Here’s DeKalb County’s official election results for November 2022

These are the official election results for contested races across DeKalb County in the Nov. election. Results were certified by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Nov. 22.

DeKalb County reported a 64 % voter turnout, with 38,500 ballots cast Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Associated Press also contributed to election results races for congressional, statewide and General Assembly races.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race.

Candidates are in the order they appear on the DeKalb County ballots. Listed are results from contested and uncontested races. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Statewide

Amendment 1 (vote yes or no)

The proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution would give workers “the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote economic welfare and safety at work,” according to the amendment language.

The amendment would also prohibit any new law that would interfere or diminish the rights of workers to organize.

Yes – 1,908,742 votes (58.8%)

No – 1,337,538 votes (41.2%)

How DeKalb County voted: 21,445 votes (58%) yes; 15,045 votes (41%) no

Illinois Governor

Republican Darren Bailey, Lt. Gov. Stephanie Trussell: 1,631,696 votes (42.9%)

Democrat JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton: 2,068,285 votes (54.3%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 19,934 votes (52%) to Pritzker; 16,833 votes (44%) to Bailey

Illinois Attorney General

Republican Thomas G. DeVore: 1,510,498 votes (43%)

Democrat Kwame Raoul: 1,502,155 votes (55%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 19,808 votes (52%) to Raoul; 17,195 votes (45%) to DeVore

Illinois Secretary of State

Republican Dan Brady: 146,252 votes (42.5%)

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias: 1,896,089 votes (55.3%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 19,508 votes (51%) to Giannoulias; 17,444 votes (45%) to Brady

Illinois Comptroller

Republican Shannon L. Teresi: 1,430,515 votes

Democrat Susana A. Mendoza: 2,083,375 votes*

How DeKalb County voted: 20,597 votes (54%) to Mendoza; 16,560 votes (43%) to Teresi

Illinois Treasurer

Republican Tom Demmer: 1,610,986 votes (43.7%)

Democrat Michael W. Frerichs: 1,992,123 votes (54.1%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 18,815 votes (49%) to Frerichs; 18,092 votes (47%) to Demmer

Congressional

Republican Kathy Salvi: 1,597,718 votes (42%)

Democrat Tammy Duckworth: 2,137,282 votes (56.2%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 20,636 votes (53%) to Duckworth; 16,838 votes (43%) to Salvi

Illinois Congressional District 11

Republican Catalina Lauf: 112,563 votes

Democrat Bill Foster: 141,473 votes*

How DeKalb County voted: 2,322 votes (41%) to Lauf; 1,678 votes (29%) to Foster

Illinois Congressional District 14

Republican Scott R. Gryder: 107,247 votes

Democrat Lauren Underwood: 124,628 votes*

How DeKalb County voted: 18,430 votes (55%) to Underwood; 13,974 votes (41%) to Gryder

Illinois Congressional District 16

Republican Darin LaHood: 155,077 votes*

Democrat Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein: 77,987 votes

How DeKalb County voted: 1,063 votes (64%) to LaHood; 542 votes (33%) to Haderlein

Illinois State Senate

Illinois State Senate District 35 – Republican Syverson (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 37 – Republican Win Stoller (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 38 – Republican Sue Rezin (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 45

Republican Andrew S. Chesney: 51,636 votes (66.8%)*

Democrat Gerald H. Podraza: 26,139 votes (33.2%)

How DeKalb County voted: 3,378 votes (61%) to Chesney; 2,007 votes (36%) to Podraza

State House

Illinois House District 70 – Republican Jeff Keicher (uncontested)

Illinois House District 74 – Republican Bradley J. Fritts (uncontested)

Illinois House District 75

Republican Jed Davis: 24,205 votes (61.2%)*

Democrat Heidi Henry: 15,366 votes (38.8%)

How DeKalb County voted: 2,141 votes (55%) to Davis; 1,360 votes (35%) to Henry

Illinois House District 76

Republican Jason Haskell: 14,818 votes (42.6%)

Democrat Lance Yednock: 19,980 votes (57.4%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 8,114 votes (58%) to Yednock; 4,354 votes (31%) to Haskell

Illinois House District 89 – Republican Tony M. McCombie (uncontested)

Nonpartisan referendum

Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District is asking local voters to weigh in on whether they support increasing the property tax levy rate limit by 0.35% for fire protection and ambulance services for the levy year 2021.

Yes – 2,287 votes (57%)

No – 1,684 votes (42%)

Countywide

Republican Tasha Sims: 19,204 votes (50%)*

Democrat Linh Nguyen: 18,455 votes votes (49%)

DeKalb County Treasurer (uncontested) – Republican Becky Springer

DeKalb County Sheriff (uncontested) – Republican Andrew “Andy” Sullivan

Regional Superintendent of Schools (uncontested) – Democrat Amanda Christensen

DeKalb County Board (vote for two per district)

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s elections. DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1

(Includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships)

Frederick (Fred) Hall, Democrat: 1,336 votes (26%)

Maureen Little, Republican: 2,325 votes (46%)*

Brad Belanger, Republican: 1,382 votes (27%)*

District 2 (uncontested)

Republican incumbent Kathy Lampkins*

Republican incumbent Patrick Deutsch*

District 3

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64)

Timothy B. Bagby, Republican: 1,979 votes (37%)*

Keegan C. Reynolds, Republican: 1,473 votes (27%)

Amber Quitno, Democrat: 1,879 votes (25%)*

District 4

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road)

Elizabeth Lundeen, Republican: 1,577 votes (23%)

Stewart Ogilvie, Democrat: 1,791 votes (26%)*

Laurie Emmer, Republican: 1,657 votes (24%)

Brett Johansen, Democrat: 1,698 votes (25%)*

District 5 (uncontested)

Republican Savannah Ilenikhena*

Democrat Benjamin Haier*

District 6 (uncontested)

Democrat Rukisha Crawford*

Democrat Meryl Domina*

District 7 (uncontested)

Democrat C Scott Campbell*

Democrat Terri Mann-Lamb*

District 8

(Includes a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road)

Bill Cummings, Republican: 1,241 votes (21%)

Dianne Leifheit, Republican: 1,212 votes (21%)

Christopher Porterfield, Democrat: 1,727 votes (30%)*

Michelle Pickett, Democrat: 1,565 votes (27%)*

District 9 (uncontested)

Ellingsworth Webb, Democrat*

Jim Luebke, Democrat*

District 10

(Includes the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street.)

Susan Smith Lindell, Republican: 1,149 votes (26%)

Mary Lee Cozad, Democrat: 1,795 votes (41%)*

Suzanne Willis, Democrat: 1,420 votes (32%)*

District 11

(Includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road)

Celeste (Shell) DeYoung Dunn, Democrat: 1,093 votes (21%)

Roy Plote, Republican: 1,588 votes (30%)*

Karen Cribben, Republican: 2,502 votes (48%)*

District 12

(Includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road)

Jeff Kowalski, Democrat: 1,203 votes (25%)

Jerry Osland, Republican: 1,681 votes (35%)*

John Frieders, Republican: 1,827 votes (38%)*

Courts

Illinois Supreme Court 2nd District

Republican Mark C. Curran Jr.: 251,954 votes (45.6%)

Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford: 300,989 votes (54.4%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 19,314 votes (50%) to Rochford; 17,586 votes (45%) to Curran

Illinois Appellate Court 2nd District

Republican Susan Clancy Boles: 264,381 votes (47.8%)

Democrat Chris Kennedy: 288,852 votes (52.2%)*

How DeKalb County voted: 18,749 votes (48%) to Boles, 18,325 votes (47%) to Kennedy

23rd Judicial Circuit Court (uncontested)

Republican Philip G. Montgomery

Republican Joseph C. Pedersen

Republican Marcy L. Buick