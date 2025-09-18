DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 4 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: The Trojans showed some grit in pulling out a 9-7 win over Hinsdale Central last Friday. Junior Kevin Jay, starting at quarterback for the first time since eighth grade in place of injured starter Owen Lansu, threw a 26-yard TD to Will Vala with just over a minute remaining for the win. Jay, normally a running back, rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries and threw for 95. Vala, an Illinois recruit, also had a strip sack in the game’s final minute. Max Troha added an interception and Baker Glomb kicked a 48-yard field goal. Downers Grove North will need to continue to lean on a defense that’s allowed just 29 points with Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, out indefinitely. Downers Grove North beat Glenbard West 42-7 last year and has won the last two meetings with the Hilltoppers after going winless in the series back to 2006.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, like Downers Grove North, remained undefeated last week despite being without its starting quarterback. AJ Rayford missed his second consecutive game, but the Hilltoppers pulled away from what was a one-score lead at halftime to beat Oak Park-River Forest 26-7. JaMarcus Kelly rushed for 158 yards and a TD in the win for the Hilltoppers. Maximus Hetlet ran for two TDs and Jack Walti threw a 23-yard TD pass to Chase Cavan. This is the first of back-to-back big games at Duchon Field for the Hilltoppers, with defending Silver champ Lyons coming in Sept. 27.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central came about a minute away from a massive win at Downers Grove North – but at minimum their 9-7 loss was proof they can go toe-to-toe with the other big dogs in the Silver. It doesn’t get any easier, paying a visit to Lyons. Riley Contreras threw a 21-yard TD to Jack Lesniewicz for Hinsdale Central’s lone score at Downers Grove North, threw for 144 yards and ran for 25, and also had an interception on defense. An offense that put up 84 points the season’s first two weeks will want to get back on track.

About the Lions: Lyons weathered a couple of tight nonconference matchups with Joliet Catholic and Wheaton Warrenville South the first two weeks, then got to ease off the gas pedal with a 55-0 win over Morton last Friday before jumping into the grind of Silver division play. Lyons has now won 13 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2023. Senior QB Jack Slightom, a 6-foot-4 Cincinnati baseball recruit, has impressed in his first season as varsity starter and threw two TDs against Morton. Frank Suero rushed for 88 yards and two TDs in that game. Two-way lineman Roman Sosnovyy announced his commitment to Dartmouth this week. Lyons beat Hinsdale Central 21-16 last year and has won the last three meetings with the Red Devils.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

West Suburban Gold

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook righted the ship last week with its 40-8 win over Leyden. The Warriors were top dogs in the Gold for much of the last decade until Downers Grove South wrested the title away the last three years, so this one should go a long way toward determining the Gold champion. QB Jahonise Reed and Hayden Roscoe are among the players to watch.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South had a 23-game Gold winning streak snapped last week in heartbreaking fashion, Addison Trail beating the Mustangs 22-21 on a field goal on the last play of the game. Downers Grove South was stuffed on a fourth-and-short from its 30 with under a minute remaining, setting Addison Trail up for the winning score. Downers Grove South at 0-3 likely needs to either beat Willowbrook or Hinsdale Central next week, then win out, to make the playoffs for the sixth straight time. Danel Mensah rushed for 180 yards in the loss last week. Downers Grove South beat Willowbrook 18-16 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

Addison Trail (2-1, 1-0) at Hinsdale South (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blazers: The Blazers have had quite a two weeks. They lost to Johnsburg 7-6 in Week 2 when a game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. Addison Trail had another attempt blocked with a little over a minute left against Downers Grove South last Friday, but after a defensive stand on fourth down Noah Cruz made a 28-yard field goal as time expired on a kick that hit the crossbar for a 22-21 win. QB Nico Dill, who threw a TD and also had a 65-yard TD run, is the man who makes the Blazers go, the defending Gold Offensive Player of the Year.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South earned first-year head coach Jarrod Amolsch his first win last week with a 34-14 win over Proviso East. The next two weeks, a Homecoming home date with Addison Trail and a road game at Willowbrook, should provide a clue as to whether the Hornets can be a contender in the Gold. Addison Trail beat Hinsdale South 28-21 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Addison Trail

Morton (0-3, 0-0) at Proviso East (1-2, 0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton comes in off a 55-0 loss to Lyons, so this game at Proviso East should provide quite a 180-degree turn in competition level. Morton’s last win came in Week 3 last year, a 40-6 win over Proviso East.

About the Pirates: Proviso East comes in off a 34-14 loss to Hinsdale South. The Pirates have not won a Gold game since 2021.

Friday Night Drive pick: Morton

West Suburban Conference crossover

York (2-1) at Leyden (1-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York, who beat Proviso West 49-14 last week, is in the midst of four consecutive games against teams that currently have losing records before a gauntlet of a stretch run. Senior Costa Kampas, a Georgetown recruit, is the leader of an offensive line that’s been a strength of the Dukes’ early on in helping pave the way for the running game.

About the Eagles: Leyden comes in off a 40-8 loss to Willowbrook. Tom Cerasani is in his 21st season as Leyden head coach. Lucas Lattiker was Leyden’s leading rusher last year and the man to watch.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

Nazareth's Edward McClain Jr. (0) runs during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

CCL/ESCC Green

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, hung with Class 8A No. 1 Mount Carmel for a while, but penalties, turnovers – and the Caravan’s sheer talent – were too much to overcome in a 42-23 loss. Now Nazareth gets a bit of a role reversal, the larger-class program paying a visit to a smaller school looking to compete. Trenton Walker had nine catches for 81 yards and Frankie Nichols threw for 165 yards and rushed for 47 for Nazareth in the loss to Mount Carmel. Nichols continues to rotate at QB with Jackson Failla. Nazareth beat IC Catholic 33-0 last year, but the Knights won the teams’ previous meeting in 2023.

About the Knights: IC Catholic, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, is off to a strong start in hopes of a return to the playoffs with a 33-12 win over St. Ignatius last Friday. The Knights are averaging 35.3 points per game through three games. Junior QB Nate Lang threw for 203 yards and two TDs and ran for a score against St. Ignatius. Sophomore receivers Grant Bowen and Will Schmidt combined for seven catches for 150 yards, Bowen scoring two TDs and Schmidt also had 11 tackles. Middle linebacker Foley Calcagno, who had 12 tackles, is the ringleader of the defense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

St. Francis (2-1) at St. Rita (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Spartans: The Spartans’ two-game win streak came to a halt following last weekend’s 43-21 loss to three-time defending Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy. Senior QB Brock Phillip passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a pair of interceptions in the loss. Senior WR Tanner Glock caught seven passes for 100 yards against Loyola. Now, the Spartans look to avenge last year’s loss to St. Rita.

About the Mustangs: Do not be fooled by the Mustangs’ losing record. They have faced defending Class 7A state champion Mount Carmel (35-14) and Brother Rice (28-10) after their season-opening, 28-21 victory over Marist. Senior QB Steven Armbruster, the school’s career touchdown pass holder, did not play last week against Brother Rice due to injury, as junior John Fennell stepped in and was 12 of 27 for 106 yards with an interception. Sophomore MLB Jack Schapendonk averages 11 tackles per game. St. Rita beat St. Francis 31-13 last season.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Rita

CCL/ESCC White

Fenwick (3-0, 0-0) at Montini (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: Fenwick is 3-0 for the first time since 2016, a season in which the program reached the Class 7A semifinals. The Friars carry momentum into this CCL/ESCC White opener, a 43-26 win over Joliet Catholic last week. Senior QB Jamen Williams threw for 204 yards and three TDs and is the maestro of an offense that’s averaging just a tick under 40 points through three games. Jake Thies had one of Fenwick’s three interceptions in the game and also scored on a 67-yard TD run. Fenwick beat Montini 14-10 in Week 4 last year; the Broncos haven’t lost since, 10 in a row last year and the Class 3A title and a 3-0 start to this year.

About the Broncos: Montini comes into this one surely motivated after last year’s loss – and off an emotional high. The Broncos beat Marist 28-21 last week, getting back-to-back stops near their goal line at the end. Freshman defensive end Blake Pohlman had seven tackles, three for a loss, and recovered a fumble in the end zone on the last play of the game. Santino Tenuta had 14 tackles and forced the fumble on the final play. Offensively, Izzy Abrams continues his ascendance as one of the state’s top QBs, as he threw for 285 yards and two TDs and rushed for 77 yards and two TDs last week. Damacio Ortegon is among his top targets for a Montini offense with speed to burn.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

CCL/ESCC Purple

Benet (2-1) at St. Viator (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Redwings: Benet improved to 2-1 with last weekend’s 52-0 victory over DeLaSalle. Quarterback Ben Clevenger hurt the Meteors with his arm, throwing a short touchdown pass to Luke Doyle, and with his feet, running for a pair of scores. Joe Salvino, Dylan Miner, and Doyle added touchdown runs as the Redwings shook off their Week 2 loss to Glenbard North. John Ericson (interception) helped fuel the defense to the shutout. Benet beat St. Viator 23-16 last season.

About the Lions: The Lions celebrate homecoming coming off a 28-0 loss to Marmion. Quarterback Joey Lampignano and tailback Connor McGrath look to spark the offense for St. Viator. Defensive back Jackson Leonard picked off a pass for the Lions’ defense against Marmion.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Friday Night Drive pick: Benet

DuKane Conference

Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1, 1-0) at Geneva (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: The Tigers took care of their business in their DuKane Conference opener, dispatching St. Charles East 37-12. WW South’s offense is scoring a tick over 40 points per game through three. This matchup, against defending league champion Geneva, could provide the first clue as to whether the Tigers can compete with the top dogs in the DuKane. WW South running back Owen Yorke continues to pile up big numbers, 246 yards on 20 carries with an 80-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage last week and two more scores. Senior QB Justin Miller threw for 118 yards and also ran for a score. Geneva beat WW South 48-34 last year.

About the Vikings: Geneva struggled to get on the scoreboard for the second consecutive week, only scoring on its first offensive drive in its 10-7 loss to St. Charles North. But with the Vikings coming home after three straight games on the road to start the season, it could be the morale boost the team and its young offense needs. The loss also showed plenty of upside, with the defense only allowing one touchdown after giving up 35 points to Oswego in Week 2. On offense, running back Nelson Wendell helped the Vikings establish the pace early, finishing with 105 yards off 21 carries and a score.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

St. Charles North (3-0, 1-0) at Wheaton North (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North proved it could grind out a victory in a low-scoring contest, edging out Geneva 10-7 to begin conference play. The win was a bit disproportionate to its first two wins of the season, scoring 35-plus points in wins over Minooka and Homewood-Flossmoor. Senior tailback Carsen Durante has recorded back-to-back 100-plus rushing yard performances, while wideout and Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke passed the century mark for the first time this season, catching 10 passes for 106 yards. JT Padron has also filled into the QB position for the North Stars, throwing for 185 yards and a score in the win.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, like Downers Grove North and Glenbard West, showed it can win league games last week without its starting quarterback. With QB Jake Johnson out with an injury suffered Week 2 at Stevenson, Max Serbick went into beast mode with 308 yards rushing and three TDs on 48 carries in a 30-20 win over Lake Park. Wheaton North’s offense has been a bit of a hit-and-miss proposition through three weeks, with 30-plus points in wins over Simeon and Lake Park sandwiched around a 10-7 loss at Stevenson. St. Charles North beat Wheaton North 31-14 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Charles North

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central (1-2, 0-1) at Wheaton Academy (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central finally hits the road for its first game away from George Harding Field this season, and the Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a 47-7 loss to Hope Academy. The Hurricanes’ two losses are both to undefeated teams, as they fell to Richmond-Burton 49-13 in Week 1, before beating Clemente 46-0.

About the Warriors: Defending league champion Wheaton Academy got in the win column and started a successful defense of its title with a 49-14 blowout of Chicago Christian last week. Tyler Jones ran for 197 yards and TDs of 26, 56 and 37 yards. Colton Miller was 11-for-13 passing for 237 yards and three TDs, two to Tommy Sommer. Wheaton Academy beat Marian Central 48-0 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

Upstate Eight Conference

Elgin (2-1) at Riverside-Brookfield (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Maroons: Elgin matched last year’s win total with back-to-back victories to start the season, but got a bit of a humbling with a 46-0 loss at West Aurora last week. The Maroons’ first three opponents were all playoff qualifiers last year, so it’s not unrealistic to think that Elgin has a chance at reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

About the Bulldogs: R-B is rolling into this weekend’s Homecoming game undefeated after their 51-12 running-clock victory at Ridgewood in the Upstate Eight Conference East Division opener. Quarterback Braeden Novak passed for 131 yards and three more TDs Friday, giving him nine this season. Fellow junior quarterback Giancarlo Garcia passed for one TD and ran in another from the one while rushing for 54 yards. Ben Biskupic forced a fumble that he returned for a TD. R-B beat Elgin 30-14 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Fenton (2-1, 1-0) at Glenbard South (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Bison: Limited to 32 points over their first two games, the Bison offense exploded for 55 points during last weekend’s running-clock triumph over Elmwood Park. Senior tailback Omar Diaz scored five rushing touchdowns, highlighted by his 98-yard score as part of Fenton’s 35-point, first-quarter blitz. Junior Angel Duran added TD runs of 39 and 20 yards, respectively, while junior Logan Haywood scored on a 44-yard fumble recovery last weekend.

About the Raiders: While the Raiders put 34 points on the board last weekend against West Chicago, their defense produced the game’s key play, as lineman Cecil Tousant recovered a fumble at the 32-yard line down the stretch. Quarterback Tommy Bauman added TD passes of 39 yards (Troy Oleksak) and 38 yards, as the Raiders’ offense generated 458 total yards against West Chicago. Sophomore RB/DB Elijah Donahue is another player to watch for the Raiders.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard South

Glenbard East (2-1, 0-0) at Elmwood Park (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Trailing Bartlett 15-14 at halftime last weekend, the Rams scored 16 unanswered second-half points during their 30-15 Upstate Eight crossover triumph. Tailback Kedrick Dennis led the way with a pair of second-half touchdown runs, while Moises Velazquez booted a 22-yard field goal. Senior QB Michael Nee threw three first-quarter TD passes during last year’s 65-13 win over Elmwood Park.

About the Tigers: Elmwood Park has been outscored 178-6 in its first 3 games, finally getting on the board during last weekend’s 55-6 loss to Fenton. The Tigers have dropped 12 consecutive games dating back to October of 2023.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (1-2, 1-0) at Tinley Park (1-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: A return to South Suburban Conference play really suited Lemont as it breezed to an easy win over Bremen. Lemont typically has its way with most of its conference foes and even after a pair of nonconference losses the offensive attack has been fairly consistent in putting points on the board a trend that they’d certainly like to continue.

About the Titans: The season started well enough for Tinley Park as they overwhelmed an outmatched Chicago Public League team in Fenger in Week 1. But the shoe was promptly placed on the other foot since as the Titans have faced back-to-back undefeated opponents and scored just 20 points combined in consecutive losses.

FND Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Nonconference

Westmont (1-1) at Fisher (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sentinels: Westmont did not have a Week 3 game. The Sentinels surely hope they can shake off the rust and get back to the football that won their Week 2 matchup over Chicago Catalyst/Maria 48-6.

About the Bunnies: Fisher, which competes in the Heart of Central Illinois Small Division, has been outscored 150-20 in its three losses and is coming off a 43-7 loss to Colfax Ridgeview. The town of Fisher is located 15 miles north of Champaign.

The Bunnies get their nickname from the 1933-34 basketball season, when players wore rabbit’s feet for good luck, leading a sports writer to dub the team the “Bunny Boys,” a name that stuck and was eventually shortened to " Bunnies ."

Friday Night Drive pick: Westmont