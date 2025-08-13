2025 season preview: Scouting the Big Northern Conference

Byron’s Caden Considine fights for the goal line for a Tiger touchdown against Dixon in a 2024 game at A.C. Bowers Field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Team previews

Byron Tigers

Coach: Jeff Boyer

2024 record: 10-1, 8-0

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Rock Falls; Sept. 5 Dixon; Sept. 12 Oregon; Sept. 19 at Stillman Valley; Sept. 26 Winnebago; Oct. 3 Durand-Pecatonica; Oct. 10 at Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 17 Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 24 at North Boone.

Worth noting: The Tigers won Class 3A titles in 2021 and 2023 and were a semifinalist in 2022. But last year they ran into eventual state champ Montini in the second round, losing 14-13 for their earliest playoff exit since 2016. The Tigers beat the Broncos in 2023 to earn a trip to the title game. Senior running back/linebacker Caden Considine will be a big factor for the Tigers again this year. Andrew Talbert also returns at quarterback and free safety after contributing big plays at both positions. He’s also coming off a standout baseball season which included setting the school’s single-season home run record and tossing a no-hitter against North Boone. Other players to watch include senior running back/linebacker Dawson Criddle, senior tight end/defensive end Kade Politsch and senior defensive end Isaac Alvarez.

The team has an intriguing nonconference matchup Week 6 at Pecatonica, an NUIC power fresh off a 10-2 year last season. The Indians are scheduled to join the BNC in 2026, bringing the league back to six teams. Last year, the IHSA ranked the Tigers as the 31st best program in the history of the state.

Coach: Jared Shaner

2024 record: 10-2, 7-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rockford Lutheran, Sept. 5 at Byron; Sept. 12 Rock Falls; Sept. 19 at North Boone; Sept. 26 at Oregon, Oct. 3 Stillman Valley; Oct. 10 at Winnebago; Oct 17 at Streator; Oct. 24 Genoa-Kingston

Worth noting: The Dukes return eight defensive starters from a team that gave up 11 points per game and had two shutouts in reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals. A big piece of the puzzle is how 1,000-yard rusher Landon Knigge returns from a torn meniscus suffered May 26. He was expected to be back by the start of practices on August 11. The Dukes have made 10 straight postseasons since joining the BNC in 2014. Dylan Bopes and Bene Baratta will be the guards ahead of whoever ends up at quarterback, which could be Jagger Kemp, a junior who had a strong offseason. Other players to watch include senior linebacker Jake Whelan, senior lineman Jayden Neal and senior wide receiver Kellen Haenitsch.

The Dukes have an intriguing nonconference matchup against former NCIC and Northern Illinois Big 12 foe Streator in Week 8.

Coach: Cam Davekos

2024 record: 5-5, 4-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Oregon; Sept. 5 Stillman Valley; Sept. 12 at Winnebago; Sept. 19 Seneca; Sept. 26 North Boone; Oct. 3 at Rockford Lutheran, Oct. 10 Byron, Oct. 17 at Rock Falls, Oct. 24 at Dixon

Worth noting: The Cogs returned to the playoffs last year after missing in 2023 after a 4-5 season. But they’re still looking for their first playoff win since 2021 after losing to Pecatonica in the first round last year. They’ve won at least four games in every full season since 2013 and have made nine playoff appearances in that stretch. They had a pair of close losses to Oregon (3-0) and Stillman Valley (22-20) that should make for exciting rematches this year.

Players to watch include senior fullback/inside linebacker Owen Zaccard, senior quarterback/outside linebacker Cody Cravatta, senior wide receiver/defensive back Ben Kleba, senior running back/strong safety Anthony Gum and senior offensive/defensive lineman Mason McPeek.

North Boone Vikings

Coach: Brett Frederick

2024 record: 4-5, 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Winnebago; Sept. 5 at Rock Falls; Sept. 12 at St. Bede; Sept. 19 Dixon; Sept. 26 at Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 3 Oregon; Oct. 10 at Rockford Lutheran, Oct. 17 at Stillman Valley; Oct. 24 Byron.

Worth noting: Frederick takes over at his alma mater after the Vikings went 4-5 for the second straight year. North Boone last made the playoffs in 2023, last won a playoff game in 2018 and last got past the second round in 2002. The offense last year broke the 20-point barrier once last year in a 35-14 win against Rock Falls. They did beat an Oregon team that made the postseason, 18-13. The player to watch is junior running back/outside linebacker Connor Chamberlain.

Coach: Broc Kundert

2024 record: 5-5, 4-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Genoa-Kingston, Sept. 5 Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 12 at Byron; Sept. 19 at Rock Falls; Sept. 26 Dixon; Oct. 3 at North Boone; Oct. 10 at Stillman Valley; Oct. 17 Winnebago, Oct. 24 at Dwight.

Worth noting: Kundert said he’s expecting big things out of senior running back/defensive back Cooper Johnson and how he can be a top player in the league. They’ll also have plenty of players that can run the ball with Johnson, senior Keaton Salsbury, junior fullback Jakob Moser and junior Jakobi Donagen all in the backfield - although Donagen may end up playing elsewhere on offense as well. Senior Tristin Smith Van Cura is Oregon’s top lineman up front.

The Hawks have made two straight playoff appearances but were bounced in the first round both times. The 2023 appearance was their first since 2014, which was also the last time they got past the first round. Their nonconference matchup comes in Week 9 against a Dwight team that went 8-4 last year and could prove crucial for the Hawks’ playoff chances.

Coach: David Chavira

2024 record: 1-8, 1-8

Schedule: Aug. 28 Byron; Sept. 5 North Boone; Sept. 12 at Dixon; Sept. 19 at Oregon; Sept. 26 Stillman Valley; Oct. 3 at Winnebago; Oct. 10 Illinois Valley Central; Oct. 17 Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 24 at Rockford Lutheran

Worth noting: Chavira takes over a Rockets team looking for its first winning season since 2009 and first playoff berth since 1992. The Rockets haven’t reached three wins in a season since 2017. Their only win last year was a forfeit victory against Rockford Christian and their closest game on the field was a 25-13 home loss to Genoa-Kingston in Week 8.

Rock Falls’ players to watch include senior running back/defensive back Logan Thome, senior lineman Broxyn Surratt, senior lineman Jovanni Pedroza, senior lineman Peighton Aslstrand and junior quarterback/linebacker Trail Stonitsch.

Rockford Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Don Lee

2024 record: 7-4, 6-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Dixon; Sept. 5 at Oregon; Sept. 12 at Stillman Valley; Sept. 19 Winnebago; Sept. 26 at Dakota, Oct. 3 Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 10 North Boone; Oct. 17 at Byron; Oct. 24 Rock Falls.

Worth noting: Lee takes over as the Crusaders look for their fourth straight playoff appearance. They’ve made the second round in two of the last three years, including last year. The defense had two shutouts and the offense scored at least 13 points in every game. The Crusaders have a Week 5 nonconference game against Dakota, an NUIC school that went 0-9 last year. Senior quarterback Daniel Ballard is the player to watch.

Stillman Valley Cardinals

Coach: Mike Lalor

2024 record: 5-5, 5-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Marengo; Sept. 5 at Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 12 Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 19 Byron; Sept. 26 at Rock Falls; Oct. 3 at Dixon; Oct. 10 Oregon; Oct. 17 North Boone; Oct. 24 Winnebago.

Worth noting: The IHSA ranked the top 50 football programs in its history, and the Cardinals made the list at No. 15. They have qualified for six postseasons in a row, although last year was the first time they were bounced in the first round since 2006. The team won state championships under Lalor five times, most recently in 2013. Lalor is 219-83 in his 27 years in Stillman Valley, almost half of the school’s 475 all-time wins in its 75 years, according to IHSA archives. The Cardinals open against former BNC foe Marengo in a nonconference Week 1 matchup. They also close the year with three straight home games and have six at home this year. Senior lineman Cale Kleinschmidt is the player to watch.

Winnebago Indians

Coach: Mark Helm

2024 record: 2-7, 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 North Boone; Sept. 5 at Clinton (Iowa); Sept. 12 at Genoa-Kingston, Sept. 19 at Rockford Lutheran, Sept. 26 at Byron; Oct. 3 Rock Falls; Oct. 10 Dixon; Oct. 17 at Oregon; Oct 24 at Stillman Valley

Worth noting: The Indians last made the postseason in 2022, and last made consecutive appearances in 2015-2017. They last won more than five games in a season in 2017. They are the lone BNC team to go out of state for their nonconference game, but it’s still one of the shorter trips as they face Clinton, Wisconsin in Week 2, about a 45-minute trip from Winnebago. The Indians had one on-field win last year, a 35-32 victory against Rock Falls in Week 9.

The players to watch are senior lineman Ashton Pratt and junior tight end/defensive end Lincoln Asprooth.

Genoa-Kingston's Owen Zaccard (33) fights for yards as Oregon's Ethan Mowry (3) and Keaton Salisbury (10) defend during 2024 action against Oregon at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cooper Johnson, Oregon, sr., RB/DB – The senior has offers from Loras and St. Francis. He missed some time last year but still had some big games, including an interception and a touchdown run in a pivotal 21-13 win over Stillman Valley. He scored a touchdown against Byron as well in Week 5, his first action since a Week 1 injury.

The senior has offers from Loras and St. Francis. He missed some time last year but still had some big games, including an interception and a touchdown run in a pivotal 21-13 win over Stillman Valley. He scored a touchdown against Byron as well in Week 5, his first action since a Week 1 injury. Caden Considine, Byron, sr., FB/LB – Considine has offers from three NCAA Division I schools, Iowa and North Dakota State among them. In the season-ending loss to Montini in the second round, he ran 34 times for 184 yards. He missed a big chunk of time last year with hand and hamstring issues.

Considine has offers from three NCAA Division I schools, Iowa and North Dakota State among them. In the season-ending loss to Montini in the second round, he ran 34 times for 184 yards. He missed a big chunk of time last year with hand and hamstring issues. Landon Knigge, Dixon, sr., RB/DB– A tweaked knee in the offseason shouldn’t slow down the 1,000-yard rusher as he’s expected to be back by the start of fall camp. Knigge finished the year with 1,268 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

A tweaked knee in the offseason shouldn’t slow down the 1,000-yard rusher as he’s expected to be back by the start of fall camp. Knigge finished the year with 1,268 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Andrew Talbert, Byron, jr., QB – As a sophomore last year, Talbert had a touchdown run against eventual state champ Montini in a 14-13 second-round loss to the Broncos. He isn’t called on much to pass the ball, but had a 43-yard touchdown pass against Oregon in Week 5 - just his sixth pass attempt of the season. If his baseball career is any indication, he does have a strong arm with a no-hitter in the spring against North Boone. In 2023, he had three touchdowns and 154 rushing yards as the Tigers beat Mt. Carmel 69-7 for a Class 3A state championship.

As a sophomore last year, Talbert had a touchdown run against eventual state champ Montini in a 14-13 second-round loss to the Broncos. He isn’t called on much to pass the ball, but had a 43-yard touchdown pass against Oregon in Week 5 - just his sixth pass attempt of the season. If his baseball career is any indication, he does have a strong arm with a no-hitter in the spring against North Boone. In 2023, he had three touchdowns and 154 rushing yards as the Tigers beat Mt. Carmel 69-7 for a Class 3A state championship. Owen Zaccard, Genoa-Kingston, sr., FB – There was no primary back for the Cogs last year, with guys rotating in and out of the Wing-T. Zaccard had 86 rushes for 519 yards and is one of the biggest returning weapons for the Cogs as they look for a playoff return.

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1 – Dixon at Rockford Lutheran: Byron has had a stranglehold on the league - and most of the state, for that matter – recently. Last year, the Dukes and Crusaders were right behind them in the standings. Dixon won this game 56-13 as the Crusaders will look to show they’ve closed the gap with the top of the BNC.

Week 1 – Oregon at Genoa-Kingston: Each of the teams was 4-4 in the conference last year and 5-5 overall after first-round playoff exits. They played a defensive thriller of a ball game, with the Hawks escaping with a 3-0 win. In 2023, the game was almost as close, with the Cogs winning 20-14.

Week 2 – Byron at Dixon: The Tigers made it two rounds deep in the postseason last year after state titles in 2021 and 2023 and state championship game appearances in 2018 and 2019. Another league title may be decided in this early-season game. The teams played a thriller last year with the Dukes falling 29-28 at home.

Week 6 – Oregon at North Boone: Oregon finished the regular season 5-4 last year. North Boone was 4-5. The teams met in Week 1, with the Vikings falling 18-13 in a loss that turned out to be a difference maker for both teams making the postseason.

Week 8 – North Boone at Stillman Valley: The Cardinals were 5-5 last year after being bounced in the first round of the playoffs. The middle of the BNC was very even with each other last year as it may again be this year, making this one key for both teams. Stillman Valley has qualified for six straight postseasons.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)