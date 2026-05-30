Slavenas: Lobby Day means citizen participation and education

Our right to vote has been a journey with setbacks and victories. It should remind us that democracy is a continuous process we must sustain with our time, our hearts and our eyes on the future.

In addition to voting, there are many other ways to flex your civic muscle. We all know you can call or write your elected officials, but did you know you can visit them in person? Most of them have local offices, saving you the drive to Springfield.

On May 13, four members of our local League made the drive to Springfield and participated in the League of Women Voters of Illinois’ Lobby Day. We focused on these three bills.

The Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2026 will ensure elections are fair and accessible, strengthen legal tools to combat voter suppression and create stronger protections against unfair districts. There was positive, bipartisan support in the opposition to gerrymandering (carving out voting districts to ensure partisan gain) and support for the inclusion of an election omnibus bill. This would allow completed vote-by-mail ballots to be submitted at local polling places.

The Wetlands Protection Act is prioritized by the League following a rollback of federal protections. Illinois has more than 500,000 acres of wetlands that help filter water, prevent flooding, support wildlife and act as a carbon sink. Ninety percent of the original Illinois wetlands are gone.

Hyperscale Data Centers are a concern to the LWVIL as we advocate for government transparency. Residents deserve an adequate opportunity to be engaged in bringing data centers into their community. Good governance is evident when local officials provide ample time for residents to voice their opinions.

We noted general agreement with our representatives in Springfield regarding reducing barriers to voting, the importance of preserving wetlands and increased transparency about the impacts of data centers.

The League of Women Voters is committed to remaining a trusted, nonpartisan source regarding voting and elections. We will again publish our Vote411 Voter Guide prior to the November General Election. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has been a valuable and collaborative partner. Many league members volunteer for this vital office, along with many people in the community, to ensure integrity in our systems and voter confidence.

Voting in the recent primary provided a way to exercise your voice and help shape what comes next and who leads the conversation. Voting in the midterm election is an essential component of our participation in democracy. Beyond elections, you can engage locally by attending public meetings, observing election processes, and supporting transparency.

Together we make democracy work.

• Christi Slavenas is president of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County.