Sterling falls at Metamora: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Polo's Jordan Reed (14) runs for a gain against Bushnell-Prairie City on Friday, Aug, 29, 2025 in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Metamora 43, Sterling 14: Sterling trailed 30-7 at halftime in the road setback. The Warriors had just six first downs and 168 yards of offense as Metamora piled up 381 yards. Sterling’s Brady Berlin was 11 of 16 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown pass to Quincy Maas. Maurice DeLaCruz led the backfield with five carries for 50 yards and a score.

Kewanee at Erie-Prophetstown postponed: E-P’s first game was moved to Saturday at 2 p.m. after it was disrupted by weather.

Big Northern Conference

Oregon 27, Genoa-Kingston 20: Cooper Johnson ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in Oregon’s road win. His first score was 80 yards as the Hawks built a 19-6 halftime lead.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Lena-Winslow 50, Forreston 12: Kayden Loomis and Brady Gill each had touchdown runs for Forreston in the home setback against the defending conference champions. Le-Win led 16-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime.

Eastland-Pearl City 52, Fulton 20: Draven Zier ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns in E-PC’s win. He also had a punt return TD for the Wildcatz.

Galena 22, Morrison 14: The Mustangs fell on the road as Galena won on senior night. It was the first win for new head coach Kyle Knight.

I8FA

West Carroll 42, West Central 0: The Thunder opened the season with a dominant road win. West Carroll built a 35-0 halftime lead in the victory.

Polo 55, Bushnell-Prairie City 0: The Marcos stormed to a 36-0 lead at halftime in the win. JT Stephenson threw two touchdown passes and ran for 152 yards and a score. Stephenson’s 71-yard TD rush opened the game.

Ashton-Franklin Center 28, West Prairie/Southeastern 18: AFC coach Josh Stone got his first win as the Raiders snapped a 16-game losing streak.