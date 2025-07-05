‘True North’ vacation Bible school in Kirkland starts July 7

Kirkland’s First Lutheran and United Methodist churches will partner to offer a vacation bible school for area children July 7-9, 2025..

Kirkland’s First Lutheran and United Methodist churches have partnered this month to offer a vacation bible school for area children.

The school runs from 9 a.m. to noon starting July 7 through July 10 at First Lutheran Church, 510 S. South St., Kirkland.

The school is open for children age 3 to 11.

Activities will feature around the theme “true north” and include Bible stories, music, crafts, games and more.

For more information, email Kirklandvbs@gmail.com. To register, visit vbspro.events/p/kirklandvbs.