Cody Cravatta, Lane Davidson power G-K win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 10, Stillman Valley 3: At Stillman Valley, Cody Cravatta drove in three runs as the Cogs (5-4, 2-0 Big Northern Conference) came back from three down for the win.

Lane Davidson also had a hit and three RBIs for Genoa-Kingston. Colton McDowell had a hit, two walks, two RBIs and scored three times. Jacob Rutkowski had a hit and scored twice.

Davidson pitched three innings, allowing three runs, one earned, and four hits. He walked one and struck out four for the win. Blake Ides pitched four innings of one-hit relief, striking out eight and walking two.

Newark 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski struck out 10 and walked six while allowing three hits and four runs, three earned, in five innings in the loss.

Newark led 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Royals scored three times, including on a Ben David steal of home, but couldn’t get any closer.

Jacob Orin had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals (2-3, 1-1 LTC). David and Janeski each scored twice.

Serena 6, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, Parker Murry stole three bases, including home, for the Timberwolves (0-5, 0-2 LTC).

Alden-Hebron 12, Hiawatha 2 (5): At Hebron, Aaron Jindrich had two hits and scored for Hiawatha (0-3, 0-1 Northeastern Athletic Conference).

Prep softball

North Boone 12, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Poplar Grove, the Cogs were no-hit and committed six errors in the loss.

Serena 16, Indian Creek 4 (5): At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes had two hits and scored twice for Indian Creek (1-6, 0-2 LTC).

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Winnebago 0: At Genoa, Ayva Hernandez had a goal and two assists in the win.

Olivia Leonforte added two goals and Maddie Swanson notched the shutout.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 3, Rochelle 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept doubles to pull out the Interstate 8 victory, including a pair of three-set thrillers.

Jake Peterson and Ben Bradac came back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3. James McConkie and Graham Willrett won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2. Easton Schuld and Sam Eich avoided the third set with a 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1.