put up the points but that was, at least on paper, the most well-rounded outing by the St. Francis defense. Dario Milivojevic had three catches for 65 yards and a TD, and defensively four tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Providence beat St. Francis last year 27-25 on a game-winning pass on the final play of the game, a finish that included a controversial delay of game penalty on the Spartans.

About the Celtics: Providence has started to piece things together as well. Playmaking QB Dominic Vita gives the Celtics a dimension their offense hasn’t had for awhile and the defense is doing the work it needs to in order to give them a chance to be in most contests. After this game, it looks like the Providence schedule softens a bit but some of the teams on the back half of this slate have deceptive records so the Celtics can’t even think of letting off the gas.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

Fenwick (3-1) at De La Salle (0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: Fenwick had a thrilling comeback from 18 points down at Montini come up just short last week, an incomplete pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion that would have forced overtime. Fenwick QB Jamen Williams impressed in defeat, throwing for 336 yards and three TDs. Raphiel Stewart caught a 71-yard TD, Will Tomczak a 29-yarder and Jake Thies ran in a TD. This Friday’s game would appear to be a bit of a breather in Fenwick’s schedule before a final four opponents with a current combined record of 13-3.

About the Meteors: De La Salle has made its return to the field this fall after suspending last season after seven games due to a lack of players and safety concern. It’s been a rough return. The Meteors were shut out by their first three opponents by a combined 149-0 before a 48-14 loss at Marmion last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

IC Catholic Prep (3-1) at Marist (0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The Knights showed they can hang with the state’s best following last weekend’s 24-21 loss to three-time defending Class 5A state champion Nazareth. Billy Harding’s 39-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining was the game-winner for the Roadrunners. Junior QB Nate Lang, who has completed 78% of his passes with eight touchdown passes, connected with sophomores Will Schmidt and Grant Bowen on 80-yard-plus TD strikes against Nazareth. Senior two-way standout Foley Calcagno averages 9.8 tackles per game with five rushing touchdowns.

About the RedHawks: Marist might be the best 0-4 team in the state. Three of the RedHawks’ four losses – St. Rita, Montini, Joliet Catholic – are by seven points or less. Their other loss came at the hands of unbeaten, state-ranked Brother Rice in Week 2. Senior WR Ayden Ginn is one of the RedHawks’ offensive leaders, while linebackers Eddie Scheel and Marquis Steel anchor the defense. Marist beat IC Catholic 34-26 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marist

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Montini (4-0) at Marmion (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Off to a 4-0 start, the Broncos have won their share of close games, including last weekend’s 31-29 victory over Fenwick. Three of their four wins are by 4, 7, and 2 points, respectively. Junior QB Izzy Abrams has completed 66% of his passes for 903 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite targets include Damacio Ortegon (16 catches, 343 yards, three TDs), Isaac Alexander (16 catches, 114 yards), Nico Castaldo (16 catches, 193 yards, three TDs), and Luca Florio (nine catches, 201 yards, two TDs). Defensively, Santino Tenuta (55 tackles, 11 for losses), Laddie Asay (44 tackles, 14 for losses, three forced fumbles), and Payton Nelson (two interceptions) lead the way. Montini won last year’s meeting 55-19.

About the Cadets: A year ago, first-year head coach Adam Guerra guided the Cadets to the Class 5A state playoffs following a 2-win campaign in 2023. This season, the Cadets are off to their second consecutive 3-1 start, led by sophomore QB Roy Magana, Jr., who threw three touchdown passes in their 48-14 victory over DeLaSalle last weekend. Colin McEniry caught two of those TD passes covering 28 and 29 yards, respectively. Marmion carries a three-game winning streak into the CCL/ESCC crossover clash.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Mount Carmel (4-0) at Benet (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Caravan: The three-time defending Class 7A state champion Caravan brings a nine-game winning streak to Lisle. Last weekend, the Caravan scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter during their 41-14 victory over St. Ignatius. Senior quarterback Emmett Dowling tossed an 80-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-3 junior receiver Quentin Burrell last weekend. Senior tailback Madden Wilson is a threat in the backfield, while Tim Harkins anchors the offensive line. Mount Carmel began its season with a last-second, 43-42 victory over Cincinnati Moeller. Mount Carmel won last year’s meeting 48-13.

About the Redwings: Two-way standout Luke Doyle is a momentum changer for the Redwings. Last weekend, Doyle’s 66-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter snapped a 7-7 deadlock and put Benet on top for good during last weekend’s 21-13 win over St. Viator. Doyle added a 43-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to help set up Joe Savino’s five-yard TD run. Quarterback Ben Clevenger connected with Jon Ericson on a five-yard TD pass against St. Viator. Defensively, the Redwings are led by senior CB Dominik Tomala and senior DE Jack Clevenger.

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (2-2, 1-1) at St. Charles East (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, alternating wins and losses through four weeks, is coming off a 34-12 loss to St. Charles North. The Falcons couldn’t overcome being hit by a 24-point second quarter from the North Stars. Burke Neibch, in at QB for Wheaton North for injured starter Jacob Johnson, threw two TD passes to Tyler Kading, who had six catches for 66 yards. The Falcons have a tough closing stretch to its schedule, so a win here against 0-4 St. Charles East seems essential. Wheaton North beat St. Charles East 27-19 last year.

About the Saints: St. Charles East’s rough stretch to start the season continued in Week 4, dropping to Glenbard North 42-13. The Saints had both of their touchdowns in the first half of the game, with quarterback Cruz Herrera finding Gavin Matejko (three catches for 90 yards) for both scores. The Saints have now lost eight straight contests, with their last win being a 27-21 overtime victory over Lake Park in Week 5 of last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton North

Glenbard North (3-1, 1-1) at Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Glenbard North bounced back from its only loss, to Batavia in Week 3, with a 42-13 win over St. Charles East last Friday. In doing so the Panthers surpassed last season’s win total. Senior running back Donato Gatses, who had 523 yard rushing and seven TDs through three weeks, is Glenbard North’s go-to man. The Panthers average just a touch over 40 points per game in their three wins.

About the Tigers: WW South’s offense that had averaged just over 40 points per game the first three games was grounded last week in a 28-7 loss to Geneva. The Tigers were limited to 180 total yards, and just 32 rushing yards. Owen Yorke accounted for WW South’s lone score on a 3-yard TD run. WW South won last year’s meeting with Glenbard North 31-0.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

Upstate Eight Conference

Fenton (2-2, 1-1) at Riverside-Brookfield (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bison: Fenton was a feel-good story in 2024, reaching the playoffs with a 6-4 final record a year after going winless. This year’s edition of the Bison are coming off a 56-14 loss at Glenbard South last week. Senior running back Omar Diaz, a returning all-conference player, rushed for five touchdowns in a Week 3 win over Elmwood Park. Angel Duran had an 80-yard touchdown run last week. The Bison are going to need to beat at least one UEC team with a winning record – R-B, Glenbard East or West Chicago – to get to five wins.

About the Bulldogs: R-B is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017 after a 51-0 win over Elgin last Friday. It was the Bulldogs’ first shutout since 2023. The effective quarterback rotation of Giancarlo Garcia and Braeden Novak combined for 176 yards passing and three TDs. Jacob Retana rushed for 93 yards and two TDs in the win over Elgin. Highlighting the defense’s shutout was Warren Mason’s 49-yard interception; he also recovered a fumble on a kickoff. Fenton beat Riverside-Brookfield 21-14 in Week 5 last year, a result that contributed to the Bison squeaking into the playoffs ahead of the Bulldogs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Glenbard South (3-1, 2-0) at Elmwood Park (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Sophomore tailback Elijah Donahue found the end zone five times on runs of 5, 66, 37, 42, and 42 yards, respectively, during the Raiders’ 56-14 victory over Fenton last weekend. Quarterback Tommy Bauman added a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Troy Oleksak against the Bison. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Raiders are one of three unbeaten teams – R-B and Glenbard East are both 1-0 – in Upstate Eight East play. Glenbard South beat Elmwood Park 58-7 last season.

About the Tigers: Junior 6-foot-3, 198-pound quarterback Joshua Jetters possesses a strong arm and quick feet while also handling punting duties for the Tigers. His favorite target is receiver Daniel Dohoney. The Tigers have struggled on both sides of the ball, averaging less than seven points per game while having allowed 227 points in four games (56-point average).

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Ridgewood (1-3, 0-2) at Glenbard East (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rebels: The Rebels’ defense was gashed for 362 rushing yards during last weekend’s 66-20 loss to West Chicago. Offensively, junior quarterback Angelo Vitale tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass against the Wildcats. Vitale, who has thrown five touchdown passes, leads the team in rushing with 34 yards per contest. Marco Lopez added a 43-yard TD run against West Chicago. Defensively, senior free safety Marko Jonic leads the team with 12 tackles per game.

About the Rams: Senior quarterback Michael Nee threw a pair of early touchdown passes, as the Rams built a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to a 49-0 victory over Elmwood Park last weekend. Senior defensive back Mike Orive provided a special teams highlight with his 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Tigers. Defensively, the Rams are led by senior linebackers Orlando Hoye (8 ½ tackles per game) and David Salgado (7 tackles per game). The defending Upstate Eight East champions control their own destiny, with the only blemish on their schedule coming in a 35-32 Week 2 loss to UEC crossover foe West Aurora. Glenbard East beat Ridgewood 41-8 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Wheaton Academy (2-2, 2-0) at St. Edward (1-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy looks to remain unbeaten in the Chicagoland Christian against an improved St. Edward squad. The Warriors earned their second straight win, beating Marian Central Catholic, 42-28, last weekend. Senior tailback Tyler Jones ran for 183 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns, while junior QB Colton Miller completed 11 of 17 passes for 193 yards and a TD. Junior two-way standout Logan Oros caught four passes for 126 yards and a TD, while adding nine tackles on defense. Elijah Cherry recorded a team-high 11 tackles against the Hurricanes. Wheaton Academy beat St. Edward 56-0 last season.

About the Green Wave: Sophomore quarterback Jake Linkowski continues to improve for the Green Wave. Last week, he passed for 96 yards and a TD in the team’s 44-14 loss to Christ the King. Senior Zach Sauceda ran the ball 33 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 tackles against the Gladiators. Junior receiver Jivonni Leix caught three passes for 59 yards and a TD last weekend. Defensively, junior Connor Englum (13 tackles) and senior Luciano Mauro (8 tackles, sack) led the way against Christ the King.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban Blue

T.F. South (1-3, 0-2) at Lemont (2-2, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Red Wolves: After a comfortable victory over a scuffling Indiana program in the first week of the season, things have appeared to go off the rails a bit for the Red Wolves. They’ve scored just a combined nine points over their last three games while surrendering 111 over that same timeframe. This isn’t exactly an ideal formula for T.F. South heading into Lemont, who has erupted offensively since getting back into the conference fray.

About Lemont: Lemont seems to be following the formula it has over the past few seasons. It starts by scheduling up in the nonconference schedule and maybe digging a small hole to climb out of. But once clear of the rigorous part of their schedule and returned to South Suburban Conference play, Lemont tends to flourish. It’s happening again as the first two league games have netted Lemont two wins by a 99-20 margin. It looks like they can start a little roll here as the last third of their schedule is the place that appears to provide the sternest challenges.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Independent

Walther Christian (0-3) at Westmont (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: The Broncos snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to 2021 in strange fashion last weekend, due to winning by forfeit (2-0) against Kenosha Christian Life, which cancelled its entire season last month due to dwindling numbers. Junior TE/MLB Tyler Whittaker is the captain of the squad, which carries five sophomores and 12 freshmen.

About the Sentinels: It is the first of two games against Walther Christian this season. The teams will hold the rematch on Oct. 18 in Melrose Park. Led by senior RB/MLB Yannis Tutuniau and senior TE/LB Jeremiah Thomas, the Sentinels defeated Catalyst/Maria, 48-6, in Week 2. Last weekend, Westmont dropped a 53-0 decision to downstate Fisher. Westmont beat Walter Christian 44-28 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Westmont

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group