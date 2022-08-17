Fifth ‘suspicious’ fire reported at DeKalb apartment complex this year, says fire chief

DeKALB – DeKalb authorities are investigating an early morning hallway fire at a north side apartment complex Wednesday, the fifth suspicious fire reported among two apartment buildings on Kimberly Drive this year, said DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas.
DeKalb firefighters were called to the 800 block of Kimberly Drive around 8:33 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a possible structure fire, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
When crews arrived, no smoke or flames was visible, and the fire was reported out already.
Firefighters ventilated the area and checked for surrounding damage, which was reported as minimal, according to the release. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Damage was limited to the hallway, and no residents were relocated. Crews remained on the scene for about an hour.
The fire is under investigation and has been deemed “suspicious,” according to the news release.
Wednesday’s incident is the fifth suspicious fire reported among two buildings on Kimberly Drive this year, according to the department.
No injuries were reported after a Jan. 12 second-floor apartment fire in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive left about $35,000 in damages.
On April 5, another second floor stairwell apartment fire was reported in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, with damages estimated at fewer than $5,000.
On May 15, a third-floor stairway fire in a Kimberly Drive apartment building in the 800 block sent one resident to the hospital.
Earlier this month, an Aug. 1 apartment fire in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive was also deemed suspicious after $5,000 worth of damage was reported.
The cause of the fires remain under investigation by the DeKalb fire and police departments, confirmed DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas. Thomas said it’s unclear at this time whether the cause of the suspicious fires are connected.
Another sixth fire was reported in the same complex on June 8, which sent a woman and her cat to nearby hospitals, and caused about $50,000 worth of damage, though investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.