The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Chop It Up (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Chop It Up to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Chop It Up joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting May 30.

Chop It Up provides in-home, chef-curated dining experiences to educate customers on healthy foods importance.

For information, visit chefbrittanymcgee.com or call 630-601-4832.