Yorkville Police Department awards 3 officers for their commitment to service

Yorkville Police Officers Luke Swanson (from left), Roman Soebbing and Sara Gerlach each received awards from the department for displaying exceptional service to the community. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The Yorkville Police Department recently gave special recognition to some of its officers for their work both within the department and out in the community.

The department presented Merit Awards to Officers Sara Gerlach and Roman Soebbing, and presented a Service Award to Officer Luke Swanson during a City Council meeting.

Commander Patrick McMahon presented the Merit Awards. He said the awards are presented to officers who “perform outstanding acts” and display a high level of commitment to the department, their fellow officers and the community they serve.

Gerlach has been with the department for a little under 15 years. She trains the next generation of officers as an instructor with the field training program.

Gerlach also helps lead the tactical medical training program and the stop the bleed instructional program.

“She invests herself fully in the development of each officer, ensuring they understand not only the mechanics of the job, but also the responsibility and professionalism it demands,” McMahon said.

The field training officer is one of the most important roles in the department because it “lays the foundation each new officer’s career is built upon,” he said.

Gerlach’s role in the medical training and stop the bleed programs strengthen the department, he said.

“She’s poured tremendous amount of time and energy into ensuring our personnel are prepared to respond effectively to these critical incidents,” McMahon said. “Her instructions are delivered with a very high level of commitment that reflects her passion for her fellow officers and the community.”

Supporting Special Olympics

Since 2021, the department has raised more than $48,000 for the Special Olympics. McMahon said Soebbing has played a significant role is helping make the fundraisers a success.

Soebbing has been with the department around 15 years. Since 2021, he has helped coordinate the department’s participation in the polar plunge and the Cop on a Rooftop events, both which raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

“All that success, (Soebbing) is at the root of all of it,” McMahon said. “He’s the one that pushes all of us to be involved and he spends a lot of his own time working on it. Each one of these events requires extensive planning and coordination, not just within our department, but also with outside groups, including law enforcement and the Special Olympics.”

Soebbing also helps coordinate the annual Battle of the Badge Blood Drive each February.

Compassionate crisis intervention

Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle presented Swanson with a Service Award. Carlyle said an incident in which Swanson intervened with a juvenile runaway, safely getting her to return to her caretakers, displays his level of commitment to the job and the community.

Carlyle said Swanson earned her trust by displaying care and thoughtful service ensuring a positive outcome for everyone involved.

“It tells me you see her not as a problem, not a call for service, but you see a person that has value and worth and you treat them as such,” Carlyle said. “She actually recorded a testimonial for the home about her interaction with (Swanson) and (how you) literally changed her life.”

Carlyle said the incident shows how compassion should be used during crisis intervention situations, and how just one incident can not only change how a resident sees law enforcement, but can inspire a positive change in the community.