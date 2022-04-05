Fire in stairwell of Husky Ridge Apartments in DeKalb

DeKALB – DeKalb firefighters responded to a small carpet fire which started on the second floor stairwell of Husky Ridge Apartments on Kimberly Drive about 2 a.m. Tuesday, acting Fire Chief Mike Thomas said.

The cause still is under investigation, Thomas said. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

DeKalb fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire about 2:23 a.m. Tuesday after a fire alarm went off inside the building in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive alerted some of the residents inside, Thomas said.

When firefighters arrived, they said the apartment building had already been evacuated because of smoke-filled conditions inside the apartment.

Thomas said crews were able to put out the fire quickly, using an extinguisher and ventilated the building for smoke damages. Crews remained at the fire for about 35 minutes until about 3 a.m.

The fire chief said fire damages have been estimated at fewer than $5,000.