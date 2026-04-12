Genoa-Kingston doesn’t allow a goal, wins home tournament: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston tournament: At Genoa, goalkeeper Maddie Swanson and the Cogs didn’t allow a goal in three games in claiming the title.

The Cogs topped Rochelle 1-0 in the title game on a second half goal by Olivia Leonforte. In the semifinal, they defeated Rosary 2-0 behind goals by Ayva Hernandez and Xareni Jimarez.

G-K opened the day with a 1-0 win over Hinckley-Big Rock. Hernandez curled in an unassisted corner kick.

Dulce Ibarra, Bella Ortegel and Hernandez were named to the all-tournament team for the Cogs.

DeKalb 1, Freeport 0: At Freeport, the Barbs won the nonconference match.

Vanessa Perez scored the goal for the Barbs (2-5).

Girls track and field

44th Annual Jill Holmes Invite: At Maple Park, Me’She Eubanks won the long jump (5.35 meters) and the triple jump (10.58) to help DeKalb win the meet with 151.5 points.

Sycamore was third with 88 points and host Kaneland was fifth with 75.

Alex Schwantes won the 1,600 for the Barbs in 5:22.04, while Maret Siblik won the 3,200 for DeKalb in 12:29.99. Eubanks, Zora Watts, Brenna Kyler and Amaya Kemp took second in the 4x100 for DeKalb in 51:65, while the 4x200 team of Alicia Delgado, Niyah Frazier, Tawonna Keith and Kemp won in 1:45.72.

Kyler, Olivia Schermerhorn, Naz Dean and Keith took second in the 4x400 in 4:30.17. Angela Gary won the shot put (10.29) and was third in the discus (30.86).

Sycamore’s Krista Cobb won the discus (36.2), while Kaneland’s Kyla Schulz was second (32.3). Cobb was second in the shot put (10.29) and Schulz third (9.69).

Delainey Baran of Kaneland won the pole vault, clearing 3.02, ahead of Sydney Fabrizius of Sycamore on the tiebreaker. Kaneland’s Grace Mareno and Noelle Putzler and Sycamore’s Jordan Lisafeld cleared 2.72 to finish third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Liliana Vasquez of Sycamore took second in the 400 (1:03.78). Sycamore freshman Chloe Shere won the 800 (2:21:41), more than three seconds ahead of runner-up and senior teammate Layla Janisch (2:24.55).

Gebhardt-Worley Invitational: At Oregon, Emma James won the 1,600 (5:40.26) and helped Genoa-Kingston’s win the 4x800 relay along with Gracie Zapatka, Jocelyn Abney and Madyson McDowell in 10:36.73.

Presley Meyer was second in the 200 in 27.33 as the Cogs finished third with 96 points. Alexa Ayala, James, McDowell and Zapatka were third in the 4x400 (4:30.41).

Guilford won the meet with 142 points and Lena-Winslow was second with 124.

Don Gooden Invite: At Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock finished with six points to take last in the 13-team field, led by Zeta Fay’s fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (13:48.47).

Boys Track and Field

Elmore McCornack Invitational: At St. Charles East, Braylen Anderson won the 200 (22.24) and Ricai Nellums won the triple jump (13.67) as DeKalb took fifth with 69 points.

Drake Gay, Braylon Harness, Javontae Stuckey and Cam Matthews were second in the 4x100 in 43.51. Gay, Jayden Rogers, Matthews and Harness took second in the 4x200 (1:31.31). Jason Goode was third in the 300 hurdles (41.31) and the long jump (6.4).

UTHS Boys Kiwanis Invitational: At East Moline, Sycamore finished with 97.5 combined points in the ABC format to take eighth place.

Lucas Miller won the 800 A race in 1:59.95. Miller, Jack Daskal, Abel Batcheller and Crewe Bartelt were second in the 4x400 A in 8:40.5. Will Rosenow was second in the shot put A (17.57).

Don Gooden Invite: At Mendota, Gavin Pickert won the long jump (6.19) and took second in the triple jump (12.4) and high jump (1.88) for Hinckley-Big Rock.

Alex Casanas won the 400 (51.1) as the Royals took fourth with 77 points. El Paso-Girdley won the meet with 118 points. Caden Hageman was second in the 3,200 (10:03.5) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:48.06).

Gebhardt-Worley Invitational: At Oregon, Jaiden Lee had the top finish for Genoa-Kingston, taking fourth in the long jump (5.91) to help the Cogs take ninth with 25 points.

Prep softball

DeKalb 9, Stillman Valley 4: At Stillman Valley, Gabby Kenny had two hits and scored twice as the Barbs (5-4) scored five times in the sixth for the win.

Jasmine Rodriguez struck out three and walked one in the complete game victory, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Alyanna Johnson scored three times, drove in a run and had a hit.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Woodstock 6: At Woodstock, Emma Kuschel had three hits and a home run in the win for the Cogs (6-5).

Lyla McKee, Bethany Ordlock and Brynn Bridger had RBI singles in the top of the seventh to break open a 6-6 tie and secure the win.

McKee had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Bridger and Lizzie Davis had three hits and two RBIs each. Ordlock scored twice.

Dixon 8-11, Indian Creek 3-5: At Dixon, the Timberwolves (2-8) lost a pair of games.

Madison Boehne had two hits and an RBI in the 8-3 loss in Game 1.

In the 11-5 loss in Game 2, Ashley Leifheit and MaKenna Barshinger each had two hits. Taylor Hulmes scored twice.

Sycamore 15-15, Cary Grove 0-3: At Cary, the Spartans (8-1) hit five home runs over the two games.

In the 15-0, five-inning win in Game 1, Ellison Hallahan hit two home runs, had four RBIs and scored twice. Every Spartan had a hit, and Hallahan, Callie Countryman and Faith Heil had three hits each. Heil drove in four runs.

Countryman scored three times. Addison Armstrong, Riley Schuller and Leah Harbecke had two runs each.

Bella Jacobs and Camryn Knox combined on a no-hitter. Jacobs struck out 12 and walked three in four innings.

The Spartans needed six innings for the 15-3 win in Game 2. Heil, Kairi Lantz and Schuller homered. Lantz had four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Schuller had two hits, two RBIs and three runs. Every Spartan scored, with Countryman and Heil scoring twice each. Schuller, Heil and Countryman had two RBIs each.

Grace Caldwell pitched four innings for the win. She allowed one run, unearned, and three walks in four innings. She struck out four.

Prep baseball

Hampshire 6-11, Sycamore 4-5: At Hampshire, the Spartans (2-6) were swept in the nonconference doubleheader.

Jackson Macdonald homered in the 6-4 loss in Game 1. Ben Anderson and Lucas Dyer combined on four scoreless innings of two-hit relief.

Chace Kuhns had two hits and Macdonald scored twice and drove in two runs.

Devin Carson and Jack Montani had two hits apiece in the 11-5 loss in the late game. Caleb Tindall scored twice and Montani had two RBIs.

Milledgeville 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: At Hinckley, Marshall Ledbetter had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Royals (2-4).

Skyler Janeski had two hits and two RBIs.