DeKalb resident, cat injured in Kimberly West Apartment complex fire

DeKALB - A woman and her cat were taken to nearby hospitals after an apartment fire in the Kimberly West Apartment complex in DeKalb Wednesday evening, confirmed Fire Chief Mike Thomas.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the complex in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas said. The fire, which investigators believe started in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment, was brought under control in about a half hour. Two apartments also suffered water damage, Thomas said.

A woman and a cat were removed from the apartment when crews arrived, which was filled with heavy smoke, Thomas said. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cat was taken to Malta Animal Hospital.

Kimberly West resident Emma Dosset lives on the second floor and said she saw thick black smoke billowing from an upstairs apartment window shortly after she evacuated.

Dosset said she saw responders trying to resuscitate the cat before it was taken from the scene.

DeKalb police issued a citywide emergency alert asking residents to avoid the area Wednesday. A portion of Kimberly Drive remained blocked off as of 6:30 p.m.

Thomas said it was still unclear as to how the fire started.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.



