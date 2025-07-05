GOP State Rep. Jeff Keicher to seek reelection in 2026

Republican State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, (shown in this Shaw Local 2022 file photo) recently announced he’ll seek reelection to the Illinois 70th House District in 2026, and said he’d continue to work across the aisle for decreased taxes, job growth, women’s health and more. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – Republican State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, recently announced he’ll seek reelection to the Illinois 70th House District, vowing to work across the aisle for decreased taxes, job growth, women’s health and more.

A Northern Illinois University graduate, Keicher works as a State Farm insurance agent. He first was elected in 2018. The 70th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

“Government doesn’t have its own money – what it spends, it takes from Illinois families and Illinois businesses. Illinois government is taking too much and providing too little in return," Keicher said in his reelection statement. “We need to stop chasing away families and job creators with excessive taxation and regulation and get back to common sense. I’m a Republican in Illinois, so naturally, I’m an optimist. I believe in my core that Illinois can be a growing powerhouse again - if we just get government out of the way.”

Keicher said he first ran for office after witnessing what he called “the chaos” coming out of Springfield. During his time in office, he’s served as the House Republican Caucus Chairman.

His reelection campaign touted Keicher’s bipartisan work supporting legislation to expand access to mammograms and women’s health care, push for nuclear energy investment and property tax reforms, and protect taxpayers, parents, students and small business owners.

“I’m proud to have passed bipartisan reforms that protect people and grow opportunity here in Illinois,” Keicher said. “But I’m not done yet - there’s more to fix, and I’m ready to keep fighting for our future,” he added."

The lawmaker said he does not accept taxpayer-funded pension or health care, and called for people to be “more selfless” in public service.

Keicher lives in Sycamore with his wife Karen and their three children.