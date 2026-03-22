Naz Dean’s double lifts DeKalb in extras: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

DeKalb 12, Hall 9: At Future Champions Sports Complex, the Barbs scored four runs in the top of the eighth, all with two outs.

Kennedy Latimer started the rally when she was hit by a pitch. Sarah Foltz reached on an error. Naz Dean doubled to score both. After a single by Jasmine Rodriguez, Dean scored on a wild pitch and Rodriguez moved up to second. Later in Gabby Kenney’s at bat, Rodriguez went to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Kenney’s single.

Foltz, Dean, Kenney, and Emma Hart had two hits each. Hart and Dean drove in two runs each and Kenney drove in three. Dean scored four times, Foltz three times and Latimer twice.

Waterloo 10, DeKalb 0: At Future Champions Sports Complex, Waterloo scored six in the bottom of the fifth to achieve the run-rule.

The Barbs (2-2) managed three hits and committed four errors in the game.

Genoa-Kingston 13, Harvard 5: At Belvidere, Lilyana Stiles scored twice and drove in four runs on a pair of hits in the win.

Ari Rich had three hits and scored twice, Lizzie Davis walked three times and scored twice, and No. 9 hitter Brynn Bridger walked three times and scored four runs for the Cogs (1-1).

Belvidere 13, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Belvidere, the Cogs had three hits and six errors in the loss.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 6, Marmion 0: At Aurora, Hunter Kriese and Zach Dyer combined on a four-hit shutout as the Barbs won their opener.

Kriese went 4⅓ innings in the win, allowing three hits and striking out six. He didn’t walk anyone while Dyer allowed just one in his 2⅔ innings. He struck out five and allowed one hit.

Kriese also went 2 for 2, walked twice, scored and drove in a run. Breydon Martin had a pair of hits and scored and Dyer drove in two runs and had two hits. Caden Smith drove in two runs.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Belvidere 1: At Genoa, Lane Davidson pitched five innings of no-hit ball to pick up the win, allowing no runs, no walks and striking out four.

Blake Ides allowed one unearned run in relief, striking out three and allowing one walk and one hit.

Jacob Rutkowski drove in the first run of the game on a groundout in the bottom of the second, scoring Owen Zaccard. Davidson singled to center in the third to score Ides to put the Cogs (1-0) ahead 2-0.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Belvidere 0: At Genoa, Maddie Swanson got the shutout and scored a goal on a free kick from just past midfield in the win.

Ayva Hernandez scored the other two goals for the Cogs (1-0) and Bella Taylor had an assist.

West Chicago 6, Sycamore 0: At DeKalb, the Spartans fell to 0-2 with the loss.