2025 IHSA football schedules release: Sauk Valley’s top games to watch, week by week

Dixon’s Landon Knigge fights in the end zone against Chicago Ag Science’s Alex Calhoun in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois High School Association has released its statewide football schedule for the 2025 season. Here are some highlighted games to watch each week in the Sauk Valley coverage area. Full schedules can be found at IHSAfootball.com.

Week 1: Princeton at Newman, 7 p.m. Aug. 29

A repeat of last year’s season-opening matchup, Newman lost 28-14 at Princeton before winning seven straight games. The Comets are at home this time around in a Three Rivers crossover matchup of two returning playoff qualifiers.

Week 2: Dixon at Byron, 7 p.m. Sept. 5

Dixon has an early crack at the two-time defending conference champions this season. Last year’s Big Northern Conference-deciding matchup between two undefeated teams was an instant classic. The No. 1 Tigers used a two-point conversion with 16 seconds left to beat the No. 2 Dukes 29-28 in Week 8.

Week 3: Moline at Sterling, 7 p.m. Sept. 12

Sterling opens Western Big 6 Conference play at home against the Maroons in a matchup of two returning playoff qualifiers. Sterling fell 45-31 at Moline last season. The Golden Warriors last beat Moline 22-17 in overtime in 2023.

Week 4: Newman at Orion, 7 p.m. Sept. 19

The Comets scored a season-high in points in last year’s 54-21 win over Orion. Newman hits the road again the following week to face Rockridge, which finished second to the Comets in the Three Rivers Rock.

Week 5: Eastland-Pearl City at Du-Pec, 7 p.m. Sept. 26

E-PC took third in the NUIC last season, losing only to Lena-Winslow and Du-Pec in the regular season. This looks to be a big matchup if the Cougars want to continue to rise in the conference standings.

Week 6: Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7 p.m. Oct. 3

The Rockets had just one win by forfeit last season, but last year’s matchup with Winnebago was a tight one to close the regular season as Rock Falls fell just 35-32 on the road. The Rockets last beat Winnebago 41-35 in 2023.

Week 7: Sterling at Geneseo, 7 p.m. Oct. 10

The matchup of former NIB-12 and NCIC opponents has plenty of history. Sterling leads the all-time series 36-23. The Warriors have won the last 10 straight matchups, but the last two have been close, defensive struggles. Sterling won 13-6 last season and 13-3 the season before.

Week 8: Fulton at Morrison, 7 p.m. Oct. 17

This is the second year of the return of the battle for the Wooden Shoe with both teams playing in the NUIC. Fulton won last year’s matchup 41-7 on senior night to send the Mustangs to a 3-6 finish in their first season in the league. Morrison leads the all-time series 50-30-5.

Week 9: Newman at Monmouth-Roseville, 7 p.m. Oct 24

Mon-Rose won last year’s regular season finale 21-0 in a matchup of two playoff qualifiers and the winners of the Three Rivers Rock and Mississippi. Newman would beat Chicago Hope Academy 50-22 in the first round of the playoffs the following week.