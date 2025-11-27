Three DeKalb wrestlers win at Minooka: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Minooka Thanksgiving Throwdown: At Minnoka, Alex Gregorio-Perez (100), Larisza Gomez-Guevara (110) and Aarianna Bloyd (235) each took first as DeKalb took fourth in the season-opening tournament.

Jade Weiss was fourth at 105, Kayden Johnson was third at 135 and Kara Zimmerman was fifth at 140.

DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez and Lincoln-Way’s McKenzie Steinke compete in the 100 lb finals during the Minooka Girls Wrestling Thanksgiving Throwdown competition at Minooka High School on Nov. 26, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

E-Rab Girls Invitational: At Rockford, Sycamore was fourth and Kaneland eighth at the invite hosted by Rockford East.

Emma Durst (140) and Jasmine Enriquez (235) each took first for the Spartans. Frankie McMurtry was second at 170 and Winter Beard was third at 135.

For Kaneland, who only sent seven varsity wrestlers and was without reigning two-time state champion Angelina Gochis, Thalia Paton was second at 110, Amadahy Torres placed third at 100, Reygan Behrends was third at 145, Bella Gruber was sixth at 130, Chloe Cervantes was sixth at 140 and Alexis Zahlit was sixth at 170.

Boys wrestling

DeKalb 50, Moline 30: At DeKalb, the Barbs started with four straight pins at the lower classes to secure the win.

Matthew Frykman (106), Jaden Bradley (113), Sam Howard (120) and Tyler Daub (126) opened with pins and Ayden Shuey added a tech fall at 132 for good measure. Malik Warren (157) and Elivs Mora (215) also picked up pins for the Barbs.

DeKalb 56, Lake Park 24: At DeKalb, the Barbs got pins in three of the first four contested matches for the victory.

Frykman, Daub and Shuey recorded pins, as did Malik Warren (157).

DeKalb 67, South Elgin 12: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost one contested battle to sweep their season-opening quad meet.

Frykman, Daub, Shuey, Hayes Halstead (138), James Brown (144), Warren, Hussul Greer Jr., and Jayden Coleman (285) won by fall for the Barbs.

Sycamore 52, Vernon Hills 24: At Sycamore, the Spartans only lost two matches on the mat for the victory.

Charlie Olson (132), Jayden Dohogne (144), Douglas Gemberling (157), Cooper Bode (175) and Peter Gehrig (190) won by fall for the Spartans.

Sycamore 50, Hampshire 29: At Sycamore, the seven lowest weights for the Spartans picked up wins to power the team victory.

Carson West (106), Liam Schroeder (113), Michael Olson (120) and Charlie Olson won by pin. Tyler Lockhart (126) won by a tech fall and Sawyer Davis (138) won 10-4.

Bode and Gehrig also won by pin.

Sycamore 50, Geneseo 23: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept their opening quad with the win over the Maple Leafs.

Just like against Hampshire, the bottom weights racked up the points. West got a tech fall while Schroeder, Michael Olson, Lockhart, Charlie Olson and Sawyer Davis got pins. Jack Nordstrom and Adam Carrick also had pins.

Marmion Classic Cadet Classic: At Aurora, Kaneland took 28th.

Josh Karther led the Knights with a 15th-place finish at 165.

Sterling Newman's Garret Matznick shootst against Genoa-Kingston at the Oregon Boys Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Newman Catholic 71, Genoa-Kingston 49: At Oregon, Conner Harney scored 14 to lead the Cogs.

Genoa-Kingston coach Griffin McNeal said the Comets were a challenge to defend and score on.

“Their 1-3-1 [defense] is really hard to prepare for with not many practices,” he said. “They’re good and they play really hard.”

Sycamore 72, Sandwich 33: At Sycamore, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 30 points in the season-opening victory.

Josiah Mitchell scored 10 and Xander Lewis nine for the Spartans.

Indian Creek 64, Rockford Christian 59: At Oregon, Payton Hueber went 11 from 12 from the free throw line and scored 21 points in the win.

Henrique Fortunato scored 11 points and Parker Murry added 10.

Hiawatha 61, Ashton-Franklin Center 24: At Ashton, Aidan Cooper scored 27 to lead the Hawks to their first win of the season.

Colby Wylde added 10 points in the win.