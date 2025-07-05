Kishwaukee College to offer six fall fast-track training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer six fast-track career programs during the fall semester.

The classes will be available in-person, online and in hybrid formats.

The programs range from eight to 15 weeks and allow students to start careers or build skills with additional training. Attendees need access to computers and the internet for online programs. Some programs include a clinical component or an externship.

The fall fast-track training programs include:

Appliance Repair Technician: Aug. 25 through Nov. 20, in-person. Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with repairs, household appliance installation, and troubleshooting. In-person instruction runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College.

Dental Assistant: Aug. 25 through Nov. 14, online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dental hygienists and dentists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and dental offices administrative support. In-person practice runfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: Aug. 25 through Dec. 5, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medications while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy Technician: Aug. 27 through Nov. 7, in-person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to process, transport, collect, and handle blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis with venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. In-person practice and instruction run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience runs Oct. 20 through Nov. 7 at a local hospital.

Real Estate Broker Pre-License: Sept. 23 through Nov. 13, online. Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions including marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts and working to ensure fair and legal transactions. Online instruction runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sterile Processing Technician: Aug. 25 through Nov. 28, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities for patient services. Technicians sterilize, clean, assemble, de-contaminate, process, distribute and store medical supplies and devices needed in patient care, especially surgery.

For information, visit kish.edu/fasttrack.