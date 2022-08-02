‘Suspicious’ fire under investigation at Husky Ridge apartments in DeKalb

DeKALB – An apartment fire which officials are calling suspicious is under investigation by the DeKalb Fire Department, according to a Monday news release.

DeKalb fire crews were called to Husky Ridge Apartment complex in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive around 3 a.m. Monday for reports of a structure fire, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported, though the building suffered about $5,000 worth of damage, the release states.

When crews arrived, no smoke or fire was showing, though prior to firefighters’ arrival, DeKalb police had used fire extinguishers on the flames which were reported in the north stairway of the building.

Crews ensured the fire was out and the ventilated the building, finding no victims in the apartments.

Damage was reportedly limited to the stairway, and no residents were relocated.

Crews remained on the scene for about an hour, the release states.

The cause of the fire, reported as suspicious, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.